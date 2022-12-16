ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose, CO

95 Rock KKNN

20 Things You Should Never Do When Driving in Colorado

Winter driving in Colorado can get pretty crazy at times. Snow, ice, and a state of more than 50% transplants can make for some pretty interesting driving conditions. There will always be drivers who struggle in winter conditions. Heck, there will always be drivers who seem to have no idea what they are doing no matter what season it is. We asked you about some of the things motorists do in Colorado that simply drive you nuts.
COLORADO STATE
1037theriver.com

Just a Few Things that Makes Colorado Unique

Growing up in Colorado there are so many things to see and do. No wonder so many people are moving to our state each year. We, as locals, are well aware of what Colorado is best known for, its splendid Mountain ranges and all the activities that go along with it like Hiking, Fishing, Rafting and Skiing. But there are a few things that make our state quite unique. Here a just a few facts you may not be aware of...
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

12 Abandoned Colorado Landmarks that Look Much Different Now

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you grew up or even spent a good amount of time in Colorado throughout your life, you undoubtedly created some good memories along the way. However, sometimes the locations in which we create these memories don't make it and the memories are all that we're left with.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Get ready for a 40 degree drop

A cold front is moving into Colorado this week bringing temperatures to the single digits. Carly Cassady forecasts. A cold front is moving into Colorado this week bringing temperatures to the single digits. Carly Cassady forecasts. Toy drive at Coors Field. Thousands of toys were at Coors Field for families...
COLORADO STATE
101.9 KING FM

In-N-Out Burger Is Finally Coming To This Colorado City. Where?

With the In-N-Out craze continuing around Colorado, this major Colorado city is finally getting its own location. Honestly, we're surprised it doesn't already have one. Can you believe it's been over two years since the first two locations in Colorado for In-N-Out Burger opened? After years and years of people practically begging for the extremely popular California-based chain to come to Colorado, those dreams became a reality in 2019 as the company announced its plans for a distribution center to be built in Colorado Springs, to supply the always-fresh never frozen meat and other products to local Colorado restaurant locations.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

‘Tub of bandits’ rehabbing at a Colorado nonprofit

WETMORE, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife recognized a nonprofit on Monday as the organization works to rehab orphaned raccoons. The wildlife agency explained in a tweet that rehabbers like Tom and Cec Sanders get no holiday break as they work seven days a week caring for sick, injured and orphaned wildlife. Tom and Cec work for the nonprofit Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation in Wetmore and recently took in several orphaned raccoons.
WETMORE, CO
1037theriver.com

Who’s Moving In At Teller Arms In Grand Junction, Colorado?

A new business is moving in at 2401 North Avenue in Grand Junction, Colorado. Who's the new kid?. This will be one of a couple of stores opening in the Grand Valley. They're part of a popular national chain with 148 locations across 28 states. Two Locations Coming to Western...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
9NEWS

Coldest air in decades heading to Colorado this week

DENVER — Dangerously cold wind chills are expected this week in Colorado, ones that could rival the coldest air that eastern Colorado has seen in decades. Temperatures will be near 50 degrees on Wednesday afternoon in Denver, but 12-18 hours later they'll be below zero. That drop could rival some of Denver's top one- or two-day temperature drops on record.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Wind chill and frostbite: Safety tips as frigid temps come to Colorado

DENVER — Bitterly cold temperatures move into Colorado this week with temperatures plummeting below zero in Denver and across much of Colorado from Wednesday night through Friday morning. With temperatures that cold, you'll want to limit your time outside, especially any time outside with exposed skin. At -5 degrees...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Whisky is for drinking, water is for fighting | GABEL

The Republican River Basin, part of the Ogallala Aquifer, has allowed irrigated agriculture to serve as the lifeblood of small communities in eastern Colorado for decades. When wells began pumping in the 1950s and 1960s, pivot sprinklers slowly crawled across fields and crops were grown that would flounder without the water. The harvests funded families, schools, rural firehouses and allowed farm and ranch families to do more than simply survive. Farming and ranching are, after all, businesses and businesses have to be profitable.
COLORADO STATE

