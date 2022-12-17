The latest Alabama football updates on Early National Signing Day for the Crimson Tide with rumors, commitments and more from the No. 1-ranked class. Apparently not making the College Football Playoff has Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide coaching staff working like bats out of hell on the recruiting trail. They came into Early Signing Day as the No. 1 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle and with the potential to put together a literally historic class, one that rivals last year’s Texas A&M haul as the highest-rated class ever.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO