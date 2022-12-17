Read full article on original website
Athens Boys Basketball Dispatches Phillips
The Athens Boys Basketball Team dispatched Phillips in Marawood Conference North action, 69-41. Andrew Schaer led Athens with 23 points. Aiden Janke added 14 points and 15 rebounds for the Bluejays. Athens scoring: Sheahan 13, Wolf 6, Johnson 6, Komarek 5, Janke 14, Schaer 23, Frahmann 2. **********************. Know some...
Wausau West Girls Basketball Storms Past Wisconsin Rapids
Wausau West zoomed past Wisconsin Rapids in the second half to claim a 70-50 Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Basketball win Tuesday evening. Rapids scoring: Redcloud 18, Neilitz 10, Radtke 7, Vollert 6, Jennings 4, Schaefer 3, Schilling 2. Wausau West stats requested, not reported. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances?...
Athens Girls Swamp Northland Lutheran
The Athens Girls swamped Northland Lutheran in nonconference basketball, 93-56. Jazelle Hartwig led Athens with 24 points. Addison Lavicka and Celina Ellenbecker added 17 points apiece, and Lavicka led Athens with 13 assists. Athens scoring: Lavicka 17, Hanke 8, Ellenbeker 17, J. Hartwig 24, Sy. Coker 1, Diethelm 22, S....
Aquinas Edges Black River Falls in Overtime
Black River Falls fell to Aquinas in Boys Hockey in overtime, 2-1. Calvin Lakowskee scored a third period goal for BRF before Aquinas tied the game and then won in overtime. BRF vs Aquinas 12-19-22 19-Dec-2022 22-28-23(1) ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We...
Marshfield Gymnasts take Second at Tomah Invite
The Marshfield Tigers finished second at the Tomah Gymnastics Invite on Saturday. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the...
WIAA Football Realignment Plan Finds a Dozen Central Wisconsin teams on the Move for 2024-25
The WIAA has announced its Football-only Realignment Plan for 2024-25, and the plan will see changes for teams across central Wisconsin:. The Great Northern loses Hayward and adds Wausau East. CWC Large sees a big shakeup, with the additions of Colby, Loyal/Greenwood and Marathon. CWC Small is revamped, with Abbotsford,...
Obituary for Carl Binder
Carl J. Binder, 68, Marshfield, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center. There will be no public service. Carl was born on March 29, 1954, in Marshfield, to Frank and Faustine (Schmitt) Binder and was a 1972 graduate of Marshfield Senior High School.
Increase in City of Marshfield Tax Bill Explained
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield citizens are receiving their annual property tax bills this week and are noting a significant increase. The City of Marshfield addressed the tax bill, stating on social media:. “The City of Marshfield’s Finance Department wants property owners to know the tax bill is comprised...
Marshfield Utilities Winter Storm Information – Preparation and How to Address Issues
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – With additional snow and high winds expected to affect our area Thursday and into the weekend we are anticipating possible electrical service outages. The most up to date information will be provided on our website, Facebook, and Instagram. Please follow our pages and the City of Marshfield’s page for up to date communication.
Deadly Carbon Monoxide a Significant Risk During Holidays
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On average, carbon monoxide poisoning sends about 500 Wisconsinites to the emergency room each year. This is the time of year where carbon monoxide risks become especially dangerous. Known as the “silent killer,” carbon monoxide (CO) is a poisonous gas that has no color, odor, or taste. It is the most common cause of deadly poisoning and can poison people and pets with no warning, unless detected early enough.
