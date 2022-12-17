Read full article on original website
west-palm-beach-news.com
Girl Bulldogs Face West Virginia at West Palm Seaside – 95.5 WSB
Georgia (10-2) vs. West Virginia (7-2) Tuesday, Dec 20 | 2:30pm | Keizer University Arena | West Palm Beach, Fla. Radio: Georgia Bulldog Sports Network (Jeff Dantzler) » Georgia is in West Palm Beach for its second holiday tournament of the season. The Lady Bulldogs won the Paradise Jam earlier this year in the Virgin Islands.
west-palm-beach-news.com
WVU heads south for West Palm Seashore Invitational
After an eight-day break, the WVU women’s basketball team returns to action in the West Palm Beach Invitational against Georgia and Miami (Ohio). In the last appearance over a week ago, West Virginia (7-2) suffered its second loss of the season in Happy Valley against Penn State. The Mountaineers...
247Sports
DB Antione Jackson signs with Miami after reclassifying
Fort Lauderdale Dillard four-star defensive back Antione Jackson signed a letter of intent with the Miami Hurricanes on Wednesday. Jackson is considered the nation’s 16th-best safety and 219th-best overall prospect according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He stands 6-foot and weighs 170 pounds. He helped the Panthers go 7-4...
247Sports
Takeaways from FAU's 2022 National Signing Day
As the 2022 Early Signing Day period loomed, Florida Atlantic wasn’t expecting many surprises. Despite only a few weeks to work with, head coach Tom Herman had most of his class committed. For the most part, the signing period was a matter of when they will sign, not if...
floridahsfootball.com
Attendance up at FHSAA state championship games; highest reported number in 15 years
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The new metro/suburban classifications in football might have just been a boon for the state’s official governing body of high school athletics. According to attendance numbers reported through all nine state championship games between the host sites in Tallahassee and Fort Lauderdale, attendance numbers were up compared to 2021 by nearly 47%.
Early Signing Period tracker: Where have Broward, Palm Beach counties’ senior football standouts signed?
This file will be updated frequently: Player, High school, Pos., Signed? Giovanni Adopte, Avant-Garde, WR/DB, Gardner-Webb Jesse Anderson, Cardinal Gibbons, WR, Pittsburgh Jashon Benjamin, Pahokee, RB, Rutgers Damari Brown, American Heritage CB, Miami Jayvant Brown, St. Thomas Aquinas, OLB, Kentucky Justin Coles, St. Thomas Aquinas, LB, Navy Steven Curtis, Cardinal Newman, ATH, Illinois State ...
Which colleges signed Palm Beach County football players in the Early Signing Period
Early National Signing Day has wrapped up for Palm Beach County. Benjamin hosted the area's last ceremony of the day and saw four-star wide receiver commit Micah Mays put pen to paper on his longstanding commitment to Wake Forest. Next, an uncommitted three-star athlete Darrell Sweeting decide to take his talents to Temple. Sweeting...
floridahsfootball.com
State Championship All-Tournament Team – Fort Lauderdale Edition
EDITOR’S NOTE: We incorrectly listed the school for Christian De Villers. It has been corrected to reflect the correct school of Columbus. We apologize for the error. With the second and final weekend of the 2022 FHSAA State Championships wrapped, we had a lot of athletes turn in great performances on the field and made their names heard loudly. Here is a look at our second weekend State Championship All-Tournament Team in the five games played in the FHSAA State Championships in Fort Lauderdale.
Head coach Danny Mendoza walks away from Wellington football
Wellington's Danny Mendoza is the latest to hop on Palm Beach County's coaching carousel after announcing he would be stepping down as Wolverines head coach on Wednesday. In a post on his personal Twitter account, Mendoza noted his departure was a "very difficult decision" but that he believes his objective of leaving Wellington football better than he found it had "very much been accomplished."
west-palm-beach-news.com
This Excessive-speed Prepare Connects Miami and West Palm Seaside for the Excellent Florida Trip
Miami locals will be the first to tell you that driving around the city can be stressful, let alone crossing county lines to visit other popular South Florida spots like Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. Enter Brightline, with its eco-friendly, door-to-door, high-speed train. The Brightline rail system first launched...
thecomeback.com
Legendary golfer sues son and grandson
Legendary golfer Gary Player has “reluctantly” decided to sue his son and grandson over memorabilia that he says they have sold or tried to sell despite an agreement requiring the items be returned to him. The three-time Masters’ winner filed a lawsuit in May in Palm Beach County...
Florida woman wins $5M top lottery prize
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was the latest jackpot winner to claim a top prize from the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. Maria Pagan, 69, of Hollywood, chose to receive her $5 million top prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698. According to the Florida Lottery, Pagan […]
miamionthecheap.com
Free live jazz in Riviera Beach
Entry is free for live jazz in Riviera Beach. Jazz at The Beach events in 2022 include 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. December 29 at Ocean Walk dining and shopping plaza, 2401 N. Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach. Bring your own blankets or other seating. Or watch from a table at a restaurant or pub. Parking is free. Jessie Jones Quartet is featured.
west-palm-beach-news.com
Finest eating places in West Palm Seaside when procuring on Georgia Avenue
Troy’s BBQ: Video of new restaurant in West Palm Beach at The Peach. A new art collective, The Peach, debuted in West Palm Beach, along with a new Troy’s Barbecue location on the premises. Wilkine Brutus, Special to the Palm Beach Post. Georgia Avenue in West Palm Beach...
beckersdental.com
Florida Atlantic University to establish dental school: 6 things to know
Boca Raton-based Florida Atlantic University announced plans to open a dental school by 2025. 1. During its inaugural year, the College of Dentistry will admit 45 students. It will then admit 90 students each year to reach a total enrollment of 350 students. 2. The school will offer a Doctorate...
Florida Woman Wins $5 Million On Monopoly Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket
A Florida woman passed go and collected $5,000,000 off of a $20 lottery scratch-off ticket from the Florida Lottery. The Florida Lottery announced that Maria Pagan, 69, of Hollywood, claimed a $5 million top prize from the $20 MONOPOLY DOUBLER Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s
luxury-houses.net
Rick Bell’s Incredible $15 Million Grand Estate In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Is a Truly Elevated Lifestyle Experience
5875 Stone Creek Way Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 5875 Stone Creek Way, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, built by acclaimed builder Rick Bell, sits on 5 acres and boasts over 20,000 square feet of space. This incredible and one-of-a-kind custom compound’s grand estate, including private gates, features volume ceilings, a resort-style pool, and top-of-the-line appliances. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 15,5 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5875 Stone Creek Way, please contact Jill Hertzberg (Phone: 305-788-5455) & Jonathan Mann (Phone: 786-877-6201) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
Roach excrement, rodent droppings & old noodles: 3 hotel bars among the South Florida restaurants ordered shut
A trio of hotel bars — two in Fort Lauderdale, one on a Delray Beach rooftop — were among the six South Florida restaurants forced to temporarily shut last week by state inspectors. Meanwhile, a Delray Beach bagel staple was ordered shut for the eighth time in 13 months for a familiar problem: rodent droppings. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections ...
Best restaurants, places to eat on Georgia Avenue in West Palm Beach
Georgia Avenue in West Palm Beach is evolving from its industrial roots to include high-end designers and antique dealers that are open to the public for shopping. While the changes to a more retail-oriented street are still in their infancy, there are a few places on Georgia Avenue to grab a bite to eat during a long day perusing estate sales at Kofski's and James & Jeffrey Antiques, choosing wallpaper at Meg Braff's new store and buying 18th Century European furnishings and garden planters at Authentic Provence.
Teen accused in deadly shooting of North Miami High QB to be charged as an adult
MIAMI - A 15-year-old boy accused in the deadly shooting of a high school athlete was in court Tuesday morning to find out if he faces charges as an adult. During the hearing, the judge ruled that he will be directly transferred to adult court and will go before a judge there on December 27th.Mekhi Stevenson, 17, a quarterback for North Miami High School was home with his brother and some friends when police say the 15-year-old took out the gun and started pointing it around the room. Stevenson's brother told the teen to put it away but he didn't and that's when investigators say he pointed the gun at Mekhi and pulled the trigger. Stevenson collapsed and died. CBS4 spoke to his mother after she lost her son. She said she didn't understand why the teen had the gun in the first place. "A 15-year-old, what is he doing with a gun what is he doing with a gun? I can't sleep, I can't eat, I can't think, I just, I'm lost," said Sonya Stevenson. The 15-year-old is facing several charges including manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a minor.
