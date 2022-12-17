ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nbc16.com

Oregon House Republicans release statement criticizing ban on gas-powered vehicles

PORTLAND, Ore. — On Tuesday the Oregon House Republicans released a statement following the approval of a rule to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035. The ban will not affect cars already on the road or the purchase of used gas-powered cars, but car dealers will have to start by selling a certain percentage of new zero-emission vehicles at increasing annual increments until 100 percent of new sales are zero-emission vehicles.
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Salem woman killed in hit-and-run, dragged several hundred feet by car

SALEM, Ore. — A Salem woman was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday evening, said police. At around 5:30 p.m. on December 20, Salem police received reports of an injured woman in the roadway on Madrona Avenue. Police arrived at Madrona AV and Woodbridge CT, where they located evidence of...
SALEM, OR
nbc16.com

Top fisherman catches 7000 fish, wins $70K in conservation reward program

PORTLAND, Ore. — A pikeminnow angler participating in the Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Program won almost $70,000 as part of a conservation project. Northern pikeminnow are significant predators of Oregon's native fish, consuming millions of young salmon and steelhead every year and threatening the population. Nearly 1,200 people registered...
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Suspect in Rhode Island murder captured in Ohio

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Police in Rhode Island said Wednesday that a suspect in a deadly shooting in Providence was captured in Ohio. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Mayobanex Martinez-Abreu, 22, of Providence, in a hotel room in Youngstown. He has been accused of killing 28-year-old Michael Luciano De...
PROVIDENCE, RI
nbc16.com

Woman hit and killed Monday while crossing State Street Northeast in Salem

SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police say a woman was hit and killed while crossing a street Monday afternoon. At around 2:30 p.m., police say 54-year-old Denise Marie Vandyke was at the intersection of State Street Northeast and High Street Northeast when the electronic pedestrian control device signaled her to cross.
SALEM, OR
nbc16.com

Freezing rain causing 'numerous crashes' in SW Oregon says ODOT

The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is cautioning drivers in southwest Oregon to consider staying off the roads Tuesday morning, as freezing rain in the area is causing crashes. According to ODOT, "there are reports of numerous crashes and spin-outs, even on roadways treated with deicer. Watch for slick conditions...
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Highway 20 turns deadly over the weekend, officials investigating two fatal wrecks

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were killed over the weekend on Highway 20 in Benton County, officials say. On Saturday, December 17, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a Ford Explorer was traveling westbound near Granger Avenue and crossed the center line into eastbound traffic. The Ford crashed head-on with a semi-truck carrying US Postal Mail. A Toyota Highlander was behind the Ford Explorer and was hit by the semi-truck after the initial collision.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Snow, freezing rain expected in Portland metro area on busiest holiday travel day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — On Tuesday, freezing temperatures, high wind, and icy conditions led to a number of severe crashes and road closures in the Portland metro area. As winter weather arrives Thursday and Friday bringing the possibility of snow and freezing rain, the Oregon Department of Transportation has one message. Plan ahead.
PORTLAND, OR
nbc16.com

6.4 magnitude earthquake shakes portions of northern California

FORTUNA, Calif. (KRCR) — A 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook California residents awake along the state's North Coast and Northstate regions early Tuesday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck 12 miles west off the coast of Fortuna at 2:34 a.m. KBAK said the earthquake was 11 miles deep, and the aftershocks registered at 4.6. and 15 miles deep. The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services reported 21 aftershocks had occurred.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nbc16.com

Sheriff's Office: Fatal crash on Highway 20 leaves one dead and another injured

CORVALLIS, Ore. — A fatal car crash occurred Sunday, December 18, near milepost one on Highway 20, west of Circle Boulevard in Corvallis. The Benton County Sheriff's Office says a Honda CRV was travelling eastbound when a Volkswagen Touareg, travelling in the opposite direction, had left its lane of travel at the curve in the road and hit the Honda head-on.
CORVALLIS, OR

