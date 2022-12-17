ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honey Creek, IA

WOWT

Open Door Mission preparing for winter storm, Christmas

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha trash collection suspended Thursday, Friday due to winter storm

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

3 p.m. Storm Tracker update: Roads mostly wet, city says it's ready

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

5 p.m. Storm Tracker update: Roads mostly wet as traffic builds

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Extreme cold complicating road treatment and snow removal

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

6 First Alert Weather Days

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Emily's Wednesday night forecast

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Snow storm updates: OPPD warns of potential wind-related power outages

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here are the latest updates on impacts from Wednesday’s storm. 5 P.M. -- Omaha Police are on snow patrol for the next 48 hours. 3:30 P.M. -- The City of Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County have declared a snow emergency, effective until 5 p.m. Friday. Cars must not be parked on streets and emergency snow routes must be clear to allow crews room to work.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

6 First Alert Day Thursday and Friday

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Public Works reminds residents to clear sidewalks

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Homeless vets finding new homes for Christmas

OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Dangerous winter weather expected this week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There’s a lot to unpack from the forecast as we head into the week of Christmas as we’re tracking a couple chances for snow this week as well as some brutally cold conditions that are forecast to impact the area through the middle and end of this week before temperatures will mercifully begin to moderate as we head into the Christmas weekend.
NEBRASKA STATE

