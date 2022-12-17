Read full article on original website
WOWT
Open Door Mission preparing for winter storm, Christmas
WOWT
Mount Crescent opens for 2022-2023 season, now with new renovations
HONEY CREEK, Iowa. (WOWT) - The cold didn’t stop people from coming to the opening of Mount Crescent on Wednesday. It is one of Pottawattamie County’s top attractions. Folks like Ella Hanson said they’ve been waiting for this for a while. “We came a couple of years...
WOWT
Omaha trash collection suspended Thursday, Friday due to winter storm
WOWT
3 p.m. Storm Tracker update: Roads mostly wet, city says it's ready
WOWT
5 p.m. Storm Tracker update: Roads mostly wet as traffic builds
WOWT
Winter storm updates: I-80 closed at Missouri River bridge due to icy conditions
WOWT
Extreme cold complicating road treatment and snow removal
WOWT
6:30 p.m. Storm Tracker update: Road conditions continuing to deteriorate
WOWT
6 First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous cold and wicked wind Thursday & Friday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The snow has moved out early this morning but a few more flurries are possible the rest of the day. Now blowing snow, dangerous cold and wicked winds are going to be the issue today and Friday. Wind chills will dip as low as -45 at...
WOWT
6 First Alert Weather Days
WOWT
Emily's Wednesday night forecast
klkntv.com
John Henry’s gives tips to keep water and hot air flowing in extreme cold
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — With Lincoln preparing for extreme winter weather, a local business has some tips to keep your water pipes and your furnace running smoothly over the next couple of days. John Henry’s Plumbing, Heating and Air employee Mike Joy said one common problem is outdoor pipes...
WOWT
Snow storm updates: OPPD warns of potential wind-related power outages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here are the latest updates on impacts from Wednesday’s storm. 5 P.M. -- Omaha Police are on snow patrol for the next 48 hours. 3:30 P.M. -- The City of Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County have declared a snow emergency, effective until 5 p.m. Friday. Cars must not be parked on streets and emergency snow routes must be clear to allow crews room to work.
WOWT
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Quiet & cold before the nasty winter weather rolls in
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures are very cold in the single digits early this morning. Wind chills are near -10 as well. Unfortunately the strongest wind will line up with the coldest temps today as we try to warm into the teens this afternoon. North winds up to 25 mph...
WOWT
6 First Alert Day Thursday and Friday
WOWT
Omaha Public Works reminds residents to clear sidewalks
WOWT
Homeless vets finding new homes for Christmas
WOWT
City of Council Bluffs, Pottawattamie County declare snow emergency
1011now.com
Dangerous winter weather expected this week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There’s a lot to unpack from the forecast as we head into the week of Christmas as we’re tracking a couple chances for snow this week as well as some brutally cold conditions that are forecast to impact the area through the middle and end of this week before temperatures will mercifully begin to moderate as we head into the Christmas weekend.
