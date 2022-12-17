ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Broken Arrow man surprised with $20,000

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One Broken Arrow resident won big this holiday season. America's most welcome home guests visited Oklahoma today to surprise a Broken Arrow native with $20,000, and he had no clue. The Prize Patrol from Publishers Clearing House is known for traveling the country awarding over...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

City of Tulsa prepares for arctic blast

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa is bracing for the bitter cold, with crews on standby. "For the shift that's coming in in the morning, there could be 60 to 70 people who'll run probably half of our normal 24-hour shift and we will run them until probably till the system goes through," said Tim McCorkell, City of Tulsa Street Maintenance Manager.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Boys' Home gifted comfort, security blankets from Project Linus

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Boys' Home says they provide life-saving resources to broken and traumatized young boys in the Tulsa area. Most of the boys are "wards of the state" whose parent's rights were terminated by the court due to abuse and neglect. Having a tangible item...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police seeking to identify armed robbery suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is looking to identify a suspect after an armed robbery at a smoke shop in south Tulsa. Police say the robbery happened just after midnight on Oct. 10, at the Z Cloud near 71st and Memorial. As an employee and his...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Warming stations available across Tulsa metro

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Organizations are offering warming stations for those trying to seek shelter from the cold. Individuals and families can find warmth at the following locations:. John 3:16 Mission: 506 North Cheyenne, Open 24/7. Salvation Army Center of Hope: 102 North Denver Avenue, Open 24/7. Tulsa County...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Walmart donates 380 bikes, $10,000 to Operation Bikes for Kids Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Walmart donated 380 bikes and $10,000 to Operation Bikes for Kids Tulsa to surprise children across the state with a new bike. The $10,000 will be used to buy even more bikes for local children in every county. “Receiving your first bike is a memory...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

City of Tulsa gearing up for upcoming winter weather

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is monitoring and preparing for extreme cold weather that is expected to impact the metro area later this week. With snowfall anticipated and dropping temperatures with high winds, weather conditions could present life-threatening conditions. The City of Tulsa reminds residents that...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest two after early morning chase in stolen car

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has arrested two people after a short chase in a stolen car early Monday morning in midtown Tulsa. Tulsa police say around 3 a.m., the FLOCK Safety System alerted officers of a stolen car in the area of 51st and Lewis.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police seeking help identifying alleged storage unit burglars

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department Burglary Detectives are trying to identify the individuals seen. Police say they are suspects in a recent storage unit burglary. On Dec. 10, TPD was called to a burglary report at a storage unit facility near 93rd and Mingo. The victim told...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

VA hosts 5th annual holiday dinner for Veterans

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An annual dinner for Veterans was held Sunday, Dec. 18, for the fifth year in a row. Deniece Anderson along with the Black Emphasis Committee, and the Center for Development and Civic Engagement, hosted the 5th Annual Holiday Dinner for Veterans Without Families. The event...
MUSKOGEE, OK
KTUL

Outreach groups push to shelter homeless Tulsans ahead of cold front

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With all eyes on the incoming cold, Tulsa’s homeless outreach programs made one more push to keep people safe on Wednesday. The incoming inclement weather had Tulsans running for shelter, but not everyone was so lucky. Sarah Grounds, executive director of the City Lights Foundation of Oklahoma, was gearing up for a long night.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Lana Del Rey's only billboard promoting new album located in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Indie rock star, Lana Del Rey, revealed there is only one billboard in the whole country to promote her new album, and it's right here in Tulsa. The singer took to her Instagram Monday to make the announcement. Del Rey's former romantic partner is a...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Skiatook Paws and Claws offering free straw bedding for doghouses

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Green Country's animal rescue groups are gearing up for freezing temperatures. The Oklahoma Alliance for Animals is offering free straw bedding pickup this week, and so is Skiatook Paws and Claws. The organization says if residents know of any animal that will be outside over...
SKIATOOK, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy