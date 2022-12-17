ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Human remains found in Philadelphia basement

By Fox News
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PP3C3_0jliKQnP00

Police found human remains in the basement of a Philadelphia home this week and continue to search the house on Friday.

The investigation is in its infancy, which started after police received a tip earlier this week about a home on the 5200 block on Burton Street in the Wissinoming section of the city.

“We can confirm that there is an active investigation into a property on that block which is being searched due to information received by police for human remains,” Philadelphia police told Fox News Digital in an emailed statement.

Investigators said the remains were found on Wednesday.

Police didn’t provide any other information as of Friday afternoon.

“At this time, we can not confirm the nature of the investigation,” police said.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Body encased in concrete found in basement of home

PHILADELPHIA — An investigation is underway after a body was found encased in cement in the basement of a vacant home in Pennsylvania. Philadelphia police told WPVI that crime scene investigators removed the body after receiving a tip that a woman who had been missing for eight years was buried in the basement of a home. The first officers on scene last week described a hoarding situation, and it took several days to remove the trash and debris.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Body Mummified In Concrete Removed From Philadelphia Home: Report

A human body encased in concrete was removed from a home in Philadelphia on Monday, Dec. 19, according to a report by 6abc. Police had been investigating a property on the 5200 block of Burton Street in Wissinoming since last week, after receiving a tip that the body of a woman who went missing eight years ago may be buried inside, the outlet previously reported, citing unnamed police sources.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Body Removed From Philadelphia Rowhome

A body was removed from a rowhome in Philadelphia on Monday, sources confirmed with NBC10. Investigators first arrived at the house on the 5200 block of Burton Street last week after a tipster told them human remains may be inside a home there. Neighbors watched as workers in hazmat suits walked in and out of the rowhome on Friday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man, Woman Shot Inside Car in Philadelphia

A man and woman were shot in a car Wednesday morning in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood. Police said they found 16 bullet holes in the car. Investigators said the woman was driving when she and her passenger were shot near Jackson and Brill streets around 2 a.m. The victims, both in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

2 suspects identified in shooting of Philadelphia Sanitation Worker

The Philadelphia Police Department are asking for the publics help in locating the two suspects involved in the shooting of an on-duty Philadelphia sanitation worker in November. The shooting occurred at 10:33a.m. on Friday, November 18th near the 7300 block of Rowland Avenue. The sanitation worker, later identified as 35-year-old...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Underboss of Philadelphia Mafia sentenced

A Pennsylvania man was sentenced this week to five years in prison for conspiring to run an illegal gambling business, all while serving as the underboss of the Philadelphia mafia family. According to court documents, Steven Mazzone, 59, of Philadelphia, was the underboss of the Philadelphia organized crime family of La Cosa Nostra (LCN), aka the “mafia,” and directed a vast network of criminal activity that spanned Philadelphia and parts of New Jersey. ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Serial Bomber Threw Molotov Cocktails At Philly Homes, Feds Say

A serial bomber targeted at least three northeast Philadelphia homes with Molotov cocktails over the summer, according to authorities. Jason Mattis, 49, was arrested by federal agents and arraigned on weapons charges, said US Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero in a statement Tuesday, Dec. 20. Investigators believe Mattis was responsible for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phlcouncil.com

STATEMENT FROM COUNCILMEMBER JAMIE GAUTHIER REGARDING PHILADELPHIA REACHING THE GRIM MILESTONE OF 500 HOMICIDES

PHILADELPHIA — Councilmember Jamie Gauthier (3rd District) today issued the following statement on Philadelphia reaching 500 homicides in 2022:. Today, the City of Philadelphia marks a tragic record– it is the second year in a row that our city has witnessed 500 homicides. That means there were three violent deaths every two days in 2022. Each of the 500 individuals lost this year is much more than a statistic—they are a family member, a friend, a neighbor, and their loss reverberates through entire communities.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man dies after being shot in the thigh in Ogontz

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Detectives Division are investigating a fatal shooting. According to police, the shooting occurred on Sunday just after 1 p.m. on the 6300 block of North 18th Street in the city's Ogontz neighborhood. Authorities say a man, whose age is unknown at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
122K+
Followers
69K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy