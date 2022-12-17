5-month-old twins Kayir and Kason Thomass and 24-year-old Child Abductor Nalah JacksonPhoto byFacebook. On Monday, December 19, 2022, the mother of 5-month-old twin boys Kyair and Kason Thomass was out working as a Door Dash delivery driver. At 9:45 pm, she left her twins in her vehicle and went inside a Donatos pizza located at 920 North High Street in Columbus, Ohio. When she returned, the car and her twins were gone.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO