Man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 GR murder
A man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 shooting death of a man in Grand Rapids.
MSP: Man exits car after crash, then hit and killed
Authorities say a man was killed after getting out of his car following a crash and being hit by another car.
WWMTCw
Man accused of triple shooting near I-94 appears in Kalamazoo County court
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 31-year-old man charged with murder in a Portage triple shooting appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday. Myquan Rogers, 31, is charged with 17 counts, including murder, felony firearm, and assault with intent to murder in the Aug. 26 fatal shooting of 22-year-old Western Michigan University student Naya Reynolds.
Person in custody in connection to Muskegon Heights school board member shooting
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Muskegon Heights Police say they have a person in custody in relation to the shooting death of 53-year-old Julius Muhammad, a school board member. Muhammad was recently elected to the school board in November and prepared to start his new position in 2023. Police have...
Foul play suspected in disappearance of Portage mother of 8
Monday, investigators revealed a person of interest in the disappearance of Heather Kelley is in custody on an unrelated charge.
'She was a great mother': Next-door neighbor shocked by details of deadly Allendale fire
ALLENDALE, Mich. — As investigators share more information about a deadly weekend fire in Allendale, a next-door neighbor said she's shocked to hear about the tragedy that happened so close by. "I was completely heartbroken, and devastated," said Brandi Donley, who lives on Aspen Court in Allendale. On Saturday...
Teen dies following Kzoo shooting; 1 in custody
A 17-year-old who was shot on Friday in Kalamazoo has died and one person has been taken into custody, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said.
WWMTCw
Dashcam video shows crash that ended a chase from Kalamazoo to Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police were assisted by Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputies on Dec. 11, during a high-speed chase that went across two counties. Kalamazoo public safety officers began to chase the 18-year-old suspect in a stolen vehicle around 4:30 p.m., according to the Battle Creek Police Department.
School bus driver hurt in Muskegon County crash
A school bus driver was injured in a crash near Casnovia on Tuesday.
"I escaped:" Survivor speaks during sentencing of Grand Rapids man in 2002 kidnapping cold case
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man has been sentenced to nearly a dozen years behind bars after an abduction cold case in the City of Wyoming occurred more than 20 years ago. Richard Adams, 46, was sentenced Monday, Dec. 19 after pleading guilty to the Kidnapping and...
Person arrested for stealing Ottawa Co. fire truck
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was arrested for disorderly conduct and stealing a fire vehicle, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. The incident started around 11 a.m. Saturday at 15146 16th Avenue in Marne, where deputies found a man damaging property and pulling fire alarms. When the fire...
Suspect arrested after holding relative at knifepoint in motel
A suspect is in custody after holding a family member hostage at knifepoint in a motel Friday evening, deputies said.
Police: 14-year-old injured in shooting in Grand Rapids
One person has been injured after a shooting near the intersection of Kalamazoo Avenue Southeast and Adams Street Southeast.
WZZM 13
Muskegon Heights school board member shot, killed Monday night
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — 53-year-old Julius Muhammad, a newly elected member of the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System school board, has died after being shot Monday night. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at Muhammad’s home on Baker Street, according to police. Muhammad was found inside his home...
W. MI man arrested for trying to cash fraudulent check
A Comstock Park man was arrested in Haring Township this week after attempting to cash a fraudulent check.
Man, 19, critically injured when vehicle crashes, goes airborne, rolls over into restaurant
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A 19-year-old Zeeland man was critically injured late Monday, Dec. 19, when his vehicle crashed into a snowbank, went airborne and rolled over into a restaurant. The victim’s name has not been released. The crash was reported at 11:36 p.m. on Douglas Avenue just...
Woman and child dead in ‘suspicious’ fire in Allendale Twp.
A fire broke out a little after 6 p.m. Saturday inside a mobile home near 48th Ave. & Lake Michigan Dr. in Allendale Twp.
Man dies in Kalamazoo County crash after losing control of vehicle while passing
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A 61-year-old man was killed Sunday, Dec. 18, in a crash near Galesburg. The man lost control of his vehicle while passing and it crashed into a tree, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies said. The victim’s name has not been released. The crash happened...
Portage police investigating ‘suspicious’ death of infant
The Portage Department of Public Safety is looking into the "suspicious" death of an 18-month-old.
Teen dies a day after being shot in Kalamazoo
Teen hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Kalamazoo off Interfaith Blvd Friday afternoon. The victim died on Saturday.
