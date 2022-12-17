Flivvers have just enough gas to power past Maroons

MARINETTE—A strong start and a late surge was not enough to lift the Menominee girls basketball team past Kingsford on Friday, with the Flivvers downing the Maroons 41-33 at the Max E. Peterson Fieldhouse on the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Marinette Campus.

Menominee (1-3) started Friday’s contest like gangbusters, with four points from Hanna Drifka and three more by Anna Axtell giving the Maroons an 11-4 cushion at the end of the first quarter.

The Flivvers (5-1) responded in the second quarter with a barrage of 3-pointers, as Erika Malone and Anna Bortolini each knocked down a trey before a triple courtesy of Mia Counter put Kingsford on top 13-12.

Kingsford pushed its lead up to five before a 3-point bomb from Axtell made it a 17-15 game at halftime.

“I thought that we came out the gates defensively very well in the first quarter, limiting Kingsford to four points. That’s exactly where we want to be,” Menominee head coach Lucas Chouinard said. “We kind of lost our identity on the defensive end, which allowed dribble penetration to happen in the middle. We needed to do a better job at keeping the ball in front of us. Give credit to Kingsford. They’re an aggressive, attacking team that took advantage of those opportunities.”

Jetta Bayerl put the ball through the nylon to tie the game at 17-all to kick off the third quarter, but after a second-chance bucket by Drifka gave Menominee a one-point edge, Kingsford reeled off eight unanswered points to jump out to a 26-19 advantage.

Axtell hit a free throw before Gianna Coduti added a layup, chipping Menominee’s deficit down to four, but a runner from Malone along with a basket by Laura Brocket pushed the Flivvers to a 30-22 lead entering the fourth quarter.

The Maroons were outscored 26-11 in the second and third quarters, leaving Chouinard to lament Menominee’s struggles on both ends of the court.

“At the end of the day, offense comes and goes and you have to be able to hang your hat on something. If things aren’t going well on the offensive end, we need to hang it on defense and we did not do a good job at containing them tonight.”

Alaina Kowalski kicked off the final frame with a second-chance bucket that gave Kingsford its biggest lead of the night (10 points), but Bayerl hit a jumper to ignite a 6-0 run that helped Menominee close the gap to 32-28 with 3:50 left to play.

Kingsford pushed ahead to an eight-point lead before Axtell drilled her second triple of the game, making it a 36-31 affair with 2:01 remaining.

Axtell added a pair of free throws with 36.8 seconds to go, pulling the Maroons within four, but time was not on Menominee’s side and the Maroons needed to intentionally foul in order to regain possession.

The Flivvers responded by knocking down four of their six shots from the charity stripe in the final 30 seconds to secure the victory.

“I liked our intensity in the fourth quarter. We gave ourselves some chances, but it was too little, too late,” Chouinard said. “The girls put forth great effort. We have to focus on the little things, and once we’re able to do that and come together as a group, amazing things can happen for this team.”

Axtell and Drifka shared the scoring burden for Menominee with 12 points apiece. Coduti added five while Bayerl finished with four.

Malone was Kingsford’s leading scorer with 14 points. Kowalski chipped in 12 while Bortolini and Counter both contributed six.

The Maroons are back in action on Monday against North Central. The game will once again take place at the Max E. Peterson Fieldhouse, with tipoff set for 6:30 p.m.

Kingsford 41, Marinette 33

Kingsford 4 13 13 11—41

Menominee 11 4 7 11—33

Menominee: Axtell 12, Drifka 12, Coduti 5, Bayerl 4; FTs: 10-15

Kingsford: Malone 14, Kowalski 12, Bortolini 6, Counter 6, Brocket 3; FTs: 9-16