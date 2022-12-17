ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

College football’s 3 biggest winners in the transfer portal so far

As the early signing period gets underway, here are three college football programs that have struck big in landing plenty of talent through the transfer portal. One of the most incredible (or infuriating, depending on who you ask) aspects about college football in its current form is the transfer portal. This mythical machine is a tool by which college football programs can be overhauled overnight. A team can significantly improve in one offseason if the transfer portal is used correctly.
Alabama Football: Some in 2023 class could see early action

Spring, summer and early fall will see serious competition in several Alabama Football position groups. Many current Crimson Tide backups will go into spring with a good chance to earn starting roles. At the same time, some of them could end up being pushed hard by early enrolled freshmen. There...
Latest Alabama Early Signing Day updates: Rumors, commits, flips and more [UPDATED]

The latest Alabama football updates on Early National Signing Day for the Crimson Tide with rumors, commitments and more from the No. 1-ranked class. Apparently not making the College Football Playoff has Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide coaching staff working like bats out of hell on the recruiting trail. They came into Early Signing Day as the No. 1 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle and with the potential to put together a literally historic class, one that rivals last year’s Texas A&M haul as the highest-rated class ever.
NFL Week 16 2022: 3 teams on upset alert this Saturday

The red-hot Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals are among the NFL teams that find themselves on upset alert entering Week 16. The holiday season is here and that means the push for the playoffs is really heating up in the NFL. With tight races for division titles and postseason berths in both conferences, avoiding upsets is critical for teams who want to play football after Week 18.
