actionnews5.com
Churches in Memphis prepare to open doors during cold weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With dangerously cold temperatures pushing into parts of the Mid-South, The Room in the Inn is stepping up in preparation ahead of this Christmas cold freeze. The inn has locked arms with several congregations, such as Calvary Episcopal Church in the heart of Downtown, to house...
actionnews5.com
Memphis preschool owner surprises teachers with luxury Christmas gifts
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis preschool owner surprised teacher with luxury Christmas gifts in Parkway Village. Great Expectations Preschool owner, Brandy Buffkins, brought the gifts out as the teachers were surprising her with a gift for Christmas. She surprised them each with Gucci bags, but that’s not all. Inside...
‘Mashed’ says this Horn Lake barbecue restaurant is the best in MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Guy Fieri, the frosted-haired mayor of Flavortown, has spoken. In a recent post on the blog Mashed, he named his top picks for the best restaurant in every state. In the Mid-South, one DeSoto County barbecue spot topped the list in Mississippi. Memphis Barbecue Company in Horn Lake, where World BBQ […]
Black Panther actress, TV personality team up once again for Christmas giveaway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ‘Tis the season of giving. Two Memphis TV personalities made this holiday season brighter for dozens of students by hosting their 5th annual Operation Christmas Giveback event. For the past five years, Black Panther actress Carrie Bernans and TV personality Candace Rice have been giving...
actionnews5.com
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler shares new Bluff City restaurants coming in 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to talk about 11 new restaurants opening up in the Bluff City in 2023. Watch their full interview now in the video player above or...
wtvy.com
On the dotted line: Overton signs with Memphis
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -- National Signing Day has come and Carrol High School’s Karmelo Overton makes it official. The four-star recruit has signed to play football with Memphis for the next four years. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to...
Tennessee Tribune
The Only Nationwide Black Led Mortgage Company Opens Two New Branch Locations in Memphis
Memphis (TN Tribune) – LEGACY Home Loans, a mortgage banking firm,. headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, continues to make good on its commitment to its. mission to Empower Black Communities Throughout the United States with a Focus on. Building Sustainable Wealth Through Homeownership and Leaving Family Legacies, by. opening...
I-40 shooting in Memphis sends victim to hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say one person is in critical condition Wednesday after a shooting on Interstate 40. Officers responded at 10:30 a.m. to a shooting victim at 1800 Covington Pike near Pleasant View, the location of Sunrise car dealership. Police said the shooting happened on I-40 east. The victim was taken to Regional One. […]
Family mourns after football player fatally shot in Mississippi
A DeSoto County family is mourning the loss of a professional football player who was shot and killed in Walls, Mississippi over the weekend.
actionnews5.com
‘I have no feeling in my heart’: Memphis mom mourns teen daughter slain in shooting near Kirby High
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Just two days after her daughter’s untimely death, a Memphis mother is speaking out about the violence our city faces. “I ain’t never felt this, but honestly, my mind knows it happened, but honestly, I have no feeling in my heart,” Irene Douglas said. “It’s like I’m numb.”
actionnews5.com
Over 2,500 missing people reported to MPD in 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police officers explained their effort in finding people reported missing across the city in a presentation to the Memphis City Council Tuesday. When it comes to adults, MPD said there have been 938 people over the age of 18 reported missing this year. Fifty-three remain missing.
DeSoto Times Today
GoFundMe created for murdered former Southaven football player
DeSoto County residents expressed grief and offered an outpouring of prayers to the family of slain Southaven football player Christian Saulsberry who was shot and killed Saturday in Walls. A GoFundMe has been created in his honor to cover his funeral and start the Christian Saulsberry Foundation. Saulsberry, who got...
actionnews5.com
Breakdown: Christmas Weather History - Why anything can happen here in the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Take a look - here’s the weather that’s happened on Christmas Day in Memphis for the past 147 years... Records that go back to 1889 show that Memphis had a measurable amount of snow on Christmas only once in 133 years. That was in 1913 when 3.5 inches of snow fell on Christmas Day.
tri-statedefender.com
It’s ‘official’ – Whitehaven’s Rodney Saulsberry is ‘More Than A Coach’
Whitehaven High School head football coach Rodney Saulsberry now is “More Than A Coach” – officially. He is the inaugural winner of an award, created by Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., bearing that motto. Some people get a coaching job just for the extra money; others only...
Man found dead in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in South Memphis early Monday. Police said they responded to a suspicious vehicle call on the 1700 block of Latham Street around 8 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
actionnews5.com
‘Out of nowhere’: Man shot, killed by person in crowd onlooking active homicide scene
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As police were wrapping up a homicide scene in the New Chicago area Wednesday afternoon, another man was shot and killed by a person in the onlooking crowd. Police were working on the scene of a fatal shooting on Wells Avenue just a few yards away.
actionnews5.com
USPS shows behind-the-scenes look at Memphis Mail Processing Annex
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -All systems are up and running at the U.S. Postal Service as employees get ready for the busy holiday season. The Memphis Mail Processing Annex showed off a behind-the-scenes of the facility’s new resources to help deliver presents on time. There are only two mail package...
MPD officers give away steering wheel lock for Christmas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials are warning people to be extra careful and take precautions as car thefts increase across the Bluff City, especially around the holidays. But there’s also work being done by Memphis Police to try and make a difference. They said being kind to a stranger can pay off and, in this case, […]
actionnews5.com
Car crashes into South Memphis food market
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car crashed into a food market on South Parkway East in South Memphis on Wednesday. Memphis Police Department says the crash happened at the Parkway Food Market on South Parkway East just after midnight. MPD says there were no serious injuries. There is no word...
Man arrested in Memphis for murder of man shot at birthday party in Mississippi
A man is in custody after shooting and killing a 25-year-old man who was attending a birthday party in Walls, Mississippi, Saturday morning. Mark McDaniel, 24, was arrested Saturday afternoon in Memphis and charged with second-degree murder. He is set to be extradited to Desoto County, where the shooting occurred.
