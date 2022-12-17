ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Watch: Kyrie Irving's buzzer-beater lifts Nets over Raptors

By Mike Santa Barbara
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gAkDb_0jliAIKv00
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday night, the Brooklyn Nets shook off an early first-half deficit to defeat the Toronto Raptors, 119-116 , thanks to a step-back three-pointer by guard Kyrie Irving with 0.1 seconds left on the fourth-quarter clock.

With the Nets and Raptors knotted up at 116 apiece, Irving secured an inbound pass from Ben Simmons with 3.7 seconds left. Irving drove quickly on Toronto's Fred VanVleet, stopped on a dime and drilled the game-winner to silence the Scotiabank Crowd.

Despite trailing by as many as 18 points in the first half, Brooklyn cut Toronto's lead to 10 at halftime, 62-52. In the third, the Nets got back into the game, outscoring the Raptors 36-22 to take a slim four-point advantage into the fourth. In the final stanza, the teams traded baskets, setting up Irving's late-game theatrics.

Irving finished with a team-high 32 points, shooting 13-of-22 from the field and 3-of-9 from beyond the arc while adding five assists and three rebounds.

Irving and the Nets have won five games in a row and nine of their last 10. At 18-12, Brooklyn is four games back of the Boston Celtics (22-8) for the Atlantic Division lead and ranks fourth behind the Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks (20-8) and Cleveland Cavaliers (19-11) in the Eastern Conference.

The seven-time All-Star has played 13 games for the Nets since returning from a suspension handed down by the team back in November. Irving shared a link to a movie promoting hateful misinformation about Jewish people on social media, then initially refused to denounce antisemitism, leading to the suspension. Irving has since apologized, but brands continue to distance themselves. Earlier this month, Nike announced that the pair had "mutually decided to part ways."

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Derrick Rose Doesn’t Hold Back About Knicks Trade Rumors

The New York Knicks are one of the hottest teams in the NBA, as they are currently riding an eight-game winning streak. The team turned things around just over two weeks ago after another embarrassing loss at Madison Square Garden in a Saturday matinee against the Dallas Mavericks. New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Brittney Griner makes huge announcement regarding 2023 WNBA season

Griner's announcement comes eight days after it was reported that she was heading home to the United States following nearly 10 months of detainment in Russia. President Joe Biden and his administration completed a one-for-one prisoner swap to bring "BG" home, sending Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout back in the deal.
Yardbarker

Deandre Ayton And Monty Williams Go Viral After Heated Courtside Altercation

The vibes with the Phoenix Suns have been rapidly changing over the last 2 years. Not long ago, they were the lovable underdogs of the league that broke out of NBA purgatory and built a contender. However, the last few years have changed fan perception of the Suns as they got more braggadocios before blowing 2-0 leads in consecutive playoff runs.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

One school ran away with the best National Signing Day

Money talks, as the saying goes. And nowhere does it talk louder in college football than at Oregon, whose NIL collective apparently lured a boatload of talented football recruits to Eugene. Division Street, led by Nike co-founder and Oregon booster Phil Knight, is the marquee NIL collective in college sports....
EUGENE, OR
Yardbarker

Steelers Veteran Linebacker Believes Rookie 7th-Round Pick Mark Robinson Is ‘Going To Be A Good One’

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected linebacker, Mark Robinson in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft . He has only been active for three games this season with Myles Jack, Devin Bush and Robert Spillane remaining healthy throughout the majority of the year. The late round pick wasn’t even recognized as a linebacker until his final year at Ole Miss in 2021. He flashed in the preseason for Pittsburgh displaying both speed and the ability to hit hard. His chances have been minimal, but he has soaked it all in and got his first real action in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

46K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy