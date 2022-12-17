Read full article on original website
Cleveland Heights Law Department Claims No Cameras During November 10th Car Accident with Off-Duty City EmployeeBrown on ClevelandCleveland Heights, OH
45-Year-Old Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
Looking for Chinese Food in Cleveland, Ohio? You Should Check Out This Restaurant in AsiatownIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Maple Heights Councilman Timothy Tatum, District Three, Brings Holiday Cheer to the Senior CommunityBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
richlandsource.com
North Canton Hoover outduels Uniontown Lake in spellbinding affair
Overtime was the right time for North Canton Hoover as it stopped Uniontown Lake 63-60 at North Canton Hoover High on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, North Canton Hoover and Uniontown Lake faced off on January 26, 2022 at North Canton Hoover High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Youngstown Liberty unloads on Cleveland East Tech
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Youngstown Liberty turned out the lights on Cleveland East Tech 68-2 at Cleveland East Technical High on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 15, Youngstown Liberty squared off with Newton Falls in a basketball...
richlandsource.com
Too much punch: Gates Mills Hawken knocks out Chagrin Falls
Gates Mills Hawken called "game" in the waning moments of a 50-36 defeat of Chagrin Falls for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 21. The last time Gates Mills Hawken and Chagrin Falls played in a 54-37 game on February 4, 2022. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Youngstown Valley Christian claims close encounter of the winning kind over Youngstown East
Youngstown Valley Christian didn't flinch, finally repelling Youngstown East 20-17 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on December 13, Youngstown East faced off against Willoughby Cornerstone and Youngstown Valley Christian took on Leetonia on December 16 at Youngstown Valley Christian School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Cleveland Rhodes knocks off Hebron Lakewood
Cleveland Rhodes fans held their breath in an uneasy 44-35 victory over Hebron Lakewood in Ohio boys basketball on December 20. In recent action on December 14, Hebron Lakewood faced off against Newark Licking Valley and Cleveland Rhodes took on Cleveland Glenville on December 9 at Cleveland Glenville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Youngstown Chaney proves to be too much for Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary
Youngstown Chaney stretched out and finally snapped Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary to earn a 51-32 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Akron St Vincent - St Mary and Youngstown Chaney faced off on March 10, 2022 at Akron St Vincent - St Mary High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Comeback kids: Eastlake North finds a way to beat Mentor Lake Catholic
Never count out a determined team, as Eastlake North showed while coming back against Mentor Lake Catholic for the 67-43 win for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 19. The last time Eastlake North and Mentor Lake Catholic played in a 33-26 game on December 15, 2021. We covered...
richlandsource.com
Never a doubt: Struthers breezes past Hubbard
It was a tough night for Hubbard which was overmatched by Struthers in this 67-32 verdict. Last season, Struthers and Hubbard squared off with January 25, 2022 at Hubbard High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Lutheran East rises to No. 1 in cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Once again, there is a new No. 1-ranked team in boys basketball. Lutheran East takes that mantle as the third team to hold that spot in the first month of the high school basketball season, following preseason No. 1 St. Ignatius and St. Vincent-St. Mary. Both of those teams lost to Walsh Jesuit, which continued its climb to No. 2 in this week’s spot before the new year.
2023 In-State LB Arvell Reese Signs With Ohio State
The Buckeyes just secured a signature from the state's top-rated linebacker, who was recently named the Division IV Defensive Player of the Year.
richlandsource.com
Warren John F. Kennedy paints near-perfect picture in win over Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas
Warren John F. Kennedy unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 54-31 Wednesday in Ohio girls basketball action on December 21. Last season, Louisville St Thomas Aquinas and Warren John F. Kennedy squared off with January 8, 2022 at Louisville St Thomas Aquinas High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Bristolville Bristol survives taut tilt with Cortland Maplewood
Bristolville Bristol walked the high-wire before edging Cortland Maplewood 42-37 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Bristolville Bristol and Cortland Maplewood played in a 43-39 game on February 10, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Mogadore Field cancels check from Mantua Crestwood
Mogadore Field put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Mantua Crestwood in a 56-46 decision in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 19. Last season, Mogadore Field and Mantua Crestwood faced off on November 30, 2021 at Mogadore Field High School. For more, click here.
Salmon Dave’s to close for major renovation
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – Longtime Rocky River restaurant Salmon Dave’s Pacific Grille will close temporarily for a renovation coming on the heels of its 30th anniversary. The restaurant is expected to be closed for three to four weeks for what Hospitality Restaurants is billing as “a floor-to-ceiling remodel” that will start Jan. 1.
richlandsource.com
Southington Chalker knocks out victory beat against Windham
Southington Chalker charged Windham and collected a 63-45 victory on December 19 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Southington Chalker darted in front of Windham 14-11 to begin the second quarter.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Lorain, OH
Lorain is a city on the shores of the mighty Lake Erie. This city in Lorain County, Ohio, is home to over 312,000 inhabitants. Fascinatingly, Lorain earned the moniker "International City" because it is home to over 70 nationalities. Historically, this city was famous back in the day for its...
3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like Italian sweet treats, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their cannoli (which the bakery fills to order!) and their scrumptious cassata cake, which is a moist sponge cake with strawberries, custard, and whipped cream. They also make great tiramisu, eclairs, biscotti, brownies, and more. If you're in need of a wedding cake, they make gorgeous and delicious ones. And if you prefer something savory, check out their pepperoni bread.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Ohio
Popularly known as the Buckeye State, Ohio is located in the midwest of the United States. It is the 34th largest state by area in the country, with a population of around 11.7 million in all 20 cities. Despite its relative average size, there’s a wide variation in climatic conditions from one Ohio city to the other.
cleveland19.com
Euclid mom desperate for her 2 sons to return home
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old boy and his 16-year-old brother have been missing for several weeks now and their mom said she is very afraid for their safety. Le’Shawn Terrell didn’t come home from school on Dec. 12. Leon Terrell Jr. ran away from his grandmother’s Cleveland...
This Is The Biggest House In Ohio
It was built by and for the co-founder of Good Year Tire and Rubber Company and his family.
