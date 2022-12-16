Read full article on original website
20 Things You Should Never Do When Driving in Colorado
Winter driving in Colorado can get pretty crazy at times. Snow, ice, and a state of more than 50% transplants can make for some pretty interesting driving conditions. There will always be drivers who struggle in winter conditions. Heck, there will always be drivers who seem to have no idea what they are doing no matter what season it is. We asked you about some of the things motorists do in Colorado that simply drive you nuts.
Supply chain issues prevent yet another thing from spinning: new Colorado chairlifts
The pandemic has passed. Workers are lined up. The snow has piled up early. The vacationers are primed. The path is set for resorts to enjoy a bountiful holiday ski season and set the pace for yet another banner year for the resort industry. But just like the inherent risks...
Just a Few Things that Makes Colorado Unique
Growing up in Colorado there are so many things to see and do. No wonder so many people are moving to our state each year. We, as locals, are well aware of what Colorado is best known for, its splendid Mountain ranges and all the activities that go along with it like Hiking, Fishing, Rafting and Skiing. But there are a few things that make our state quite unique. Here a just a few facts you may not be aware of...
Colorado’s Front Range Could See Cold That Hasn’t Been Felt in 8 Years
Heading into Christmas, the Front Range and eastern plains of Colorado are going to see temperatures plunge sharply. Whatever steps you take to keep warm, be prepared to implement them. Looking outside, here on Monday, it's hard to believe that we are going to be miserable later in the week,...
12 Abandoned Colorado Landmarks that Look Much Different Now
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you grew up or even spent a good amount of time in Colorado throughout your life, you undoubtedly created some good memories along the way. However, sometimes the locations in which we create these memories don't make it and the memories are all that we're left with.
Get ready for a 40 degree drop
A cold front is moving into Colorado this week bringing temperatures to the single digits. Carly Cassady forecasts. A cold front is moving into Colorado this week bringing temperatures to the single digits. Carly Cassady forecasts. Toy drive at Coors Field. Thousands of toys were at Coors Field for families...
Mountain resort towns get creative to solve affordable housing crisis
From modular homes to affordable housing neighborhoods, mountain resort towns are getting creative to solve the housing crisis.
In-N-Out Burger Is Finally Coming To This Colorado City. Where?
With the In-N-Out craze continuing around Colorado, this major Colorado city is finally getting its own location. Honestly, we're surprised it doesn't already have one. Can you believe it's been over two years since the first two locations in Colorado for In-N-Out Burger opened? After years and years of people practically begging for the extremely popular California-based chain to come to Colorado, those dreams became a reality in 2019 as the company announced its plans for a distribution center to be built in Colorado Springs, to supply the always-fresh never frozen meat and other products to local Colorado restaurant locations.
‘Snow Animals’ in the Grand Mesa: Can You Make Them Out?
The Grand Mesa is one of the coolest outdoor playgrounds in Colorado. It has stood as one of the most recognizable features on the Western Slope for millions of years, and it is the subject of countless stories and legends. The Grand Mesa was known to the Ute Indian tribes...
Don’t Want To Be A Wyoming Roadside Popsicle? Goose Down And Butter Might Save You
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As Wyoming braces to plunge into a deep freeze just as holiday travel hits its peak, some outdoorsmen offer advice on how to avoid becoming a roadside popsicle if things go awry. Outdoor safety expert Josh McNary has some blunt advice...
‘Tub of bandits’ rehabbing at a Colorado nonprofit
WETMORE, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife recognized a nonprofit on Monday as the organization works to rehab orphaned raccoons. The wildlife agency explained in a tweet that rehabbers like Tom and Cec Sanders get no holiday break as they work seven days a week caring for sick, injured and orphaned wildlife. Tom and Cec work for the nonprofit Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation in Wetmore and recently took in several orphaned raccoons.
Bird Rescued in Colorado After Getting Stuck In Pond Too Small for It To Takeoff
An avian visitor to a small body of water in Colorado needed help to get back up in the air. A Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer had to rescue the water-faring bird. It turns out the common loon lacked a long enough runway to take back off. According to Out...
Colorado’s White River is the country’s busiest national forest, with a $1.6B impact. But can it keep it up?
White River National Forest supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams says “there’s a humbling feeling” when he reviewed a recently published economic analysis showing his forest as not just the most trafficked forest in the country but also an unrivaled economic engine. The analysis of all 111 U.S. Forest Service...
$29 fee to be added to Colorado vehicle registrations – here's why
At the start of 2023, Coloradans will notice an extra fee tacked on when registering their vehicle – it's $29 and it will cover access to Colorado's 42 state park destinations. The 'Keep Colorado Wild Pass' is designed to make accessing Colorado's state parks as easy and efficient as...
Who’s Moving In At Teller Arms In Grand Junction, Colorado?
A new business is moving in at 2401 North Avenue in Grand Junction, Colorado. Who's the new kid?. This will be one of a couple of stores opening in the Grand Valley. They're part of a popular national chain with 148 locations across 28 states. Two Locations Coming to Western...
Coldest air in decades heading to Colorado this week
DENVER — Dangerously cold wind chills are expected this week in Colorado, ones that could rival the coldest air that eastern Colorado has seen in decades. Temperatures will be near 50 degrees on Wednesday afternoon in Denver, but 12-18 hours later they'll be below zero. That drop could rival some of Denver's top one- or two-day temperature drops on record.
Wind chill and frostbite: Safety tips as frigid temps come to Colorado
DENVER — Bitterly cold temperatures move into Colorado this week with temperatures plummeting below zero in Denver and across much of Colorado from Wednesday night through Friday morning. With temperatures that cold, you'll want to limit your time outside, especially any time outside with exposed skin. At -5 degrees...
Colorado River flows will plummet this water year to 24% of normal: Bureau
LAS VEGAS • As the Colorado River crisis deepens, a new federal analysis of flows into Lake Powell shows that they will continue to plummet through 2025, before beginning to partially recover. James Prairie, a hydrologic engineer for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, said flows are likely to be...
Whisky is for drinking, water is for fighting | GABEL
The Republican River Basin, part of the Ogallala Aquifer, has allowed irrigated agriculture to serve as the lifeblood of small communities in eastern Colorado for decades. When wells began pumping in the 1950s and 1960s, pivot sprinklers slowly crawled across fields and crops were grown that would flounder without the water. The harvests funded families, schools, rural firehouses and allowed farm and ranch families to do more than simply survive. Farming and ranching are, after all, businesses and businesses have to be profitable.
Colorado State Patrol changes academy format to boost recruiting
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 19, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Colorado residents want more troopers to be visible on Colorado’s roads, according to the Colorado State Patrol’s biennial feedback survey, but there aren’t enough troopers.
