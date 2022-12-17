ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon House Republicans release statement criticizing ban on gas-powered vehicles

PORTLAND, Ore. — On Tuesday the Oregon House Republicans released a statement following the approval of a rule to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035. The ban will not affect cars already on the road or the purchase of used gas-powered cars, but car dealers will have to start by selling a certain percentage of new zero-emission vehicles at increasing annual increments until 100 percent of new sales are zero-emission vehicles.
OREGON STATE
OHA director calls for expanding bed capacity at state hospital

Oregon needs more mental health resources, and some elected officials are weighing in on how best to address the shortage. Our news partners at Willamette Week recently reported that Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler suggested lowering the bar for involuntary commitment to the state hospital as a way to get repeat criminal offenders off the streets.
OREGON STATE
Top fisherman catches 7000 fish, wins $70K in conservation reward program

PORTLAND, Ore. — A pikeminnow angler participating in the Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Program won almost $70,000 as part of a conservation project. Northern pikeminnow are significant predators of Oregon's native fish, consuming millions of young salmon and steelhead every year and threatening the population. Nearly 1,200 people registered...
OREGON STATE
OHSU awarded $3 million federal grant for overdose prevention research

PORTLAND, Ore. — Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced in a joint statement that Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) is expected to receive $3.17 million over five years from the National Institutes of Health (NIIH) to study the effectiveness of different harm reduction strategies at preventing overdoses and ways to expand access to these services for "diverse" communities.
OREGON STATE
Woman hit and killed Monday while crossing State Street Northeast in Salem

SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police say a woman was hit and killed while crossing a street Monday afternoon. At around 2:30 p.m., police say 54-year-old Denise Marie Vandyke was at the intersection of State Street Northeast and High Street Northeast when the electronic pedestrian control device signaled her to cross.
SALEM, OR
NC professor claims school fired him for criticizing 'racially divisive ideology'

RALEIGH, N.C. (CITC) — A North Carolina professor claims he was terminated from a prestigious high school program for criticizing ideologies adopted by the school system. Dr. David Phillips taught English at the Governor's School of North Carolina (NCGS) for eight years. NCGS, a publicly funded residential summer program, is home to more than 600 "academically gifted" high school students. Students must be nominated by their local high schools each year, and a state committee has the final say on who is selected.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Freezing rain causing 'numerous crashes' in SW Oregon says ODOT

The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is cautioning drivers in southwest Oregon to consider staying off the roads Tuesday morning, as freezing rain in the area is causing crashes. According to ODOT, "there are reports of numerous crashes and spin-outs, even on roadways treated with deicer. Watch for slick conditions...
OREGON STATE
Power outages possible with Thursday's ice storm

EUGENE, Ore. — Now is the time to prepare for the chance of power outages due to Oregon's latest ice storm threat. Ice accumulation is likely for parts of the Willamette Valley Thursday evening through Friday morning. Tree damage due to the weight of nearly .1"-.5" of ice on limbs could bring power lines down.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Salem arson suspect facing additional charges in four fires

SALEM, Ore. — A man arrested for a late night fire at the BottleDrop in Salem Saturday night has is now facing additional charges related to three more fires set in that same night, Salem Police said in a press release. 28-year-old Leonardo Hernandez-Cruz was arrested and charged Sunday...
SALEM, OR
'Team Long Road' finishes cross-country walk

NEWPORT, Ore. — A group of US Marine Corps veterans just finished a walk across the entire country. We first told you about "Team Long Road" last week. They got to Newport on Saturday after starting their walk in Boston during the summer. It's part of a campaign to...
NEWPORT, OR
Highway 20 turns deadly over the weekend, officials investigating two fatal wrecks

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were killed over the weekend on Highway 20 in Benton County, officials say. On Saturday, December 17, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a Ford Explorer was traveling westbound near Granger Avenue and crossed the center line into eastbound traffic. The Ford crashed head-on with a semi-truck carrying US Postal Mail. A Toyota Highlander was behind the Ford Explorer and was hit by the semi-truck after the initial collision.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
6.4 magnitude earthquake shakes portions of northern California

FORTUNA, Calif. (KRCR) — A 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook California residents awake along the state's North Coast and Northstate regions early Tuesday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck 12 miles west off the coast of Fortuna at 2:34 a.m. KBAK said the earthquake was 11 miles deep, and the aftershocks registered at 4.6. and 15 miles deep. The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services reported 21 aftershocks had occurred.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Latest winter blast brings ice threat to parts of Oregon this week

EUGENE, Ore. — Ice takes aim at parts of Western Oregon this week as the rest of the country falls into a deep freeze. Temperatures will fall at or below freezing Thursday afternoon. That coincides with the chance of rain. Freezing rain is expected late Thursday night into Friday morning. That's prompting a KVAL Weather Alert Day Thursday through Friday morning. The biggest threat involves hazardous driving conditions, power outages, and severe tree damage.
OREGON STATE

