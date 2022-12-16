Growing up in Colorado there are so many things to see and do. No wonder so many people are moving to our state each year. We, as locals, are well aware of what Colorado is best known for, its splendid Mountain ranges and all the activities that go along with it like Hiking, Fishing, Rafting and Skiing. But there are a few things that make our state quite unique. Here a just a few facts you may not be aware of...

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO