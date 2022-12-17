ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
impact601.com

MS Lottery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (three, six, six; FB: four) (eight, nine, four; FB: eight) (four, nine, zero, eight; FB: four) (nine, five, six, six; FB: eight) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 510,000,000. Powerball. 12-15-24-34-59, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2. (twelve, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-four, fifty-nine; Powerball:...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
impact601.com

Mississippi St. 83, Old Dominion 47

OLD DOMINION (8-4) Young 4-10 2-2 10, Duckett 2-5 0-0 4, Clark 1-7 1-2 4, Dickens 5-14 1-2 14, McLaughlin 1-10 0-0 2, Fontana 1-2 0-0 2, Jackson 1-3 0-0 2, Jones 1-5 0-0 2, Brown 1-3 2-2 4, Angeles 0-1 0-0 0, Campbell 0-1 0-0 0, Nelson 1-1 1-2 3, Totals 18-62 7-10 47.
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy