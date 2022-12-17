Read full article on original website
Average Los Angeles rent climbs to $3,874 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Chargers Star Player ArrestedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
The Killer Donned a Santa Suit to Brutally Murder His Ex's Family on Christmas Eve in the Horrifying Covina MassacreYana BostongirlCovina, CA
Los Angeles Angels Sign Star Free AgentOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
The Best Holiday Things to Do in Los Angeles this WeekCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ mum wishes she could FaceTime him in heaven
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ mum says she wishes she could FaceTime him in heaven. Connie Boss Alexander made the comment alongside a copy of a still from one of her FaceTime conversations with her late son, saying online in a caption written over the image on Instagram on Tuesday (20.12.22): “Oh if only I could FT to heaven... .”
She expressed her grief on Instagram for the second time since her son passed away last week.
Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top
A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
Woman Tells Youngest Brother That He Was Conceived to Be His Older Brother's "Replacement"
Many parents naturally want the best for their children; however, when it comes down to actions, favoritism can often be observed. Therefore, is it up to parents to create an equal playing field between their offspring? In other words, should children receive equal love and attention from their parents?
Identical twin brothers who married identical twin sisters have children who are genetic brothers
35-year-old identical twins Briana and Brittany, who married 37-year-old identical twins, Josh and Jeremy Salyers, had baby boys just months apart. The boys, Jett and Jax, are so similar genetically that they’re more like brothers.
Aaron Paul legally changes family's names
Aaron Paul and his family have successfully changed their names. The 'Westworld' actor's real surname is Sturtevant but he and his spouse Lauren filed a petition to adopt his professional moniker as their new last name last month. The couple also made a request to change their seven-month-old son's name...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle owe their love story to social media — but it destroyed their royal life
In Princess Diana's day, royals were physically harassed by paparazzi. Modern royals like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also face online harassment.
Brian May hits out at critics of Yungblud's Queen cover
Brian May has hit back at criticism of Yungblud's performance of Queen's 'We Are The Champions'. The guitar legend was flooded with people's opinions after he re-shared the 25-year-old rocker's rendition of the 1977 hit for Apple Music, which he hailed "very classy". Brian, 75, compared the negative comments to...
Sonya Eddy ‘died from uncontainable infection after hospital surgery’
Sonya Eddy reportedly died from an “uncontainable” infection after hospital surgery. A close friend of the ‘General Hospital’ actress, 55, whose passing was announced on Tuesday (20.12.22), says she went into hospital for a non-emergency and pre-scheduled procedure on December 9 before she was released two days later.
