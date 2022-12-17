Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oregon House Republicans release statement criticizing ban on gas-powered vehicles
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Tuesday the Oregon House Republicans released a statement following the approval of a rule to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035. The ban will not affect cars already on the road or the purchase of used gas-powered cars, but car dealers will have to start by selling a certain percentage of new zero-emission vehicles at increasing annual increments until 100 percent of new sales are zero-emission vehicles.
OHA director calls for expanding bed capacity at state hospital
Oregon needs more mental health resources, and some elected officials are weighing in on how best to address the shortage. Our news partners at Willamette Week recently reported that Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler suggested lowering the bar for involuntary commitment to the state hospital as a way to get repeat criminal offenders off the streets.
Top fisherman catches 7000 fish, wins $70K in conservation reward program
PORTLAND, Ore. — A pikeminnow angler participating in the Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Program won almost $70,000 as part of a conservation project. Northern pikeminnow are significant predators of Oregon's native fish, consuming millions of young salmon and steelhead every year and threatening the population. Nearly 1,200 people registered...
Owner of Oregon Coast camel ride business accused of recording people in bathroom
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — The owner of a company that offers camel rides on the Oregon coast is accused of hiding surveillance cameras in his bathroom and secretly recording people, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said. John David Bonander, 48, of Pacific City, was arrested ot two counts of...
OHSU awarded $3 million federal grant for overdose prevention research
PORTLAND, Ore. — Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced in a joint statement that Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) is expected to receive $3.17 million over five years from the National Institutes of Health (NIIH) to study the effectiveness of different harm reduction strategies at preventing overdoses and ways to expand access to these services for "diverse" communities.
Oregon follows California, bans the sale of new gas powered vehicles by 2035
PORTLAND, Ore. — The end is near for gas-guzzling vehicles in Oregon. Officials today voted in favor of banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035. The rule approved by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality follows standards set by California and will phase out these sales over the next 12 years.
Woman hit and killed Monday while crossing State Street Northeast in Salem
SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police say a woman was hit and killed while crossing a street Monday afternoon. At around 2:30 p.m., police say 54-year-old Denise Marie Vandyke was at the intersection of State Street Northeast and High Street Northeast when the electronic pedestrian control device signaled her to cross.
I-84 closed between Troutdale and Hood River due to icy conditions, 1 person killed
PORTLAND, Ore. — The I-84 closed all eastbound and westbound lanes between Troutdale and Hood River, mileposts 17 to 64, because of icy, windy conditions and multiple traffic collisions in the Columbia River Gorge Tuesday morning. The initial closure was announced shortly after 5 a.m., with just the eastbound...
NC professor claims school fired him for criticizing 'racially divisive ideology'
RALEIGH, N.C. (CITC) — A North Carolina professor claims he was terminated from a prestigious high school program for criticizing ideologies adopted by the school system. Dr. David Phillips taught English at the Governor's School of North Carolina (NCGS) for eight years. NCGS, a publicly funded residential summer program, is home to more than 600 "academically gifted" high school students. Students must be nominated by their local high schools each year, and a state committee has the final say on who is selected.
Police: I-5 traffic stop leads K9 to discovery of suspected cocaine
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — A man is in custody on drug charges after a traffic stop on Interstate 5 in Linn County, Oregon State Police reported. Just after 1 p.m. Monday, an OSP senior trooper stopped a passenger car for following too close on I-5 northbound near milepost 219.
Freezing rain causing 'numerous crashes' in SW Oregon says ODOT
The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is cautioning drivers in southwest Oregon to consider staying off the roads Tuesday morning, as freezing rain in the area is causing crashes. According to ODOT, "there are reports of numerous crashes and spin-outs, even on roadways treated with deicer. Watch for slick conditions...
Regional agencies give holiday travel safety tips as cold, rain and snow expected
Benton County has released a list of holiday safety driving tips in partnership with Linn County and the cities of Albany and Corvallis as the holiday weekend approaches, along with possible freezing temperatures and precipitation. GET THE LATEST FORECAST | PASS CAMERAS. “We want the public to know that it’s...
Power outages possible with Thursday's ice storm
EUGENE, Ore. — Now is the time to prepare for the chance of power outages due to Oregon's latest ice storm threat. Ice accumulation is likely for parts of the Willamette Valley Thursday evening through Friday morning. Tree damage due to the weight of nearly .1"-.5" of ice on limbs could bring power lines down.
Oregon State University receives $1.7 million federal grant for cybersecurity scholarships
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced Monday that Oregon State University (OSU) is receiving $1,727,359 from the National Science Foundation (NSF)’s CyberCorps Scholarship for Service (SFS). The grant is an attempt to train highly qualified cybersecurity professionals to serve in federal, state, local,...
Salem arson suspect facing additional charges in four fires
SALEM, Ore. — A man arrested for a late night fire at the BottleDrop in Salem Saturday night has is now facing additional charges related to three more fires set in that same night, Salem Police said in a press release. 28-year-old Leonardo Hernandez-Cruz was arrested and charged Sunday...
'Team Long Road' finishes cross-country walk
NEWPORT, Ore. — A group of US Marine Corps veterans just finished a walk across the entire country. We first told you about "Team Long Road" last week. They got to Newport on Saturday after starting their walk in Boston during the summer. It's part of a campaign to...
Highway 20 turns deadly over the weekend, officials investigating two fatal wrecks
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were killed over the weekend on Highway 20 in Benton County, officials say. On Saturday, December 17, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a Ford Explorer was traveling westbound near Granger Avenue and crossed the center line into eastbound traffic. The Ford crashed head-on with a semi-truck carrying US Postal Mail. A Toyota Highlander was behind the Ford Explorer and was hit by the semi-truck after the initial collision.
6.4 magnitude earthquake shakes portions of northern California
FORTUNA, Calif. (KRCR) — A 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook California residents awake along the state's North Coast and Northstate regions early Tuesday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck 12 miles west off the coast of Fortuna at 2:34 a.m. KBAK said the earthquake was 11 miles deep, and the aftershocks registered at 4.6. and 15 miles deep. The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services reported 21 aftershocks had occurred.
PDX gearing up for potential flight disruptions with incoming winter weather
PORTLAND, Ore. — There have been delays and cancelations at PDX, but so far, most of it is related to weather elsewhere. As far as arrivals, there were 31 delayed flights and 9 canceled as of this afternoon. For departures, there were 12 delayed and 6 canceled. Today we...
Latest winter blast brings ice threat to parts of Oregon this week
EUGENE, Ore. — Ice takes aim at parts of Western Oregon this week as the rest of the country falls into a deep freeze. Temperatures will fall at or below freezing Thursday afternoon. That coincides with the chance of rain. Freezing rain is expected late Thursday night into Friday morning. That's prompting a KVAL Weather Alert Day Thursday through Friday morning. The biggest threat involves hazardous driving conditions, power outages, and severe tree damage.
