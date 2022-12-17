MIAMI - A 15-year-old boy accused in the deadly shooting of a high school athlete was in court Tuesday morning to find out if he faces charges as an adult. During the hearing, the judge ruled that he will be directly transferred to adult court and will go before a judge there on December 27th.Mekhi Stevenson, 17, a quarterback for North Miami High School was home with his brother and some friends when police say the 15-year-old took out the gun and started pointing it around the room. Stevenson's brother told the teen to put it away but he didn't and that's when investigators say he pointed the gun at Mekhi and pulled the trigger. Stevenson collapsed and died. CBS4 spoke to his mother after she lost her son. She said she didn't understand why the teen had the gun in the first place. "A 15-year-old, what is he doing with a gun what is he doing with a gun? I can't sleep, I can't eat, I can't think, I just, I'm lost," said Sonya Stevenson. The 15-year-old is facing several charges including manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a minor.

