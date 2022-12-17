Read full article on original website
Hurricane wrestlers storm Franklin, Western Brown (UPDATED with quotes, story)
MOUNT ORAB — Wilmington won two matches Saturday at the Western Brown tri-match. The Hurricane stormed Franklin 54-21 then saddled the Broncos with a 52-21 defeat. A trio of WHS wrestlers won two matches on the mat, Thane McCoy at 144, Kaison Dodge at 157 and Thad Stuckey at 165.
Hurricane JV edges Panthers 26-24
EBER — The Wilmington High School girls basketball team defeated Miami Trace 26-24 Tuesday night. Alli Bayless led Wilmington with 11 points. Brynn Conley scored seven points for WHS while Lilly Trentman had five and Emma Adams had two. Lauren Diels scored one point.
East Clinton holds off Cedarville in battle of former KTC rivals
CEDARVILLE — After a sluggish three quarters, East Clinton and Cedarville had a wild fourth quarter with the Astros coming out on top 44-39 Monday night. After the loss to Miami Trace to begin the month of December, the Astros have won four straight and are 9-1 on the year. The Indians are 5-3 on the year following the non-league defeat.
Hot Falcons sweep Astros at Royal Z Lanes
WILMINGTON — Clinton-Massie swept East Clinton in bowling matches Monday at Royal Z Lanes. The Massie girls were easy winners against the Astros 2018 to 1574. “Minor setback, but they will bounce back,” EC coach Dale Wallace said. “Couldn’t get the pin to fall our way.”
Massie boys first, girls second in Warrior Classic
CINCINNATI — Led by Sam Massie, the Clinton-Massie boys bowling team won the D2 Warrior Classic baker tournament at Madison Bowl. Sam Massie finished in the top six and was named to the boys all-tournament team. On the girls side, Lacie Sandlin also earned all-tournament team honors with a...
Montgomery a leader of OSU recruits
COLUMBUS – Findlay’s Luke Montgomery, one of seven recruits ranked in the top 100 nationally who signed with Ohio State on Wednesday, could play any offensive line position but will begin his college career at tackle, Ryan Day said. Day said Montgomery “has kind of been like the...
EC trio all-tourney team at Warriors Classic
CINCINNATI — The East Clinton boys were second Sunday in the Warriors Classic bowling tournament at Madison Bowl. Denver Day had 636 series and Ricky Kempke bowled 635. Both Astros made the all-tournament team. Lily Beers also made the all-tournament team on the girls side. SUMMARY. Dec 18, 2022.
Falcons pull away in second half for 60-35 win
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — A huge second half allowed Clinton-Massie to pull away from Clermont Northeastern Monday night for a 60-35 win. The non-league girls basketball win at Brian P. Mudd Court puts the Falcons at 4-6 on the year. The Rockets are 7-3. “In the second half, the girls...
Ohio gun hunters check 15,163 deer during extra weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio hunters checked 15,163 deer during the extra weekend of deer gun hunting on Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. In the same two-day period over the last three years, hunters checked an...
Taking on out of state landlords and fighting for Ohio renters
Whenever there’s a problem in the economy that hurts families and drives up prices, there’s a good chance you’ll find a Wall Street scheme causing it or taking advantage of it or making it worse. And that’s exactly what’s happening in our housing market. Private...
OSHP: Reckless driver pursuit leads to stand-off
LEBANON, OHIO — Pursuit of a reckless driver Wednesday on Interstate 71 in Warren County resulted in a nearly 90-minute standoff before the suspect was taken into custody, according to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). At around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, troopers from the Lebanon...
Leak pick-up program to conclude for the year
The City of Wilmington will soon conclude this year’s leaf pick-up program. City workers will continue to make satellite pick-ups as needed through Thursday, Dec. 22. Any leaves not collected by this date will need to be packaged in the city-approved paper yard waste bags and placed at the curb with regular refuse for pick up.
OhioMeansJobs.com Career Pathway Tool enhanced
COLUMBUS, OHIO – December is Career Exploration and Awareness Month, and Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) Director Matt Damschroder is announcing enhancements to the OhioMeansJob.com Career Pathway Tool. The tool makes it easy to explore occupations within 16 career clusters, including “Health Science,” “Manufacturing,” “Information Technology,”...
Wilmington Savings Bank celebrates renovation
Wilmington Savings Banks held a holiday-style open house on Thursday to celebrate the expansive renovation of its 184 North South St. location in Wilmington. The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in honor of the occasion. The event was catered by local vendor, Baker St. Culinary. “We...
A small act of kindness
WILMINGTON — A local teacher is hoping her small act of kindness helps and inspires others. Jane Taylor, Wilmington Middle School’s art teacher, recently crafted over 20 teddy bears and donated them to Wilmington Hope House. Taylor told the News Journal she was on medical leave for a...
WC’s Peace Resource Center receives grant to digitize archival materials
In the mid-1950s, Barbara Reynolds and her family circumnavigated the globe in a yacht, “Phoenix of Hiroshima,” protesting the use and development of nuclear weapons, a four-year voyage that culminated with an internationally famous protest of the United States’ nuclear testing in the Marshall Islands in 1958.
ODOT construction update in Clinton Co.
Through the week ending Dec. 24: The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com. CONTINUING IMPACT. I-71 Bridge Replacement –...
Providing some holiday cheer for seniors
BLANCHESTER – Council on Aging (COA) staff worked to make the holidays a little brighter for some Blanchester older adults by delivering wrapped Christmas gifts. The project, “Be a Santa for a Senior,” was designed to provide holiday cheer – and some much-needed items – to older adults at Westminster Court, a subsidized senior housing complex in Blanchester, managed by Episcopal Retirement Services.
City water dept.: Prepare for frigid temps
WILMINGTON — With frigid weather in the forecast for late this week, the Wilmington Water Department is reminding customers they need to be proactive to prevent the pipes in their home from freezing. Older homes and those with crawl spaces are especially susceptible to having pipes freeze. Wind gusts...
Clinton Co. Sheriff’s Office reports
WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • At 10:41 p.m. on December 13, deputies began an initial investigation...
