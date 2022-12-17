ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vickie Davis
5d ago

That place is sketchy as hell during the daytime as well. I was there yesterday getting gas. After dark it's a whole different world in Columbus.

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

5-Month-Old Twins Abducted By Stranger With Delayed Amber Alert And No National News Coverage. One Twin Is Still Missing

5-month-old twins Kayir and Kason Thomass and 24-year-old Child Abductor Nalah JacksonPhoto byFacebook. On Monday, December 19, 2022, the mother of 5-month-old twin boys Kyair and Kason Thomass was out working as a Door Dash delivery driver. At 9:45 pm, she left her twins in her vehicle and went inside a Donatos pizza located at 920 North High Street in Columbus, Ohio. When she returned, the car and her twins were gone.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two theft suspects seen leaving North Hamilton Road Meijer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a theft that occurred on the northeast side of Columbus. According to a CPD report, a man and a woman entered a Meijer store on the 5000 block of North Hamilton Road in the Blenden Woods neighborhood. There police said […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Community gathers for vigils, prayers for safe return of twin baby

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The grandmother of a missing 5-month-old baby made a tearful plea directly to the baby’s alleged kidnapper on Wednesday. Nalah Jackson is accused of stealing a car with twin boys inside in the Short North area of Columbus Monday night. One twin, Kyair, was dropped off outside the Dayton International Airport Tuesday. But Kason was still missing as of Wednesday evening.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Pair steals liquor from Columbus store

Police: Pair steals liquor from Columbus store. (Video courtesy Columbus Division of Police) Police: Pair steals liquor from Columbus store. (Video courtesy Columbus Division of Police) Tips to avoid burst pipes during winter storm. Tips to avoid burst pipes during winter storm. NBC4 Today Marion police shootout. NBC4 Today Marion...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Halloween crash that killed Columbus 4-year-old sees driver charged

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 50-year-old man is facing possible jail time and a fine after being charged in the death of a four-year-old on Halloween in northeast Columbus. The office of Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced Tuesday morning that Lazaro Becerra has been charged with vehicular homicide and manslaughter after being accused of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Ohio AMBER Alert: Why law enforcement delayed issuing statewide warning for missing infants

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An AMBER Alert remains in place for a 5-month-old boy who went missing Monday evening. Kason and Kyair Thomas were kidnapped from the Short North district. Police said the twin boys were inside a 2010 Honda Accord left running by their mother at a Donatos Pizza located at East 1st Avenue and North High Street when the vehicle was stolen. Kyair was found safe at the Dayton International Airport early Tuesday morning. Kason is still missing.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One critical in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Hilltop section of Columbus Wednesday night. The shooting was reported in the 500 block of Columbian Avenue at approximately 9:42 p.m., Columbus police said, where the victim was standing on a sidewalk. There a person from a vehicle fired multiple […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WJBF.com

FULL: Columbus police provide update on missing five-month-old

Columbus police identified 24-year-old Nalah Tamiko Jackson as a suspect in the abduction of two twin babies. Court records show the 5-foot, 7-inches tall, 130-pound woman previously faced charges of theft and receiving stolen property in separate cases. FULL: Columbus police provide update on missing five-month-old Columbus police identified 24-year-old...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: 1 dead, 1 critically injured in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person has died and another person is in critical condition following a shooting in west Columbus. Police said the shooting happened on North Wilson Road, just north of West Broad Street, around 8:30 p.m. One of the victims was taken to Doctors Hospital and was...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspected drug dealer dies in shootout with Marion police

LA RUE, Ohio (WCMH) – A suspect in a drug search warrant died Tuesday morning after getting into a shootout with Marion police officers. The Marion Police Department said the county’s Special Response Team executed a felony search warrant for a suspected methamphetamines dealer at around 5 a.m. Tuesday. When the unit arrived at the […]
MARION, OH
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
