Vickie Davis
5d ago
That place is sketchy as hell during the daytime as well. I was there yesterday getting gas. After dark it's a whole different world in Columbus.
5-Month-Old Twins Abducted By Stranger With Delayed Amber Alert And No National News Coverage. One Twin Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
White Castle Permanently Closes - 50 Year Old Restaurant ShuttersTy D.Columbus, OH
Longstanding White Castle Location Permanently Closing After 50-Plus YearsJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s Police Department hosts Toys For Tots for 75th anniversary, sets record number of collectionsThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
5-Month-Old Twins Abducted By Stranger With Delayed Amber Alert And No National News Coverage. One Twin Is Still Missing
5-month-old twins Kayir and Kason Thomass and 24-year-old Child Abductor Nalah JacksonPhoto byFacebook. On Monday, December 19, 2022, the mother of 5-month-old twin boys Kyair and Kason Thomass was out working as a Door Dash delivery driver. At 9:45 pm, she left her twins in her vehicle and went inside a Donatos pizza located at 920 North High Street in Columbus, Ohio. When she returned, the car and her twins were gone.
Two theft suspects seen leaving North Hamilton Road Meijer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a theft that occurred on the northeast side of Columbus. According to a CPD report, a man and a woman entered a Meijer store on the 5000 block of North Hamilton Road in the Blenden Woods neighborhood. There police said […]
Community gathers for vigils, prayers for safe return of twin baby
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The grandmother of a missing 5-month-old baby made a tearful plea directly to the baby’s alleged kidnapper on Wednesday. Nalah Jackson is accused of stealing a car with twin boys inside in the Short North area of Columbus Monday night. One twin, Kyair, was dropped off outside the Dayton International Airport Tuesday. But Kason was still missing as of Wednesday evening.
NBC4 Columbus
Police: Pair steals liquor from Columbus store
Police: Pair steals liquor from Columbus store. (Video courtesy Columbus Division of Police) Police: Pair steals liquor from Columbus store. (Video courtesy Columbus Division of Police) Tips to avoid burst pipes during winter storm. Tips to avoid burst pipes during winter storm. NBC4 Today Marion police shootout. NBC4 Today Marion...
Halloween crash that killed Columbus 4-year-old sees driver charged
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 50-year-old man is facing possible jail time and a fine after being charged in the death of a four-year-old on Halloween in northeast Columbus. The office of Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced Tuesday morning that Lazaro Becerra has been charged with vehicular homicide and manslaughter after being accused of […]
Ohio AMBER Alert: Why law enforcement delayed issuing statewide warning for missing infants
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An AMBER Alert remains in place for a 5-month-old boy who went missing Monday evening. Kason and Kyair Thomas were kidnapped from the Short North district. Police said the twin boys were inside a 2010 Honda Accord left running by their mother at a Donatos Pizza located at East 1st Avenue and North High Street when the vehicle was stolen. Kyair was found safe at the Dayton International Airport early Tuesday morning. Kason is still missing.
One critical in west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Hilltop section of Columbus Wednesday night. The shooting was reported in the 500 block of Columbian Avenue at approximately 9:42 p.m., Columbus police said, where the victim was standing on a sidewalk. There a person from a vehicle fired multiple […]
cwcolumbus.com
Columbus police hope tips will help solve 2020 homicide of 15-year-old boy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators are asking for tips to help solve the 2020 homicide of a 15-year-old boy killed in north Columbus. Officers found Dawaun Lewis-Taylor, 15, shot in the 4800 block of Heatherton Drive around 3:10 p.m. on Sept. 29, 2020. Medics took him to a hospital where he later died.
WJBF.com
FULL: Columbus police provide update on missing five-month-old
Columbus police identified 24-year-old Nalah Tamiko Jackson as a suspect in the abduction of two twin babies. Court records show the 5-foot, 7-inches tall, 130-pound woman previously faced charges of theft and receiving stolen property in separate cases. FULL: Columbus police provide update on missing five-month-old Columbus police identified 24-year-old...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio AMBER Alert: What caused the communication lapse among police brass?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police officials said during a news conference Tuesday that issuing an AMBER Alert was a top priority. Many people across the state, however, did not get that alert until several hours after police said the Thomass twins had been abducted. Police said first reports of...
Watch: Suspect walks out of a North Linden store with a cash register
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are seeking help in a theft which was caught on video surveillance that occurred in North Linden earlier this month. According to a social media post by the Columbus Division of Police, a suspect broke a storefront door with a concrete block, entered the business, an audio accessories store […]
University District rental property where triple shooting occurred didn’t have required license
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Despite being a VRBO rental, the University District property outside of which three men were shot early Monday did not have the required short-term rental license from the city, NBC4 Investigates has learned. At around 1 a.m. Monday morning, Columbus police responded to shots fired at a residence on the 2000 […]
Police: Man shot in leg during argument inside southeast Columbus Wendy's restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An 18-year-old man was shot during an argument at a Wendy's restaurant in southeast Columbus on Monday. Police said the shooting happened around 2:20 p.m. inside the restaurant located at 4381 Refugee Road, just east of South Hamilton Road. Two people got into an argument and...
Licking County Crime Stoppers offer $1,000 reward in assault case
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a November assault. At about 4:45 a.m. Nov. 17 on the 400 block of Jefferson Road in Newark, a woman was trying to start her car when two mask-wearing men approached her, according to the […]
cwcolumbus.com
Buyer for former Columbus problem property Colonial Village hopes to close in weeks
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A former problem property in Columbus could have a new owner within the next few weeks. Court paperwork indicates buyer ARDG Capital and First Choice Investments plan to close on Colonial Village Apartments by the end of January. In May of this year, a Franklin...
AMBER ALERT UPDATE: 911 caller finds 1 of 2 missing babies ‘sitting in the parking lot by itself’
COLUMBUS — A statewide Amber Alert was issued for two missing five-month-old twin boys out of Columbus Tuesday overnight. News Center 7 previously reported that the two infant twins were kidnapped when a suspect drove off with a mother’s car as she went into Donatos Pizza at East First Street and North High Street in Columbus.
Double shooting outside Reynoldsburg bar leaves 26-year-old dead
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A 26-year-old is dead after a double shooting in a parking lot outside a Reynoldsburg bar. Around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, the Reynoldsburg Division of Police responded to reports of a shooting near Putters Pub, located on the 6000 block of East Livingston Avenue. Officers said they found two people shot […]
Police: 1 dead, 1 critically injured in west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person has died and another person is in critical condition following a shooting in west Columbus. Police said the shooting happened on North Wilson Road, just north of West Broad Street, around 8:30 p.m. One of the victims was taken to Doctors Hospital and was...
Photos lead to arrest of suspect in Columbus gas station shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police on Monday released photos of suspects accused of robbing someone at a gas station, then killing a man who tried to defend the victim, and one of them has been arrested. David Johnson III, 20, was arrested late Monday night in connection with the fatal shooting […]
Suspected drug dealer dies in shootout with Marion police
LA RUE, Ohio (WCMH) – A suspect in a drug search warrant died Tuesday morning after getting into a shootout with Marion police officers. The Marion Police Department said the county’s Special Response Team executed a felony search warrant for a suspected methamphetamines dealer at around 5 a.m. Tuesday. When the unit arrived at the […]
10TV
