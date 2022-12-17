Read full article on original website
KTUL
Broken Arrow man surprised with $20,000
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One Broken Arrow resident won big this holiday season. America's most welcome home guests visited Oklahoma today to surprise a Broken Arrow native with $20,000, and he had no clue. The Prize Patrol from Publishers Clearing House is known for traveling the country awarding over...
KTUL
Oklahoma Highway Patrol cancels Silver Alert for 69-year-old Tulsa man
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Tulsa Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Sylvester Gay. Gay is said to have memory conditions. Police say there was a previous Silver Alert issued for Gay on Dec. 9, but later canceled when he was located out of state. Gay is...
KTUL
City of Tulsa prepares for arctic blast
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa is bracing for the bitter cold, with crews on standby. "For the shift that's coming in in the morning, there could be 60 to 70 people who'll run probably half of our normal 24-hour shift and we will run them until probably till the system goes through," said Tim McCorkell, City of Tulsa Street Maintenance Manager.
KTUL
Tulsa Boys' Home gifted comfort, security blankets from Project Linus
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Boys' Home says they provide life-saving resources to broken and traumatized young boys in the Tulsa area. Most of the boys are "wards of the state" whose parent's rights were terminated by the court due to abuse and neglect. Having a tangible item...
KTUL
Tulsa police seeking to identify armed robbery suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is looking to identify a suspect after an armed robbery at a smoke shop in south Tulsa. Police say the robbery happened just after midnight on Oct. 10, at the Z Cloud near 71st and Memorial. As an employee and his...
KTUL
Man indicted for making dozens of false threats to schools, police departments
A man was indicted for allegedly making false threats to police departments and schools across the country, including one in Oklahoma. According to court documents, James McCarty made the phone calls from January to June 2021. He allegedly phoned in a threat to Vinita High School on January 25, 2021....
KTUL
Warming stations available across Tulsa metro
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Organizations are offering warming stations for those trying to seek shelter from the cold. Individuals and families can find warmth at the following locations:. John 3:16 Mission: 506 North Cheyenne, Open 24/7. Salvation Army Center of Hope: 102 North Denver Avenue, Open 24/7. Tulsa County...
KTUL
Walmart donates 380 bikes, $10,000 to Operation Bikes for Kids Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Walmart donated 380 bikes and $10,000 to Operation Bikes for Kids Tulsa to surprise children across the state with a new bike. The $10,000 will be used to buy even more bikes for local children in every county. “Receiving your first bike is a memory...
KTUL
Stillwater Medical receives historic $1M donation from Oklahoma convenience store
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Monday, a family-owned Oklahoma convenience store, OnCue, donated $1 million to Stillwater Medical Center. The funds will play a vital role in establishing a neonatal intensive care unit in partnership with Oklahoma Children's Hospital. OnCue's president says she understands the difficulty of pregnancy and believes...
KTUL
Tree of Life goes up at Woodland Hills Mall to remind drivers not to drink and drive
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Tree of Life was recognized by local law enforcement agencies and the Oklahoma ABLE Commission in a ceremony at Woodland Hills Mall Monday morning. The community groups want to remind Tulsans to never drink and drive this holiday season. “Since 2018, 86...
KTUL
City of Tulsa gearing up for upcoming winter weather
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is monitoring and preparing for extreme cold weather that is expected to impact the metro area later this week. With snowfall anticipated and dropping temperatures with high winds, weather conditions could present life-threatening conditions. The City of Tulsa reminds residents that...
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest two after early morning chase in stolen car
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has arrested two people after a short chase in a stolen car early Monday morning in midtown Tulsa. Tulsa police say around 3 a.m., the FLOCK Safety System alerted officers of a stolen car in the area of 51st and Lewis.
KTUL
Tulsa police seeking help identifying alleged storage unit burglars
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department Burglary Detectives are trying to identify the individuals seen. Police say they are suspects in a recent storage unit burglary. On Dec. 10, TPD was called to a burglary report at a storage unit facility near 93rd and Mingo. The victim told...
KTUL
Sapulpa firefighters battle structure fire believed to have started from heat lamp
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Sapulpa Fire Department received a call concerning a structure fire Monday afternoon just before 3 p.m. When crews arrived on the scene they contacted Kellyville fire to assist. SFD says the fire started on the front porch and quickly spread to the attic. Sapulpa...
KTUL
VA hosts 5th annual holiday dinner for Veterans
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An annual dinner for Veterans was held Sunday, Dec. 18, for the fifth year in a row. Deniece Anderson along with the Black Emphasis Committee, and the Center for Development and Civic Engagement, hosted the 5th Annual Holiday Dinner for Veterans Without Families. The event...
KTUL
Four Tulsa families surprised with holiday shopping spree at Academy Sports and Outdoors
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Academy Sports and Outdoors gifted four families with $250 shopping sprees and donated $500 to the Dickenson YMCA, just in time for the holiday season. The families were chosen because of how involved they are with the Dickenson YMCA. The group got to pick out...
KTUL
Sand Springs police searching for suspect accused of stealing from bar
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Sand Springs Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of stealing money and alcohol from a bar. Police say the incident happened on Nov. 28 at a local bar, when a man went behind the unattended counter and stole money and multiple bottles of alcohol.
KTUL
Outreach groups push to shelter homeless Tulsans ahead of cold front
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With all eyes on the incoming cold, Tulsa’s homeless outreach programs made one more push to keep people safe on Wednesday. The incoming inclement weather had Tulsans running for shelter, but not everyone was so lucky. Sarah Grounds, executive director of the City Lights Foundation of Oklahoma, was gearing up for a long night.
KTUL
Lana Del Rey's only billboard promoting new album located in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Indie rock star, Lana Del Rey, revealed there is only one billboard in the whole country to promote her new album, and it's right here in Tulsa. The singer took to her Instagram Monday to make the announcement. Del Rey's former romantic partner is a...
KTUL
Skiatook Paws and Claws offering free straw bedding for doghouses
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Green Country's animal rescue groups are gearing up for freezing temperatures. The Oklahoma Alliance for Animals is offering free straw bedding pickup this week, and so is Skiatook Paws and Claws. The organization says if residents know of any animal that will be outside over...
