fordcountychronicle.com
PBL girls basketball defeats Rantoul
RANTOUL — When a player scores while the clock is stopped, it has to put a smile on a coaches face. If that is the case, then Jeff Sinn must have been smiling after the Paxton-Buckley-Loda Panthers topped Rantoul 35-29. The Lady Panthers only hit seven field goals in the game, five of those from the hands of Trixie Johnson, but they hit 21-of-32 from the charity stripe.
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL girls basketball loses 38-30 to Oakwood
FITHIAN – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity girls basketball team lost 38-30 to Oakwood on Tuesday. Emily Robidoux had 17 points to lead PBL (8-3) in scoring while Trixie Johnson had six points, Bailey Luebchow had five points and Aubrey Busboom had two points. Oakwood 38, PBL 30. PBL 7 5...
fordcountychronicle.com
Cissna Park girls basketball loses 50-41 to St. Joseph-Ogden
ST. JOSEPH – The Cissna Park High School girls basketball team lost 50-41 to St. Joseph-Ogden on Monday. Mikayla Knake had 16 points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal for Cissna Park (10-2) while Addison Lucht had nine points, five steals, four rebounds and two blocked shots and Regan King had six points, eight rebounds and one steal.
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois announces midseason addition, immediate eligibility for key hoops prospect
Illinois basketball received some good news on Tuesday regarding class of 2023 PF Zacharie Perrin. It looks like Perrin is now immediately eligible to play for the Fighting Illini. The news was announced on the team’s account on Twitter. Perrin is a 3-star prospect out of France who enrolled at...
WAND TV
Professional basketball player, Darius Adams, organizes toy drive in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Professional basketball player Darius Adams is in China preparing for his upcoming season. With help from his family and friends back in Decatur, he was able to organize a toy drive for his own community. According to Team Adams, Adams has been working on creating an...
French big man Zacharie Perrin joins Illini with immediate eligibility: 'We're obviously very excited'
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois is getting reinforcements in the front court with the mid-year addition of 6-foot-10 big man Zacharie Perrin, which the program announced on Tuesday. Perrin spent the first semester at Sunrise Christian in Wichita, Kan. after he was unable to enroll at Illinois in the fall. He is on campus now, though, and he is immediately eligible to play this season.
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL taking measures to help recruit, retain teachers
PAXTON — Recruiting and retaining teachers is especially challenging these days — and not just in Central Illinois but across the state, according to the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district’s assistant superintendent, Tara Tighe-Chandler. “I’m on an advisory committee for the Education Pathways program through the ECCA (Early College...
Illinois climbs to No. 16 in new poll
WCIA — Even with a win over Alabama A&M that did not inspire confidence at points, Illinois is moving up in the AP Top 25 to No. 16. They move beyond Indiana and Kentucky who lost during the week. Purdue stays at the top with UConn, Houston, and Kansas all falling in behind. Illinois finished […]
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL track and field runner Trixie Johnson verbally commits to Illinois State University
PAXTON – Trixie Johnson, a senior at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School, announced via Instagram her commitment to join the track and field and cross country career at Illinois State University. She says she will concentrate mostly on track and field. Johnson will be on the cross country roster “just so...
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois receives commitment from 3-star defensive lineman from Michigan ahead of Early Signing Period
Illinois continues to haul in an impressive group of players with the latest commitment from 3-star defensive lineman Jeremiah Warren. On Monday, Warren took to Twitter to announce his intentions to play football for the Fighting Illini just 2 days before the start of the Early Signing Period. Warren is...
newschannel20.com
Man sentenced for murder of teens in Vermilion County
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — The second of four individuals has been sentenced for the murders of two teens in Vermilion County. Camarion Halthon, 19 of Danville, was sentenced on Friday to 15 years in prison for the murders, of Wyatt Bailey, 19, from Oakwood, Illinois, and Clayvonte Sloan, 16, from Danville, Illinois.
fordcountychronicle.com
Paxton aldermen hear concerns, support for license plate readers
PAXTON — After hearing last week from residents both in favor and against the Paxton Police Department’s proposal to add license-plate-reading cameras to main roads on the edges of town, city council members said they appreciated the public feedback and will certainly consider it when they decide amongst themselves whether to sign off on the plan next month.
cu-citizenaccess.org
Some Champaign landlords limit use of vouchers as income, meaning it’s harder for low-income families to rent; But Urbana landlords accept vouchers
Champaign landlords are reluctant to consider federal housing vouchers as income, prompting many to not accept vouchers — but Urbana’s laws protect tenants from discrimination like that, housing officials said. Families living in Urbana can have their federal housing vouchers for rent counted as a source of income,...
fordcountychronicle.com
Paxton Police Blotter: Urbana man arrested for meth, on Missouri warrant
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Timothy A. Burke, 55, of Urbana, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle and on a no-bond Missouri Department of Corrections warrant during a traffic stop at 1:39 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, near the intersection of Pells and Taft streets on the west side of Paxton’s downtown. Burke, who remained Wednesday at the Ford County Jail awaiting extradition to Missouri, was a passenger in a vehicle that Paxton police pulled over after determining that its registered owner had a revoked Illinois driver’s license. The driver — who was not the registered owner and did have a valid license — was Greg L. Phillips, 32, of Alvin. Phillips was arrested on a Vermilion County warrant for failure to appear in court for a status hearing in a pending case. After both Phillips and Burke were taken to the Ford County Jail, police found 22.4 grams of methamphetamine in multiple baggies hidden in Burke’s shoe. Inside the vehicle, police also found a loaded hypodermic syringe and one full cannabis joint.
Events canceled, closings begin ahead of winter storm in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the winter storm arriving in the area, Central Illinois is already beginning to feel the effects with closures and cancelations starting to pile up. Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and […]
wmay.com
Body Found Near Hillsboro High School
Montgomery County authorities are investigating the discovery of a body in a creek near Hillsboro High School. The body was found by a student who was walking home after school on Friday. The deceased person was identified as 33-year-old Joshua Ernst of Hillsboro. There’s no word yet on the cause of death, but authorities say foul play is not suspected.
newschannel20.com
Man hit by car trying to cross streat
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A man was hit by a car in Danville on Tuesday after trying to cross the street. The Danville Police responded to the 3600 block of N. Vermilion Street in front of the Meijer Gas Station. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a...
2 Champaign juveniles arrested for murder, unlawful use of weapon
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Rantoul Police Department and US Marshalls Fugitive Apprehension Unit arrested two Champaign juveniles, ages 14 and 16, on Tuesday for the offenses of murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The arrests come as a result of the ongoing investigation in connection to the shooting death of 34-year-old DeCarlo […]
Effingham Radio
ISP Investigating Fatal Accident On Route 50 In Marion County
The following is being released by ISP District 12:. US Route 50, just west of Radio Tower Road, Marion County. December 17, 2022 at approximately 7:03 a.m. Unit 2 – 2021 Teal Freightliner Truck-Tractor Semi-Trailer Combination. DRIVERS:. Unit 1 – 28-year-old male from Saint Louis, MO – Deceased (name...
