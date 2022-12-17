ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Kait 8

Arkansas governor-elect announces additional senior staff appointments

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – As the start of her time in office draws closer, Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee-Sanders has announced more appointments to her administration. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Sanders said Alexa Henning would be joining her administration as Communications Director. According to a news release, Henning most...
ARKANSAS STATE
kawx.org

US, Arkansas Flags to Half Staff for Detective Paul Newell

Governor Asa Hutchinson has directed the United States flag and the Arkansas State flag to fly at half-staff in tribute to the memory of Detective Paul Newell of the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Flags will fly at half-staff from December 20, 2022, to December 28, 2022. On the morning of...
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Job Alert: Openings in administration, higher education

SALARY RANGE: CL-27 ($52,967 – $86,084) to CL-28 ($63,467 -$103,208) (depending on. This is a career ladder position with promotional potential to the CL 28 level. without further competition at the discretion of the court. The United States Bankruptcy Clerk for the Eastern and Western Districts of Arkansas is...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KYTV

Missouri Gov. Parson announcing the next state treasurer on Tuesday

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson will announce his choice for the new state treasurer on Tuesday. He will make the announcement live from the state capitol at 3 p.m. You can watch it live HERE. The governor must replace treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick. The Republican from Cassville...
MISSOURI STATE
WREG

Arkansas school district facing closure by state leaders

PHILLIPS COUNTY, Ark. (WREG) — An Arkansas community is fighting to keep its two schools from closing. Danielle Wright, a concerned parent living in the small Phillips County town of Marvell, is watching as the town’s high school and elementary school face closing in the new year. “I have faith but I don’t think we […]
MARVELL, AR
Courthouse News Service

Trooper heads to trial

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A federal court in Arkansas allowed a Black motorist’s civil rights claims to proceed against a state trooper who kept the driver handcuffed after a 90-minute search of his U-Haul trailer with a police drug dog revealed no contraband. It is “difficult to believe” that the trooper acted with “a pure heart and honest motivations,” the judge wrote in the 63-page decision.
ARKANSAS STATE
southarkansassun.com

Arkansas Educators Received $1,500 One-Time Bonus For Christmas

A $1,500 worth of one-time bonus was received by eligible educators in Arkansas just in time for Christmas. The qualified educators were given a bonus for all the hard work amidst the pandemic, says Notheis. Last December 15, a one-time bonus check worth $1,500 was received by qualified educators from...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Arkansas lawmakers attempt to make daylight saving time permanent

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The days are shorter this time of year and it could become permanent. On Monday, Rep. Johnny Rye, R-District 54, filed HB 1039 to adopt daylight saving time after already attempting back in 2021. To learn more about the permanent time change visit the Arkansas...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Flags to fly at half-staff to honor fallen detective

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson has ordered the U.S. and state flags to fly at half-staff to honor Detective Paul Newell, who served with the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Detective Newell died while working as an escort for Wreaths Across America on Dec. 17. According to a crash...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
Villager Journal

Rutledge recognizes Sharp County Officer of the Year

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today hosted the 20th annual Officer of the Year awards and recognition luncheon at the Benton Event Center, where she honored Highland Police Department Chief Shane Russell as the Sharp County Officer of the Year. “Chief Russell is a tireless servant who works to protect Arkansans,” said Attorney General Rutledge.
SHARP COUNTY, AR

