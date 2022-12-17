ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ mum wishes she could FaceTime him in heaven

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ mum says she wishes she could FaceTime him in heaven. Connie Boss Alexander made the comment alongside a copy of a still from one of her FaceTime conversations with her late son, saying online in a caption written over the image on Instagram on Tuesday (20.12.22): “Oh if only I could FT to heaven... .”
Tyla

Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top

A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
Aaron Paul legally changes family's names

Aaron Paul and his family have successfully changed their names. The 'Westworld' actor's real surname is Sturtevant but he and his spouse Lauren filed a petition to adopt his professional moniker as their new last name last month. The couple also made a request to change their seven-month-old son's name...
Brian May hits out at critics of Yungblud's Queen cover

Brian May has hit back at criticism of Yungblud's performance of Queen's 'We Are The Champions'. The guitar legend was flooded with people's opinions after he re-shared the 25-year-old rocker's rendition of the 1977 hit for Apple Music, which he hailed "very classy". Brian, 75, compared the negative comments to...
Sonya Eddy ‘died from uncontainable infection after hospital surgery’

Sonya Eddy reportedly died from an “uncontainable” infection after hospital surgery. A close friend of the ‘General Hospital’ actress, 55, whose passing was announced on Tuesday (20.12.22), says she went into hospital for a non-emergency and pre-scheduled procedure on December 9 before she was released two days later.
