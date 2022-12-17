Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Ryan Held named UNK head coach
KEARNEY – Former Nebraska and North Alabama coach Ryan Held has been hired as head football coach at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, Director of Athletics Marc Bauer announced today. UNK will formally introduce Held as its 19th coach in team history at an 11 a.m. news conference...
Kearney Hub
UNK's Drew Thatcher joins Army coaching staff
WEST POINT, N.Y. — University of Nebraska at Kearney offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Drew Thatcher has been named a co-offensive coordinator at Army. Thatcher will join Army tight ends coach Matt Drinkall as co-offensive coordinators. Thatcher will call the plays. Thatcher’s offense rushed for a UNK record of 4,116 yards...
Kearney Hub
Ravenna boys, girls sweep Pleasanton tourney titles
PLEASANTON — After neither team made many shots, Ravenna torched the nets in the fourth quarter to come away with a 43-36 win over Pleasanton in the boys championship game of the Pleasanton Holiday Tournament. The Bulldogs (6-3) led 23-20 after three quarters when the two teams combined to...
Kearney Hub
Monday's Hub Territory Highlights
Axtell used a big second quarter to pull away from Kenesaw for a 37-24 victory. Lexie Eckhoff led the Wildcats with 20 points and Emily Danburg contributed 10. Ravenna’s Tori Sklenar netted 22 points and Kennedy Hurt kept pace with 20 points to lead the Bluejays to a 63-45 win over Cambridge in the Pleasanton Holiday Tournament. Cambridge had three players in double figures led by Erin Johnson with 14 points.
Kearney Hub
Pleasanton boys dominate in first round of holiday tournament
PLEASANTON — The Pleasanton Bulldogs asserted their dominance early, building a 27-3 lead in the first quarter, and went on to beat Anselmo-Merna 63-17 Monday night in the first round of the Pleasanton Holiday Tournament. “I thought their kids played hard and thought we played hard,” Bulldogs’ coach Bill...
Kearney Hub
Kearney cirty offices will observe holidays
KEARNEY – The city of Kearney offices, Kearney Public Library, Kearney Police Department front desk, and Peterson Senior Activity Center will be closed Friday and Monday in observance of the Christmas holiday. All offices, including Kearney Public Library, will reopen on Tuesday. Additionally, city of Kearney offices, Kearney Police...
Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20. Today's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Kearney Hub
Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Kearney: Clear. Low 2F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 6 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Kearney Hub
Deadly cold expected Wednesday to Friday
KEARNEY — Wind chill of minus 47 degrees. That’s what the National Weather Service said is possible later this week when frigid cold air descends from Russia and Canada to Nebraska. “You could start getting hypothermia and frostbite within 10 minutes,” said Darrin Lewis, emergency manager for Buffalo...
Kearney Hub
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for December 21
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (14) updates to this series since Updated 24 min ago.
Kearney Hub
Kearney Goodfellows drive exceeds $63K; wrapping day Sunday
The money will help Goodfellows to make Christmas merry for needy children around Kearney and Buffalo County. Last year 1,300 children received gifts from Goodfellows on Christmas. Goodfellows also supplies kids in need with free milk throughout the year and with school supplies, warm clothes and winter coats. On Sunday,...
Kearney Hub
Kearney Lions Club give to school libraries
KEARNEY – The Kearney Lions Club recently donated $1,000 toward the purchase of books at Kearney Public School libraries. The donation was presented at the elementary school meeting of librarians in November. The donation was made possible with the Lions’ partnership with the Kearney Area Community Foundation. The...
Kearney Hub
Bravo: 'Nano' helps children discover a world they can’t see at Kearney Area Children’s Museum
KEARNEY – Janell Brown knows what keeps children engaged when they come to the Kearney Area Children’s Museum – hands-on activities. “I think the hands-on components really draw in children,” said the executive director of the museum. “There are lots of different reading opportunities but I think that hands-on activities really catch the attention of children the most.”
Kearney Hub
Stephan Letter: Playing victim card
Playing the "victim card" has become a form of projection. "Projection," of course, is the act of accusing others of doing what you have already done, are currently doing or will do. The most toxic example has been our former president accusing others of corrupting the 2020 election, an accusation...
Kearney Hub
At $73.8K, Goodfellows drive exceeds 2021 tally
KEARNEY – Counting today’s donations of $7,468, the tally of the 2022 Kearney Goodfellows drive now stands at $73,835. That number is $383 more than the total for last year’s drive, which ended with donations of $73,452. Donations to the 2022 drive will be used to brighten...
Kearney Hub
Kearney man to serve 10 years in prison for shooting gun near man's head
KEARNEY – A Kearney man will serve a maximum of 10 years in prison for threatening another man with a gun. Shawn Orcutt, 45, was sentenced Nov. 30 in Buffalo County District Court to one to three years in prison for terroristic threats and three to ten years in prison for attempted use of a firearm to commit a felony for an incident that occurred March 13 in rural Buffalo County. Judge John Marsh gave Orcutt one day credit for time already served, and he was also ordered to pay $687.10 in restitution. Orcutt will serve his sentences at the same time.
Kearney Hub
Kearney home listings for people who need a lot of living space
SO Much Space!! Beautiful main floor living room w gas fireplace and 10' ceilings. Formal dining room. Maple cabinets w granite counter tops. Main floor bedroom w ensuite. Huge laundry room. Two decks. Upstairs features a second bedroom w ensuite; and two bedrooms with Jack & Jill bath. There is a movie/game room upstairs, an office area, half bath and large family room. Two HVAC units.
Kearney Hub
Find shelter from the cold at Crossroads
KEARNEY – As temperatures plummet, the Crossroads Mission Avenue at 1404 E. 39th St. will be open 24 hours a day for people who need shelter from the cold, no questions asked. “People just need to come to the front door, and we will accommodate them,” Linda Barrett, Crossroads’ grant development director, said.
Kearney Hub
School board member deemed able to serve after residency questions
Katherine Mauldin can serve Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education Ward C. Hall County officials assisted a district investigation into the matter and declared Mauldin was a legitimate candidate. The final decision lies with the board, which has decided to swear Mauldin in — that will happen at a special meeting of the board on Jan. 5, the district said Wednesday.
Kearney Hub
Torching a snowman, rescuing a raccoon and Cousin Eddie: The 2023 Hildreth Fire Department calendar
HILDRETH – The Hildreth Volunteer Fire Department put their own twist on the typical firefighter calendar for 2023. The calendar does have the cliche photo of a shirtless firefighter washing a firetruck, but it’s all in good fun. “Ours is completely funny. There are a couple nice serious...
