RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jalen DeLoach had 18 points in VCU's 74-52 win against Navy on Wednesday night. DeLoach also contributed six rebounds for the Rams (9-4). Jamir Watkins was 7 of 13 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line to add 18 points. Zeb Jackson recorded nine points and went 4 of 7 from the field.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO