ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mounds View, MN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox9.com

Carver County bar owner failed to pay taxes for 5 years: charges

(FOX 9) - The owner of a popular bar and restaurant in downtown Victoria is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly failing to pay state taxes. The Carver County Attorney’s Office charged Paul Mark Carlson, 61, the owner of Vic’s Bar and Grill, with 18 felony counts related to failing to file state personal income tax returns, business tax returns or pay sales tax during a five-year period between 2015 and 2020, according to the criminal complaint.
CARVER COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Lino Lakes man gets 24 years in prison for torturing, kidnapping victim

A Lino Lakes man has been sentenced to 24 years in prison after he kidnapped and tortured a man over drug debt. Jose Angel Chapa-Aguilera, 24, was sentenced to 289 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release in U.S. District Court Friday. In September, Chapa-Aguilera pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and one count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
LINO LAKES, MN
KIMT

Crazy chase that ended in discovery of meth in Freeborn County sends man to prison

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Getting caught with drugs after a high-speed chase in Freeborn County results in prison time for a Minneapolis man. Matthew Douglas Ingram, 36, was sentenced Monday to nine years and 11 months behind bars. Ingram pleaded guilty in November to one count of first-degree controlled substance crime. Five other criminal charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Three People Recently Released from Prison Arrested in Thursday Drug Bust

(KNSI) — Three people under intense supervised release from prison were arrested in north Minneapolis for allegedly distributing methamphetamine in central and west central Minnesota. According to the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force, it worked in conjunction with the Minnesota Department of Corrections to execute search warrants at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kfgo.com

Minnesota BCA issues 1st no-knock warrant report

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released its first annual report on no-knock search warrants. The reporting became state law in September. Since the law took effect in September, of 132 no-knock warrants requested, three were denied by the courts and 105 were carried out by law enforcement. In 87 of those cases, evidence being sought was located.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Nurse, barbershop owner among 17 to win state pardons

The owner of the Clientele Barbershop in north Minneapolis and a Regions Hospital intensive care unit nurse were among the 17 applicants pardoned by the Minnesota Board of Pardons on Monday. "I'm so happy and excited I got that 'X' off my back," shop owner Rory Purnell Jr. said after...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Three Arrested in North Minneapolis Drug Bust

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Three people were arrested in Minneapolis following a drug investigation. On Thursday, members with the Drug and Gang Task Force and the Minnesota Department of Corrections were investigating three people believed to be selling methamphetamine in North Minneapolis. All three people involved had recently been released...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Man ID’D as Victim of Deadly Hit and Run

Fridley, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office has identified 51-year-old Calvin Garron as the victim of a fatal hit and run in Fridley Friday afternoon. A news release says investigators are still looking for the vehicle involved in the deadly incident. Investigators say the Fridley, MN man was wearing a dark colored jacket, blue jeans, black and white shoes, and carrying items in a plastic bag when he was fatally struck by the vehicle.
FRIDLEY, MN
KROC News

Suspect Arrested in Fatal Minneapolis Shooting

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Minneapolis have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting over the weekend. A statement from the Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to a shots fired call in the 3100 block of Dupont Ave. North around 11:50 p.m. Sunday. Officers found a male inside of a residence with what was described as a life-threatening gunshot wound.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis police investigate bus stop homicide

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating after an apparent homicide that happened near a bus stop Wednesday afternoon.Police have not released many details, but say the incident happened near Nicollet Avenue South and 24th Street East around 12:45 p.m.When officers arrived at the intersection, they found a man on the sidewalk with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He died of his injury.Police say the victim and the shooter had a conversation, and the shooter fled the scene shortly after. Police tracked the suspect with a K-9 officer and say they have video of the suspect. No one has been arrested.This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com as more details are available.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knsiradio.com

Waite Park Denies Coratel Inn & Suites License Renewal

(KNSI) — The Coratel Inn and Suites had its license renewal denied at Monday’s Waite Park City Council meeting after a public hearing. The primary concern was over the hotel allowing long-term occupancy to three different boarders and deliberately flaunting the law to do so. Police Chief Dave Bentrud explained how the scheme worked.
WAITE PARK, MN
KROC News

Gunman Opens Fire at Suburban Twin Cities Bar

Oakdale, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two men were wounded last night when a man opened fire in a suburban Twin Cities bar. The Oakdale Police Department says the shooting was reported around 11:15 PM at Titan's Sports Saloon in the western St. Paul suburb. Officials say a 25-year-old man was shot in his abdomen and a 21-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his arm. Both victims were transported by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.
OAKDALE, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Homeless camp residents in Cedar-Riverside find local governments shifting responsibility for them

As human waste piled up near a growing homeless encampment in Minneapolis' Cedar-Riverside neighborhood, local residents, business owners and City Council Member Jamal Osman begged multiple layers of government for a portable toilet for its occupants. Ushered from one agency to another, they eventually got the port-a-potties after six weeks...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy