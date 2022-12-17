The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ‘will be invited to King Charles’ coronation despite Netflix show claims’

On December 14, the search officially began for a priceless — and still unexplained — artifact in the first two episodes of Disney+‘s National Treasure: Edge of History. And while there is still much to be revealed about the aforementioned item that wound up in the hands of nascent treasure hunter Jess Valenzuela (Lisette Olivera) and her crew, we do know a few things about what’s up.

22 HOURS AGO