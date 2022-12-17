Read full article on original website
Related
Kait 8
Arkansas governor-elect announces additional senior staff appointments
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – As the start of her time in office draws closer, Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee-Sanders has announced more appointments to her administration. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Sanders said Alexa Henning would be joining her administration as Communications Director. According to a news release, Henning most...
kawx.org
US, Arkansas Flags to Half Staff for Detective Paul Newell
Governor Asa Hutchinson has directed the United States flag and the Arkansas State flag to fly at half-staff in tribute to the memory of Detective Paul Newell of the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Flags will fly at half-staff from December 20, 2022, to December 28, 2022. On the morning of...
State of Arkansas sues contractor at the middle of Working4You investigation
Clients claim an Arkansas contractor has taken their money without doing the work, and now that same man is being sued by the state.
Arkansas lawmakers say push for permanent Daylight-Saving Time bill is bipartisan
Arkansas lawmakers said a Daylight Savings Time bill filed this week could get bipartisan support.
KSN.com
Arkansas detective who died after being struck by a truck during a procession honored on U.S. House of Representatives floor
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Detective Paul Newell, 51, of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas, was killed on duty after being struck by a truck during a Wreaths Across America procession in Bentonville on Dec. 17. On Dec. 21, Arkansas Rep. Steve Womack spoke on the floor...
fox16.com
Job Alert: Openings in administration, higher education
SALARY RANGE: CL-27 ($52,967 – $86,084) to CL-28 ($63,467 -$103,208) (depending on. This is a career ladder position with promotional potential to the CL 28 level. without further competition at the discretion of the court. The United States Bankruptcy Clerk for the Eastern and Western Districts of Arkansas is...
KHBS
One of Arkansas' worst mass murders happened on Christmas week 1987
RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — One of the worst mass murders in Arkansas history happened the week of Christmas 1987 when Ronald Gene Simmons killed 16 people in and around Russellville over seven days. His victims ranged from ages 1 to 46. Fourteen of them were members of his own family.
Arkansas man facing misdemeanor charges for Jan. 6 Capitol riot
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Another Arkansas man is facing charges for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Connor Hagan with the FBI confirmed that Brennen Machacek turned himself in at the federal courthouse in Fayetteville Monday, Dec. 19, after an FBI investigation. According to records obtained by...
talkbusiness.net
USDA provides $3.7 million grant to help replenish bottomland, hardwood forests in Arkansas
Arkansas’ bottomland hardwood forests need to be replenished and part of a $3.7 million U.S. Department of Agriculture grant will be used to restore those forests. Scientists believe these forests will play a role in combating climate change. Dr. Homer Wilkes, undersecretary for Natural Resources and Environment for the...
Arkansas Governor calls for flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen sheriff's deputy
KYTV
Missouri Gov. Parson announcing the next state treasurer on Tuesday
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson will announce his choice for the new state treasurer on Tuesday. He will make the announcement live from the state capitol at 3 p.m. You can watch it live HERE. The governor must replace treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick. The Republican from Cassville...
Arkansas school district facing closure by state leaders
PHILLIPS COUNTY, Ark. (WREG) — An Arkansas community is fighting to keep its two schools from closing. Danielle Wright, a concerned parent living in the small Phillips County town of Marvell, is watching as the town’s high school and elementary school face closing in the new year. “I have faith but I don’t think we […]
Courthouse News Service
Trooper heads to trial
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A federal court in Arkansas allowed a Black motorist’s civil rights claims to proceed against a state trooper who kept the driver handcuffed after a 90-minute search of his U-Haul trailer with a police drug dog revealed no contraband. It is “difficult to believe” that the trooper acted with “a pure heart and honest motivations,” the judge wrote in the 63-page decision.
Police raids, leaky water tanks and alligators: Here are the most clicked stories of 2022
Crime generated a lot of clicks in 2022, but not everything was bad. News readers were also interested in lottery winnings, and, of all things, an alligator.
southarkansassun.com
Arkansas Educators Received $1,500 One-Time Bonus For Christmas
A $1,500 worth of one-time bonus was received by eligible educators in Arkansas just in time for Christmas. The qualified educators were given a bonus for all the hard work amidst the pandemic, says Notheis. Last December 15, a one-time bonus check worth $1,500 was received by qualified educators from...
Kait 8
Arkansas lawmakers attempt to make daylight saving time permanent
KHBS
Flags to fly at half-staff to honor fallen detective
Arkansas Department of Health warns public of 'very high levels' of influenza
ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) is warning the public of "very high levels of the flu in our state," after deaths related to the virus have been climbing week after week since the beginning of October. "This flu season has already seen much higher case...
Missouri men sentenced in catalytic converter theft ring
Three Missouri men who admitted stealing tens of thousands of catalytic converters and taking them to Arkansas in a multi-million dollar scheme have been sentenced.
Villager Journal
Rutledge recognizes Sharp County Officer of the Year
LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today hosted the 20th annual Officer of the Year awards and recognition luncheon at the Benton Event Center, where she honored Highland Police Department Chief Shane Russell as the Sharp County Officer of the Year. “Chief Russell is a tireless servant who works to protect Arkansans,” said Attorney General Rutledge.
