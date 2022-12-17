ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Lunas, NM

1 charged for fatal ATV hit-and-run in Los Lunas

By Laila Freeman
 5 days ago

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – After searching for an off-road vehicle, police have announced new details in a fatal hit-and-run . Los Lunas authorities said they’ve arrested someone connected to the case.

On Monday, Los Lunas police were called to Los Lentes Road near Lopez Road. A dead man was found in the ditch. This lead police to search for an off-road vehicle that was thought to be involved.

On Thursday, police identified the driver of an ATV as Derek Dominquez. Police said Dominquez told the police where his ATV was, and they believe it was involved in the hit-and-run. Officers searched Dominquez’s home and seized the ATV for the investigation.

Dominquez was arrested and taken to the Valencia County Detention Center. He was charged with operations on streets or highways in prohibited area, accidents involving death or injuries, and involuntary manslaughter.

The victim was identified as Adan Trejo, 28, of Las Lunas. Police said they’d like to thank the community for their help.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

