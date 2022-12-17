How to watch the 7 bowl games on Saturday, December 17, 2022

There are over 40 total bowl games this college football postseason. Two were played on Friday. UAB defeated Miami of Ohio in the Bahamas Bowl, and Troy came back to beat UTSA in the Cure Bowl. We’re just getting started.

Saturday, the action in the bowl season ramps up with seven games lasting from early morning until nighttime in the West, from brunch until late night in the East.

We have the television information you need to watch these games: the announcers, the broadcast networks, the start times, the locations, and of course, the teams involved and the names of the seven bowl games on tap.

Here we go! Enjoy a fun-filled college football Saturday.

FENWAY BOWL

11 a.m. Eastern, 8 a.m. Pacific

Fenway Park, Boston

Cincinnati vs. Louisville

ESPN

Announcers: Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich

CELEBRATION BOWL

Noon Eastern, 9 a.m. Pacific

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central

ABC

Announcers: Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker, Tiffany Blackmon

LAS VEGAS BOWL

2:30 p.m. Eastern, 11:30 a.m. Pacific

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Oregon State vs. Florida

ESPN

Announcers: Dave Pasch, Kirk Herbstreit

JIMMY KIMMEL LA BOWL

3:30 p.m. Eastern, 12:30 p.m. Pacific

SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles

Fresno State vs. Washington State

ABC

Announcers: Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy

LENDINGTREE BOWL

5:45 p.m. Eastern, 2:45 p.m. Pacific

Hancock Whitney Stadium — Mobile, Alabama

Rice vs. Southern Mississippi

ESPN

Announcers: Mike Monaco, Matt Stinchcomb

NEW MEXICO BOWL

7:30 Eastern, 4:30 p.m. Pacific

University Stadium, Albuquerque

SMU vs. BYU

ABC

Announcers: Tom Hart, Brock Osweiler

FRISCO BOWL

9:15 p.m. Eastern, 6:15 p.m. Pacific

Toyota Stadium — Frisco, Texas

Boise State vs. North Texas

ESPN

Announcers: Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister

BONUS: FCS PLAYOFF SEMIFINAL

4 p.m. Eastern, 1 p.m. Pacific

Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium — Brookings, South Dakota

Montana State at South Dakota State

ESPN2

Announcers: Mike Couzens, Kelly Stouffer, Taylor Davis

BONUS: NFL SATURDAY MIDDAY GAME

1 p.m. Eastern, 10 a.m. Pacific

US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Colts at Vikings

NFL Network

Announcers: Noah Eagle, Nate Burleson

BONUS: NFL SATURDAY AFTERNOON GAME

4:30 p.m. Eastern, 1:30 p.m. Pacific

FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland

Ravens at Browns

NFL Network

Announcers: Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner

BONUS: NFL SATURDAY NIGHT GAME

8:15 p.m. Eastern, 5:15 p.m. Pacific

Highmark Stadium, Buffalo

Dolphins at Bills

NFL Network

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

BONUS: FEATURED COLLEGE BASKETBALL GAMES ON SATURDAY