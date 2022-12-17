ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

WVNews

Dixon scores 18, Villanova defeats St. John's 78-63

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Eric Dixon scored 18 points and Villanova won its Big East opener, defeating St. John's 78-63 on Wednesday night. Dixon also contributed six rebounds for the Wildcats (7-5). Brandon Slater scored 16 points and Caleb Daniels added 13 points.
VILLANOVA, PA
WVNews

DeLoach's 18 help VCU take down Navy 74-52

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jalen DeLoach had 18 points in VCU's 74-52 win against Navy on Wednesday night. DeLoach also contributed six rebounds for the Rams (9-4). Jamir Watkins was 7 of 13 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line to add 18 points. Zeb Jackson recorded nine points and went 4 of 7 from the field.
RICHMOND, VA
WVNews

Grant Wahl's life celebrated at New York City gathering

NEW YORK (AP) — Grant Wahl was remembered for his peripatetic life as a sportswriter, pursuit of social justice and lasting impact on family, friends and people he mentored. Wahl died at age 49 from aortic aneurysm on Dec. 10 while covering a World Cup match in Qatar. A two-hour celebration of his life at The Times Center on Wednesday drew several hundred people, including colleagues and soccer officials.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

