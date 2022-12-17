Effective: 2022-12-22 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-24 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: Crawford; Iron; Madison; Reynolds; St. Francois; Ste. Genevieve; Washington WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Illinois. Portions of east central and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO