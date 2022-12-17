Read full article on original website
At Least 21 Campers Dead, 12 Missing After Landslide Tears Through Family Campsite in Malaysia
Another 12 people remain missing after the torrent of mud slammed into the campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali A landslide has claimed the lives of at least 21 people, including five children, after a torrent of mud slammed into a campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali, Malaysia, where another 12 remain missing. At least seven people have been hospitalized while, fortunately, others were able to walk away from the debris amid the ongoing rescue at an organic farm, where more than 90 people were sleeping...
268 Deaths, More than a Hundred Still Missing as the Search Continues After Tragic Indonesian Earthquake
Rescuers were searching through the rubble on Tuesday for survivors of the strong earthquake that destroyed homes and other structures in a densely populated part of West Java province, Indonesia, killing at least 268 people. More than 1,000 people were hurt, and 151 more people are still missing, according to...
Buildings Collapsed and Vehicles Thrown Into Sea as Landslides Hit Italian Island; At Least 12 People Reported Missing
Landslides struck the island of Ischia in Italy following heavy rain on Saturday, November 26, leaving at least 12 people missing. Local sources said the mudslides caused buildings to collapse and vehicles to be thrown into the sea as the disaster shook the Italian island, where the port town of Casamicciola Terme on the part was affected.
A dozen people are missing and one is dead after a landslide swept cars and buildings into the sea on an Italian coast
"The situation is very complicated and very serious because probably some of those people are under the mud," an Italian official said.
Search underway as magnitude-5.6 earthquake leaves over 200 dead in Indonesia
Rescuers were digging through debris on Tuesday to find survivors of a powerful earthquake that toppled homes and buildings in a highly populated area of Indonesia's West Java province, killing at least 268 people.
At least 12 wedding guests killed as packed minibus plunges 650ft down a mountain in the Himalayas
A VEHICLE carrying passengers coming from a wedding veered off a mountain killing all 12 people on board. The minibus was over capacity when it rolled off the mountain road in Nepal, about 250 miles northwest of the capital, Kathmandu. Police said the accident happened late Monday evening and by...
Oregon Woman Tiktoker, 21 gang-raped during a trip
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
Fisherman Who Was A Father Of Three Found Inside A Man-Eating 26ft Crocodile
A giant predator killed a father of three as he was fishing for shrimp. Human activity is expanding into wildlife areas faster because of dwindling food sources. What is the primary consequence? Officials say these attacks are becoming more frequent.
People scream as boat propeller kills woman retrieving sandals on Colombia vacation
A woman on vacation in Colombia was fatally struck by a boat propeller when she tried to retrieve her sandals, according to media reports. Natalia Andrea Larrañaga Fajardo, 26, visited San Andrés island’s White Watta beach on vacation, Colombian news outlet La Razon reported. At the beach, she saw some people she recognized on a boat and climbed aboard.
Monster Wave Hits Cruise Ship, Killing One and Injuring Four
A guest aboard a Viking Polaris cruise ship died this week after a monster wave slammed into the craft. The massive wave also injured four other passengers and shattered windows along one of the ship’s flanks. The Daily Mail reports the Viking cruise ship was sailing Wednesday toward Ushuaia,...
27 passengers flee plane after pregnant woman allegedly fakes labor to force emergency landing in Spain
Spanish police were searching for 14 people who ran from a plane at Barcelona's airport after it made an emergency landing Wednesday to obtain assistance for a pregnant woman who allegedly simulated that she was about to give birth, authorities said. The office for Spain's government in the Catalonia region...
North Korean bandits steal 200 kilos of gold bars worth US $12 million
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The three masked bandits descended upon the armored vehicle, overpowered the two soldiers on guard duty, seized 200 kilograms of gold bars worth U.S.$12 million and rode off into the North Korean countryside, sources inside the country said.
River Baptism Ceremony Ends in Tragedy After Flash Flood Kills 14
Fourteen people have been found dead after a congregation of 33 attending a river baptism were caught in sudden flash flooding in South Africa’s Jukskei River on Saturday afternoon. At least one person had been rescued from the rising stormwaters while several others from a church in Alexandra were...
23 dead and 77 missing, so why is Europe silent? The fight for justice in Melilla
In the early hours of 24 June, Ali* felt nervous. He, along with hundreds of other people, had begun walking towards the border fence that divides Morocco and Melilla, an outpost of Spain in Northern Africa. Most of those walking with Ali were, like him, refugees from Sudan.This was not Ali’s first attempt to enter Europe. He had previously spent four months detained in Libya after leaving his home in Darfur and trying to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. This time, he hoped he could enter and apply for asylum in Spanish territory.“We decided to go early in...
Race against time to save boy, eight, stuck down a 400ft well for 16 hours: Diggers are brought in in desperate bid to save child in India
A desperate bid is underway to save an eight-year-old boy who has been trapped inside a well for more than 16 hours. Tanmay Sahu plunged down the disused 400ft well while he was playing in the Betul district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday night. The state's disaster response force has...
Huge aquarium in Berlin collapses with 1,500 fish inside
A massive aquarium in a Berlin hotel burst open Friday, spilling hundreds of tropical fish onto the cold city streets and injuring at least two people, the city's mayor said. Why it matters: Hotel guests were asked to leave the hotel and stand outside in freezing temperatures amid dead fish.
The Shocking Story of How Gasoline was Poured Over American POWs and Set on Fire in the Horrifying Palawan Massacre
Palawan, located on the western perimeter of the Sulu Sea, is one of the largest islands in the Philippines. It is also where Japanese Imperial soldiers murdered American POWs on December 14, 1944, by burning them alive in an incident that is known as the Palawan Massacre.
The flight attendant who sacrificed her life to save American passengers
It was on 5 September 1986 when a passenger airplane called Pan Am Flight 73 was flying from India to the USA. The airplane contained 380 passengers and 13 crew members. The flight had 2 layovers, one in Pakistan and the other in Germany.
American Woman Killed by Massive ‘Rogue’ Wave on Cruise Ship
An American woman was killed after a massive wave hit a Viking cruise ship on Tuesday night, authorities said. The wave broke cabin windows of the 231-foot long boat, hitting the 62-year-old woman with broken glass and injuring four others, who are expected to survive. An Argentinian federal court has opened an investigation to determine what happened, with Viking calling it a “rogue wave incident” in a statement. The woman has yet to be publicly identified.Read it at Associated Press
Tiger suffers agonising death after being left suspended in the air by wire trap
A tiger’s carcass was found hanging from a wire at the Panna Tiger Reserve, located in India’s central Madhya Pradesh state.Authorities found the carcass on Wednesday and told local media that the tiger was likely caught in a wire trap laid by poachers in the area.An image and video of the tiger suspended from a wire generally used in motor bikes was widely shared online and prompted anguish from wildlife lovers, shocked to learn of the tiger’s excruciating death.“We are probing the circumstances under which the tiger was killed,” Sanjeev Jha, a senior forest conservator at Panna tiger reserve, was...
