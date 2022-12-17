Pittsburgh-area woman loses $2,500 in sheriff's deputy scam

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh-area woman is out $2,500 after a scammer posed as an Allegheny County sheriff's deputy.

"I was terrified," Sarah Rabe of West View said. "I was so scared that I was going to be arrested. I never once had dealt with the law in any way shape or form."

Rabe was dupped out of the money after a man posing as "Deputy Johnson" with the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office called her husband on Wednesday. He told him there is a warrant out for his wife for failing to show up for jury duty and contempt of court.

The scammer said if she didn't pay, she would be arrested. Rabe's husband conferenced her into the phone call. She said he sounded convincing and referenced a judge's name.

"If I did not pay the bond, then I would be arrested and detained for 48 hours," Rabe said.

The caller, Rabe said, gave her multiple ways to pay. She used Zelle through her bank and transferred the money. Rabe, who is a nurse, later learned it was a scam after calling the sheriff's office.

On the same day Rabe got scammed, a man claiming to be "Deputy Johnson" left a voicemail on her mother's home phone minutes before Rabe's husband got the call.

"It makes me very angry as a mama bear thinking someone did this to my daughter, to her family with the holidays," said Alice Beckett-Rumberger. "I wouldn't want it to happen to anybody else."

Rabe is trying to get her money back, and Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus said his office is investigating. He added that three other health care workers have been scammed this year.

You will always get a letter in the mail stating you have been selected for jury duty! Anytime you get a call please call the Courthouse, ask to speak with someone in the Jury Board Room if you are uncertain if you may have accidentally thrown the letter away. Police officers do not call the house for failure to respond to Judy duty. Or do police officer's demand money from someone! Always call the Courthouse to verify! And people who have a legitimate reason for not appearing for jury duty will be excused.

