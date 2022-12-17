Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County declares state of emergency with deadly low temperatures in the forecastEmily ScarviePortland, OR
In 2010, a mom said she dropped her 7-year-old stepson off at school. He missed his classes and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: City's pedestrian deaths reach 70-year high, I-84 eastbound closed between Troutdale and Hood RiverEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Local group using preventative graffiti to ward off vandals, spark conversationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Multnomah County commissioners vote for rental assistance over city homeless campsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Oregon House Republicans release statement criticizing ban on gas-powered vehicles
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Tuesday the Oregon House Republicans released a statement following the approval of a rule to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035. The ban will not affect cars already on the road or the purchase of used gas-powered cars, but car dealers will have to start by selling a certain percentage of new zero-emission vehicles at increasing annual increments until 100 percent of new sales are zero-emission vehicles.
Salem woman killed in hit-and-run, dragged several hundred feet by car
SALEM, Ore. — A Salem woman was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday evening, said police. At around 5:30 p.m. on December 20, Salem police received reports of an injured woman in the roadway on Madrona Avenue. Police arrived at Madrona AV and Woodbridge CT, where they located evidence of...
Top fisherman catches 7000 fish, wins $70K in conservation reward program
PORTLAND, Ore. — A pikeminnow angler participating in the Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Program won almost $70,000 as part of a conservation project. Northern pikeminnow are significant predators of Oregon's native fish, consuming millions of young salmon and steelhead every year and threatening the population. Nearly 1,200 people registered...
POLICE: Oregon State Police traffic stop leads to discovery of suspected cocaine
A traffic stop Monday lead Oregon State Police to discover six bundles of suspected cocaine. Oregon State Police says that on December 19, around 1:13 p.m., and OSP trooper stopped a passenger car for following to close on Interstate 5 northbound near milepost 219. Officials say that during the stop...
Owner of Oregon Coast camel ride business accused of recording people in bathroom
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — The owner of a company that offers camel rides on the Oregon coast is accused of hiding surveillance cameras in his bathroom and secretly recording people, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said. John David Bonander, 48, of Pacific City, was arrested ot two counts of...
Suspect in Rhode Island murder captured in Ohio
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Police in Rhode Island said Wednesday that a suspect in a deadly shooting in Providence was captured in Ohio. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Mayobanex Martinez-Abreu, 22, of Providence, in a hotel room in Youngstown. He has been accused of killing 28-year-old Michael Luciano De...
Woman hit and killed Monday while crossing State Street Northeast in Salem
SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police say a woman was hit and killed while crossing a street Monday afternoon. At around 2:30 p.m., police say 54-year-old Denise Marie Vandyke was at the intersection of State Street Northeast and High Street Northeast when the electronic pedestrian control device signaled her to cross.
I-84 closed between Troutdale and Hood River due to icy conditions, 1 person killed
PORTLAND, Ore. — The I-84 closed all eastbound and westbound lanes between Troutdale and Hood River, mileposts 17 to 64, because of icy, windy conditions and multiple traffic collisions in the Columbia River Gorge Tuesday morning. The initial closure was announced shortly after 5 a.m., with just the eastbound...
Freezing rain causing 'numerous crashes' in SW Oregon says ODOT
The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is cautioning drivers in southwest Oregon to consider staying off the roads Tuesday morning, as freezing rain in the area is causing crashes. According to ODOT, "there are reports of numerous crashes and spin-outs, even on roadways treated with deicer. Watch for slick conditions...
Oregon State University receives $1.7 million federal grant for cybersecurity scholarships
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced Monday that Oregon State University (OSU) is receiving $1,727,359 from the National Science Foundation (NSF)’s CyberCorps Scholarship for Service (SFS). The grant is an attempt to train highly qualified cybersecurity professionals to serve in federal, state, local,...
Highway 20 turns deadly over the weekend, officials investigating two fatal wrecks
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were killed over the weekend on Highway 20 in Benton County, officials say. On Saturday, December 17, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a Ford Explorer was traveling westbound near Granger Avenue and crossed the center line into eastbound traffic. The Ford crashed head-on with a semi-truck carrying US Postal Mail. A Toyota Highlander was behind the Ford Explorer and was hit by the semi-truck after the initial collision.
Snow, freezing rain expected in Portland metro area on busiest holiday travel day
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — On Tuesday, freezing temperatures, high wind, and icy conditions led to a number of severe crashes and road closures in the Portland metro area. As winter weather arrives Thursday and Friday bringing the possibility of snow and freezing rain, the Oregon Department of Transportation has one message. Plan ahead.
'Team Long Road' reaches Newport, finishing their cross-country walk
NEWPORT, Ore. — A group of US Marine Corps veterans just finished a walk across the entire country. We first told you about "Team Long Road" last week. They got to Newport on Saturday after starting their walk in Boston during the summer. It's part of a campaign to...
6.4 magnitude earthquake shakes portions of northern California
FORTUNA, Calif. (KRCR) — A 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook California residents awake along the state's North Coast and Northstate regions early Tuesday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck 12 miles west off the coast of Fortuna at 2:34 a.m. KBAK said the earthquake was 11 miles deep, and the aftershocks registered at 4.6. and 15 miles deep. The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services reported 21 aftershocks had occurred.
Sheriff's Office: Fatal crash on Highway 20 leaves one dead and another injured
CORVALLIS, Ore. — A fatal car crash occurred Sunday, December 18, near milepost one on Highway 20, west of Circle Boulevard in Corvallis. The Benton County Sheriff's Office says a Honda CRV was travelling eastbound when a Volkswagen Touareg, travelling in the opposite direction, had left its lane of travel at the curve in the road and hit the Honda head-on.
Arizona family remembers hard-working father killed in Rhode Island highway crash
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — An Arizona family is heartbroken after a deadly crash on Interstate 95 north in Rhode Island early Friday morning. Loved ones described 58-year-old Adrian Morales as a generous, funny, hard-working father who loved to sing. His family told WJAR he was headed to Boston for...
'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan holds home intruder at gunpoint at his South Carolina home
KERSHAW, S.C. (WCIV) — WWE wrestler "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan thanked the Kershaw County Sheriff's Department for finishing the job after he caught a home intruder holding him at gunpoint until deputies arrived. Duggan said a man climbed over his home's fence in South Carolina and ran through the yard...
South Carolina won't seek death penalty for man accused of killing wife, son
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — State prosecutors in South Carolina confirmed Tuesday they will not pursue the death penalty for Alex Murdaugh, the jailed and disbarred former attorney accused of murdering his own wife and son in a desperate attempt to conceal millions of dollars he stole, embezzled, laundered and otherwise misappropriated.
