Read full article on original website
Related
impact601.com
MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (three, six, six; FB: four) (eight, nine, four; FB: eight) (four, nine, zero, eight; FB: four) (nine, five, six, six; FB: eight) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 510,000,000. Powerball. 12-15-24-34-59, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2. (twelve, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-four, fifty-nine; Powerball:...
impact601.com
Perkins, Mississippi's top 2023 recruit, stays in the 'Sip' and signs with Ole Miss
Mississippi’s top 2023 recruit is staying in the ‘Sip.’. Raleigh's Suntarine Perkins made it official Wednesday morning at Raleigh High School, signing his Letter of Intent with Ole Miss on National Early Signing Day. Perkins is Mississippi's first top recruit to stay in the Magnolia State since Malik Heath did so in 2018.
impact601.com
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Mississippi
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Mississippi using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
impact601.com
Mississippi St. 83, Old Dominion 47
OLD DOMINION (8-4) Young 4-10 2-2 10, Duckett 2-5 0-0 4, Clark 1-7 1-2 4, Dickens 5-14 1-2 14, McLaughlin 1-10 0-0 2, Fontana 1-2 0-0 2, Jackson 1-3 0-0 2, Jones 1-5 0-0 2, Brown 1-3 2-2 4, Angeles 0-1 0-0 0, Campbell 0-1 0-0 0, Nelson 1-1 1-2 3, Totals 18-62 7-10 47.
Comments / 0