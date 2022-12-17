OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here are the latest updates on impacts from Wednesday’s storm. 5 P.M. -- Omaha Police are on snow patrol for the next 48 hours. 3:30 P.M. -- The City of Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County have declared a snow emergency, effective until 5 p.m. Friday. Cars must not be parked on streets and emergency snow routes must be clear to allow crews room to work.

OMAHA, NE ・ 20 HOURS AGO