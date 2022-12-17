Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Gephardt Daily
Collision in Roy delays morning traffic
ROY, Utah, Dec. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Rush hour traffic was delayed in Roy on Tuesday morning after a two-vehicle crash. Roy City Fire and Roy City Police responded to the scene, at 2200 West and 5600 South, and closed the westbound traffic lane. “An eastbound vehicle was...
Officers under investigation, but Salt Lake City can’t get its story straight
Two officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department are facing an internal affairs investigation after they declined first aid to a stabbing victim.
kslnewsradio.com
Sevier County Sheriff reports missing woman may be in Salt Lake County
SALT LAKE CITY — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office has reported a missing person, who may be in Salt Lake County. Kennedie Mykell Neathery is 26 years old and has been missing since the evening of December 20. Sheriff Nathan J. Curtis reports that Neathery’s mother believes her daughter is having a “mental health episode, is very manic.”
ksl.com
5 unsheltered people died on Salt Lake streets during cold snap
SALT LAKE CITY — Five unsheltered people have died on Salt Lake City's streets over the past couple of days amid freezing temperatures, state and city officials confirmed Tuesday. The incidents prompted an emergency declaration from Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall to increase additional capacity at area homeless...
ksl.com
4 house fires cause extensive damage in 3 Utah counties
PROVO — Firefighters in three Utah counties responded to four separate house fires Monday night through Tuesday morning. One fire in Weber County on Tuesday morning caused an estimated $2 million in damage to a home, which will likely be a total loss. No major injuries were reported in...
kjzz.com
Utah County enjoying lower gas prices as holiday travel ramps up
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Airports will be filling up soon with holiday travelers. Nancy Volmer, spokesperson at Salt Lake International Airport, said Thursday and Friday are expected to be the busiest travel days before Christmas. “We’re expecting up to 30,000 passengers each day,” Volmer said, noting that the...
kjzz.com
75-year-old skier dies after collapsing on Deer Valley slopes, resort confirms
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man died while skiing one of Deer Valley Ski Resort's runs on Tuesday morning, the resort confirmed. According to a media statement issued from the resort's communications manager, the 75-year-old was on the Homeward Bound run when he reportedly collapsed at approximately 10:45 a.m. .
Wrong-way driver causes multi-vehicle crash in Salt Lake City
A wrong-way driver who ran a red light and refused to stop for police was injured after causing a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Salt Lake City on Monday.
Utah drivers are killing pedestrians, bicyclists in record numbers
As of Monday, Utah motorists had hit and killed 15 bicyclists and 52 pedestrians this year, according to the state Department of Public Safety.
ksl.com
Logan kidnapping suspect arrested in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A man wanted in connection to an October kidnapping in Logan was arrested in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. Police said they found the man after responding to a call about a possible restraining order violation at an apartment complex near 400 West and 200 North. Although officers found there was no valid restraining order in place, police said Tony Bokomba had a warrant out for his arrest in connection to a kidnapping earlier this year.
kjzz.com
Officials warn of dangers ahead of frigid winter storm
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A quick-moving but powerful winter storm impacting Utah has public safety officials pleading for people to be careful. “We’re not expecting a lot of snow accumulation, but we are expecting some colder temperatures,” said Mitch Shaw, a spokesperson for the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT). “We expect it to be cold, and when that happens, there could be ice on the roads.”
KSLTV
4,000 customers without power in Utah County
SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power said it is working to restore electricity to 4,080 customers in Utah County. The power company said the outage affects Orem, American Fork, Vineyard, and Lindon. A tweet said the company expects to get service up and running by 9:30 p.m. It’s...
Gephardt Daily
Woman found dead near bus stop after leaving Salt Lake City hospital
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was found dead at a bus stop after leaving a Salt Lake City hospital Sunday morning. The woman was found at a bus stop near 100 South and 1000 East about 7:18 a.m., Utah Transit Authority spokesman Carl Arky confirmed.
ksl.com
Cement truck driver arrested for fatal crash involving sheriff's deputy
LEHI — A cement truck driver who police believe intentionally ran two red lights and then crashed into another vehicle, killing a Salt Lake County Sheriff's deputy on his way to work, has been arrested. Jonas Hyrum Faamausili, 26, of West Jordan, was booked into the Utah County Jail...
Skier dies after collapsing on run at Deer Valley
A man collapsed while skiing at Deer Valley Resort in Park City Tuesday morning and was later pronounced dead.
Crews respond to vehicle, house fires in Weber County
Firefighters from Weber Fire District have responded to two separate fires within the county so far on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
KSLTV
Single mother loses home, family dog in fire as investigators work to determine cause
HOLLADAY, Utah — Rikki Curtis is hugging her 12-year-old son a little tighter after losing their home and family dog in an overnight house fire Saturday. The two were not home at the time but learned of the fire after multiple missed calls. “I just knew something was wrong...
SLC mayor orders homeless shelters to increase capacity after multiple deaths
Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall issued an emergency declaration to add capacity to homeless shelters after five people died during recent cold weather conditions.
kjzz.com
Stranger treks through waist-deep snow to save puppy trapped along I-80
EVANSTON, Wyo. (KUTV) — A little dog named Squid has pulled the heart strings of people on social media after a video was posted showing the pup's rescue after he spent a night lost in deep snow and sub-zero temperatures. The video shows Evanston, Wyo. resident Yasmin Condos trekking...
SLC Police give new info on search that shut down neighborhood Sunday
Police are investigating after they say a man opened fire in a Rose Park neighborhood of Salt Lake City, then held an elderly woman against her will for several hours.
