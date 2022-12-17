LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A federal court in Arkansas allowed a Black motorist’s civil rights claims to proceed against a state trooper who kept the driver handcuffed after a 90-minute search of his U-Haul trailer with a police drug dog revealed no contraband. It is “difficult to believe” that the trooper acted with “a pure heart and honest motivations,” the judge wrote in the 63-page decision.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO