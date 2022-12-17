Winning numbers drawn in ‘Kentucky 5’ game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Kentucky Lottery’s “Kentucky 5” game were:
09-18-20-27-28
(nine, eighteen, twenty, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)
