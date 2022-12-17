ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

25 News Now to help ring bells for the Victoria Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign

By Adam Seibel
 5 days ago

The 25 News Now team will be at the Walmart Supercenter 9002 North Navarro, Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

We’re looking forward to seeing everybody there and helping out a great organization.

The iconic Red Kettle campaign funds the Salvation Army year-round, so every dollar raised through this campaign remains right here in this community. Captain Kenny Jones the Commanding Officer of the Victoria Salvation Army says that with your support the Salvation Army is able to provide food, shelter, and social services to people who come to them in crisis, often at the very worst times of their life.

When the temperatures drop below 39 degrees the Victoria Salvation Army opens up its shelter and with a cold snap expected next week, it could be a very real possibility in the coming days.

Also, Saturday, the Salvation Army of Victoria will hold its annual Angel Tree distribution. About 215 children are signed up for the event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 2002 commerce street.

