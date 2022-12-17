ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FSU football: Takeaways from 2023 Early Signing Day

FSU football had a successful 2023 Early Signing Day Wednesday with 16 signees. I know some fans will choose to concentrate on FSU losing the second-highest-ranked commit, Keldric Faulk to Auburn. It wasn’t a total surprise like last year since there was smoke Auburn was in hot pursuit over the...
