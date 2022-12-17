Read full article on original website
fox9.com
Carver County bar owner failed to pay taxes for 5 years: charges
(FOX 9) - The owner of a popular bar and restaurant in downtown Victoria is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly failing to pay state taxes. The Carver County Attorney’s Office charged Paul Mark Carlson, 61, the owner of Vic’s Bar and Grill, with 18 felony counts related to failing to file state personal income tax returns, business tax returns or pay sales tax during a five-year period between 2015 and 2020, according to the criminal complaint.
Lino Lakes man gets 24 years in prison for torturing, kidnapping victim
A Lino Lakes man has been sentenced to 24 years in prison after he kidnapped and tortured a man over drug debt. Jose Angel Chapa-Aguilera, 24, was sentenced to 289 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release in U.S. District Court Friday. In September, Chapa-Aguilera pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and one count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
fox9.com
Minnesota Supreme Court upholds convictions in murder of Monique Baugh
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Supreme Court has upheld the life sentences for two people convicted in the kidnapping and murder of a Minneapolis real estate agent Monique Baugh in 2019. Cedric Berry and Berry Davis were convicted to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being...
KIMT
Crazy chase that ended in discovery of meth in Freeborn County sends man to prison
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Getting caught with drugs after a high-speed chase in Freeborn County results in prison time for a Minneapolis man. Matthew Douglas Ingram, 36, was sentenced Monday to nine years and 11 months behind bars. Ingram pleaded guilty in November to one count of first-degree controlled substance crime. Five other criminal charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Snipers who killed Tekle Sundberg in Minneapolis will not be charged
The police snipers who fatally shot 20-year-old Tekle Sundberg at a Minneapolis apartment building in July will not be charged, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. "Mr. Sundberg’s death was a tragedy," Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said in a prepared statement. "Our hearts go out to the family...
Court: Widow wrongly denied benefits after deputy husband's death by suicide due to PTSD
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Court of Appeals has ruled the widow of a Washington County Sheriff's deputy was wrongly denied state death benefits after her husband died by suicide as a result of PTSD. In a ruling published Monday, the court said an administrative law judge erred...
fox9.com
First man sentenced in Minneapolis cell phone theft ring
A 23-year-old man was sentenced on Tuesday afternoon in connection to a cell phone theft ring in Minneapolis. He was the first to plead guilty in the racketeering case. Alfonze Stuckey pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering on Dec. 1.
knsiradio.com
Three People Recently Released from Prison Arrested in Thursday Drug Bust
(KNSI) — Three people under intense supervised release from prison were arrested in north Minneapolis for allegedly distributing methamphetamine in central and west central Minnesota. According to the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force, it worked in conjunction with the Minnesota Department of Corrections to execute search warrants at...
fox9.com
Kim Potter's application to get her sentence shortened won't be considered by pardon board
SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota's Board of Pardons considered 40 cases for leniency this week from offenders who made sometimes emotional pleas about their rehabilitation, but one notable name wasn't among them -- and may never be. Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer convicted of manslaughter in...
fox9.com
Anoka County man sentenced on charges stemming from torture, kidnapping
(FOX 9) - A man from Lino Lakes was sentenced to 24 years behind bars on Thursday for drug trafficking and firearm charges in connection to the kidnapping and torture of a man inside his Brooklyn Park home. Jose Angel Chapa-Aguilera, 24, was sentenced to serve 289 months in prison...
kfgo.com
Minnesota BCA issues 1st no-knock warrant report
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released its first annual report on no-knock search warrants. The reporting became state law in September. Since the law took effect in September, of 132 no-knock warrants requested, three were denied by the courts and 105 were carried out by law enforcement. In 87 of those cases, evidence being sought was located.
Shakopee Fire Chief Rick Coleman to retire amid misconduct allegations
SHAKOPEE, Minn. – A suburban fire chief has quit amid misconduct allegations.The Shakopee City Council plans to accept Rick Coleman's retirement Tuesday night.He stepped down after the city launched a misconduct investigation earlier this month.The allegation against Coleman hasn't been made public yet.
redlakenationnews.com
Nurse, barbershop owner among 17 to win state pardons
The owner of the Clientele Barbershop in north Minneapolis and a Regions Hospital intensive care unit nurse were among the 17 applicants pardoned by the Minnesota Board of Pardons on Monday. "I'm so happy and excited I got that 'X' off my back," shop owner Rory Purnell Jr. said after...
Three Arrested in North Minneapolis Drug Bust
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Three people were arrested in Minneapolis following a drug investigation. On Thursday, members with the Drug and Gang Task Force and the Minnesota Department of Corrections were investigating three people believed to be selling methamphetamine in North Minneapolis. All three people involved had recently been released...
Minnesota Man ID’D as Victim of Deadly Hit and Run
Fridley, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office has identified 51-year-old Calvin Garron as the victim of a fatal hit and run in Fridley Friday afternoon. A news release says investigators are still looking for the vehicle involved in the deadly incident. Investigators say the Fridley, MN man was wearing a dark colored jacket, blue jeans, black and white shoes, and carrying items in a plastic bag when he was fatally struck by the vehicle.
Suspect Arrested in Fatal Minneapolis Shooting
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Minneapolis have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting over the weekend. A statement from the Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to a shots fired call in the 3100 block of Dupont Ave. North around 11:50 p.m. Sunday. Officers found a male inside of a residence with what was described as a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Minneapolis police investigate bus stop homicide
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating after an apparent homicide that happened near a bus stop Wednesday afternoon.Police have not released many details, but say the incident happened near Nicollet Avenue South and 24th Street East around 12:45 p.m.When officers arrived at the intersection, they found a man on the sidewalk with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He died of his injury.Police say the victim and the shooter had a conversation, and the shooter fled the scene shortly after. Police tracked the suspect with a K-9 officer and say they have video of the suspect. No one has been arrested.This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com as more details are available.
knsiradio.com
Waite Park Denies Coratel Inn & Suites License Renewal
(KNSI) — The Coratel Inn and Suites had its license renewal denied at Monday’s Waite Park City Council meeting after a public hearing. The primary concern was over the hotel allowing long-term occupancy to three different boarders and deliberately flaunting the law to do so. Police Chief Dave Bentrud explained how the scheme worked.
Gunman Opens Fire at Suburban Twin Cities Bar
Oakdale, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two men were wounded last night when a man opened fire in a suburban Twin Cities bar. The Oakdale Police Department says the shooting was reported around 11:15 PM at Titan's Sports Saloon in the western St. Paul suburb. Officials say a 25-year-old man was shot in his abdomen and a 21-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his arm. Both victims were transported by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.
redlakenationnews.com
Homeless camp residents in Cedar-Riverside find local governments shifting responsibility for them
As human waste piled up near a growing homeless encampment in Minneapolis' Cedar-Riverside neighborhood, local residents, business owners and City Council Member Jamal Osman begged multiple layers of government for a portable toilet for its occupants. Ushered from one agency to another, they eventually got the port-a-potties after six weeks...
