MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Take a look - here’s the weather that’s happened on Christmas Day in Memphis for the past 147 years... Records that go back to 1889 show that Memphis had a measurable amount of snow on Christmas only once in 133 years. That was in 1913 when 3.5 inches of snow fell on Christmas Day.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO