Salt Lake City, UT

Gephardt Daily

Collision in Roy delays morning traffic

ROY, Utah, Dec. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Rush hour traffic was delayed in Roy on Tuesday morning after a two-vehicle crash. Roy City Fire and Roy City Police responded to the scene, at 2200 West and 5600 South, and closed the westbound traffic lane. “An eastbound vehicle was...
ROY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Sevier County Sheriff reports missing woman may be in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE CITY — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office has reported a missing person, who may be in Salt Lake County. Kennedie Mykell Neathery is 26 years old and has been missing since the evening of December 20. Sheriff Nathan J. Curtis reports that Neathery’s mother believes her daughter is having a “mental health episode, is very manic.”
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

5 unsheltered people died on Salt Lake streets during cold snap

SALT LAKE CITY — Five unsheltered people have died on Salt Lake City's streets over the past couple of days amid freezing temperatures, state and city officials confirmed Tuesday. The incidents prompted an emergency declaration from Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall to increase additional capacity at area homeless...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

4 house fires cause extensive damage in 3 Utah counties

PROVO — Firefighters in three Utah counties responded to four separate house fires Monday night through Tuesday morning. One fire in Weber County on Tuesday morning caused an estimated $2 million in damage to a home, which will likely be a total loss. No major injuries were reported in...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Utah County enjoying lower gas prices as holiday travel ramps up

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Airports will be filling up soon with holiday travelers. Nancy Volmer, spokesperson at Salt Lake International Airport, said Thursday and Friday are expected to be the busiest travel days before Christmas. “We’re expecting up to 30,000 passengers each day,” Volmer said, noting that the...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Logan kidnapping suspect arrested in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A man wanted in connection to an October kidnapping in Logan was arrested in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. Police said they found the man after responding to a call about a possible restraining order violation at an apartment complex near 400 West and 200 North. Although officers found there was no valid restraining order in place, police said Tony Bokomba had a warrant out for his arrest in connection to a kidnapping earlier this year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Officials warn of dangers ahead of frigid winter storm

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A quick-moving but powerful winter storm impacting Utah has public safety officials pleading for people to be careful. “We’re not expecting a lot of snow accumulation, but we are expecting some colder temperatures,” said Mitch Shaw, a spokesperson for the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT). “We expect it to be cold, and when that happens, there could be ice on the roads.”
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

4,000 customers without power in Utah County

SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power said it is working to restore electricity to 4,080 customers in Utah County. The power company said the outage affects Orem, American Fork, Vineyard, and Lindon. A tweet said the company expects to get service up and running by 9:30 p.m. It’s...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

