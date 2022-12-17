ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Churches in Memphis prepare to open doors during cold weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With dangerously cold temperatures pushing into parts of the Mid-South, The Room in the Inn is stepping up in preparation ahead of this Christmas cold freeze. The inn has locked arms with several congregations, such as Calvary Episcopal Church in the heart of Downtown, to house...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis preschool owner surprises teachers with luxury Christmas gifts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis preschool owner surprised teacher with luxury Christmas gifts in Parkway Village. Great Expectations Preschool owner, Brandy Buffkins, brought the gifts out as the teachers were surprising her with a gift for Christmas. She surprised them each with Gucci bags, but that’s not all. Inside...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘Mashed’ says this Horn Lake barbecue restaurant is the best in MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Guy Fieri, the frosted-haired mayor of Flavortown, has spoken. In a recent post on the blog Mashed, he named his top picks for the best restaurant in every state. In the Mid-South, one DeSoto County barbecue spot topped the list in Mississippi. Memphis Barbecue Company in Horn Lake, where World BBQ […]
HORN LAKE, MS
wtvy.com

On the dotted line: Overton signs with Memphis

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -- National Signing Day has come and Carrol High School’s Karmelo Overton makes it official. The four-star recruit has signed to play football with Memphis for the next four years. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

I-40 shooting in Memphis sends victim to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say one person is in critical condition Wednesday after a shooting on Interstate 40. Officers responded at 10:30 a.m. to a shooting victim at 1800 Covington Pike near Pleasant View, the location of Sunrise car dealership. Police said the shooting happened on I-40 east. The victim was taken to Regional One. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Over 2,500 missing people reported to MPD in 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police officers explained their effort in finding people reported missing across the city in a presentation to the Memphis City Council Tuesday. When it comes to adults, MPD said there have been 938 people over the age of 18 reported missing this year. Fifty-three remain missing.
MEMPHIS, TN
DeSoto Times Today

GoFundMe created for murdered former Southaven football player

DeSoto County residents expressed grief and offered an outpouring of prayers to the family of slain Southaven football player Christian Saulsberry who was shot and killed Saturday in Walls. A GoFundMe has been created in his honor to cover his funeral and start the Christian Saulsberry Foundation. Saulsberry, who got...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Man found dead in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in South Memphis early Monday. Police said they responded to a suspicious vehicle call on the 1700 block of Latham Street around 8 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

USPS shows behind-the-scenes look at Memphis Mail Processing Annex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -All systems are up and running at the U.S. Postal Service as employees get ready for the busy holiday season. The Memphis Mail Processing Annex showed off a behind-the-scenes of the facility’s new resources to help deliver presents on time. There are only two mail package...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD officers give away steering wheel lock for Christmas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials are warning people to be extra careful and take precautions as car thefts increase across the Bluff City, especially around the holidays. But there’s also work being done by Memphis Police to try and make a difference. They said being kind to a stranger can pay off and, in this case, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Car crashes into South Memphis food market

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car crashed into a food market on South Parkway East in South Memphis on Wednesday. Memphis Police Department says the crash happened at the Parkway Food Market on South Parkway East just after midnight. MPD says there were no serious injuries. There is no word...
MEMPHIS, TN

