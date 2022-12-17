Read full article on original website
Freezing temps arriving in Texas tomorrow raise concerns about losing power
MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Clint Cash spent Wednesday evening at stores in McKinney loading up on water and fuel. "I don't want it to happen again. But again, I watched the weather a lot so that I try to prepare," he says. "I'm not looking forward to it. I do not like any temperatures below 80 degrees."What he's hoping won't happen again is a repeat of February 2021.Cash lives in the Collin County town of Nevada. He suffered through last year's historic cold spell because the power was cut off for more than 4 days due to overwhelming demand across the state. He spent...
Massive food distribution in Denton aims to aid North Texas families hit hard by inflation
DENTON COUNTY, Texas — On Tuesday morning, the Tarrant Area Food Bank hosted its first mega mobile distribution in Denton County, and hundreds of families took advantage of it. "I don’t think I’ve ever recalled a time that it’s been so hard," grandmother Elizabeth Woods told WFAA....
Holiday mobile food market helping North Texans in need
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Tarrant Area Food Bank is offering relief for families in need ahead of Christmas. The nonprofit loaded up food for adults and kids through its Mega Mobile Market. The event was held Monday morning at Herman Clark Memorial Stadium in Fort Worth. On Tuesday, it...
Arctic Blast Map Indicates Texas Cities Will Be Worst Hit During Blackout Fears
According to a Monday update to the forecast, north Texas and the panhandle will experience the worst of the arctic blast. When this is happening, some parts of the state might experience lows of minus 1 degree Fahrenheit. The whole of the United States is expected to be affected by...
Winter arrives today at 3:47 p.m. Texas time
Winter arrives Wednesday at 3:47 p.m. Texas time and by tomorrow, it will certainly feel like it. By Friday morning, Dallas-Fort Worth lows will be around 10 degrees and single digits are likely.
Gov. Greg Abbott, state utility leaders say power grid ‘ready and reliable’ for hard freeze
AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott and state utility leaders said the power grid is reliable enough to withstand the hard freeze that’s expected to hit Texas on Thursday afternoon. Abbott spoke at a news conference on Wednesday morning at the State Operations Center in Austin alongside Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Public Utility Commission Chairman Peter Lake, and Electric Reliability Council of Texas CEO Pablo Vegas. See the briefing in the video player above.
Are you prepared? What to know as freezing temperatures move into Central Texas
Temperatures are dropping in Central Texas, and that means it's time to make sure your home is ready for freezing temperatures.
Texans are using Whataburger cups to protect pipes for coming freeze
As Texans face down an incoming freeze, Whataburger is coming through in the clutch.
A Texas Family Went All Out For The Holidays & Their Suburban House Is So Lit Up (PHOTOS)
There's a home tucked inside a Texas suburban neighborhood with holiday decorations so extravagant that Clark Griswold would most definitely be proud of it. Each December, the Burkman family transforms their Frisco, TX, house into a dazzling Christmas wonderland made up of 100,000 lights, and it's free to visit. The...
East Texas energy providers prepare for winter weather
TEXAS, USA — As temperatures continue to dip down the demand for energy continues to increase. According to the Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation the Southwest Power Pool, a power grid which covers parts of East Texas and the panhandle area, has issued a winter advisory to local energy providers.
Not from Texas? Here’s why people drip their pipes
AUSTIN (KXAN) — As someone who grew up in Colorado, where we turn our noses up at anything less than a foot of snow and can experience temperatures well into the negatives, I admittedly turned my head when I learned I need to be “dripping” my pipes during hard freezes in Texas.
Arctic Blast: How To Survive If the Texas Grid Goes Down Again
The first Arctic Express is coming. Beginning Thursday, the whole state of Texas is going to feel the chills, normally reserved for Amarillo and points north. Lows could reach 10 above in San Angelo. This is nowhere near the coldest temperature ever recorded in San Angelo of -4 F which...
Texas’ largest power plant ‘in really good shape’ ahead of arctic blast, expert says
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Daryl Miller’s first week on the job as general manager of NRG’s flagship power plant was nearly two years ago—right when a historic winter storm plunged millions of Texans into the dark. A lot has happened since then. “We’ve taken our...
As border crossings rise, Texas faith groups support more migrants in need
DALLAS — Isabel Márquez, a Dallas pastor, hurried into a church hall full of confused immigrants. They had been deposited just minutes earlier by a federal immigration bus. “You are no longer detained. You are free,” the jeans-clad pastor said in Spanish. Immigrants in T-shirts, sweatpants and...
How to prepare your home for freezing temperatures, power outages as cold temperatures return to North Texas
DALLAS — Wintry temperatures are moving into North Texas later this week. While this weather event will be nothing like the February 2021 winter storm - where the entire state saw sustained, below-freezing temperatures for more than a week - there is still the chance for power outages caused by the icing over of power lines and tree branches.
Ways East Texans can prep for arctic cold front arriving Thursday evening
EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The people of East Texas are preparing to see some cold temperatures roll through the area Thursday night that will continue through the holiday weekend. Many stores are seeing an increase in customers purchasing items to protect their homes from this freeze. David Abney, owner of...
Gov. Abbott: Illegal Migrants Could 'Freeze to Death' This Weekend Under Biden's Failed Leadership
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott Wednesday demanded President Joe Biden immediately deploy federal assets to address the dire border crisis, particularly in the City of El Paso, as a dangerously cold polar vortex moves into Texas this week. “This terrible crisis for border communities in Texas is a catastrophe...
Contractor advises Houstonians turn off water completely and drain pipes, instead of insulating pipes
HOUSTON - Many Houstonians say they've learned their lesson from last year’s freeze. This time around, they’re leaving nothing to chance. STAY WARM: Warming centers for Houston area residents to open Thursday. "Everything’s been tough.," said Lorenzo Constantini. "Everything costs way more than it should, so you definitely...
This meat is the most popular Christmas food in Texas & other states: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone knows that cookies, brownies, muffins, pies and other sweets shine during the holiday season, but what is the most popular Christmas food in Texas and other states across the country?. A report by Crestline checked out the most popular Christmas foods in America and how...
Texas Prisons Roll Out 62K Communications, Learning Tablets
(TNS) — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice plans to roll out digital tablets to inmates across the state, including those on death row, who had previously lacked options to communicate with friends and family outside the prison walls. More than 62,000 tablets have already been distributed at 66...
