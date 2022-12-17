ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, MA

Boston Man Arraigned on Second Degree Murder Charges from August Shooting

On December 15th, 2022, a local Boston man was arraigned at the Suffolk County Superior Court on charges of shooting and killing 28-year-old Dion Ruiz on August 13th, 2022 in the South End. District Attorney Kevin Hayden has been handling the case. Alexander Nunez, 24, stands accused of second-degree murder....
BOSTON, MA

