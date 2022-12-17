Read full article on original website
Related
Lake Charles, Louisiana Fun Family Christmas Events This Week
There are tons of events happening this week that you and your family can enjoy in the Lake Area. From carriage rides, concerts, plays, live trivia game contests, and many more awesome events. There are so many ways to celebrate the season here in The Chuck with your family and friends.
2023 Louisiana Fur and Wildlife Festival Entertainment Lineup
The oldest and coldest festival in South Louisiana is coming back in 2023 for another big weekend of fun, music, food, and events. It's the 2023 Louisiana Fur & Wildlife Festival in Cameron Louisiana. The first event taking place for the festival is the Louisiana Fur & Wildlife Queen Contest,...
Mama Reta’s In Lake Charles Featured On NBC National News [VIDEO]
One of Lake Charles's favorite area restaurants was featured on the national news. Mama Reta's restaurant was featured on NBC"s Nightly news under the segment Good News. Pricilla Thompson, an NBC news reporter, visited the popular Lake Charles eatery and featured the owner and the restaurant. She interviews Moma Reta in the piece and they take about everything from the food to Mama Reta's new location to coming back after hurricanes Laura and Delta in 2022.
Cold Weather Dangers – What Louisianans Need to Watch For
Residents of Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, and New Orleans Louisiana very seldom have to consider just how dangerous extreme cold weather can be. Most of the time our "cold weather" issues come from a light glazing of ice and snow every four or five years or broken pipes brought on by subfreezing temperatures.
Lake Charles, Louisiana: McNeese Early Signing Day Class
The Pokes are coming off of Gary Goff's first season as head coach in Lake Charles. The Cowboys finished the 2022 season with a 4-7 overall record ending the year with a three-game win streak. Coach Goff has stated several times that he wants to build the Pokes primarily with...
New Movies This Weekend In Lake Charles, Louisiana Theaters
If you're looking for something to do with your family and friends this weekend, we got some new movies you should check out at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater.
City Of Lake Charles Opens Warming Station
The Calcasieu Police Jury and the City of Lake Charles announced that they will open a Warming Station for the homeless. As forecast, temperatures are dropping as an Artic Freeze is descending on the state over the next few days. Wednesday, city officials are alerting the public that there will be a place to get out of the frigid weather for anyone experiencing homelessness. Families with children or persons with special needs are to call 211 for assistance in obtaining shelter during the freezing event.
Things To Do In Lake Charles And SWLA This Weekend Dec. 16-18
It's the middle of December and we bet you are tired of working, shopping, or all things stressful. We are sure you're ready to forget about adulting and are ready to get out of the house and do something fun this weekend huh?. Well, that's where we come in! We...
Calcasieu Parish Waterworks Gives Tips To Avoid Water Service Disruption In Lake Charles And SWLA
The cold weather is here folks and if you haven't already prepared, the time is now. The freezing temperatures have moved in and could cause significant problems to your home or business in the Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana area. Southwest Louisiana is currently under a Wind Advisory, Wind Chill...
What Caused The AT&T Service Outages In Lake Charles, Louisiana
If you are an AT&T customer or work for a company that uses AT&T services, everything stopped. Even non-AT&T customers were affected. There was no internet. Cell phone users couldn't call, text or email. It was kinda eerie. Around the time of the outage, my co-worker asked me around 9...
Jason Ashley & Doc Wilder Headline Big Benefit For Eric Labit This Saturday, Dec. 17 In Lake Charles
Southwest Louisiana folks always come together for a great cause and this Saturday is it will be no different. Family and Friends of Eric Labit are putting on a benefit concert, silent auctions, and food this Saturday, December 17th, 2022 at the Frosty Factory in Lake Charles starting at 1:00 pm.
‘Mattress Mack’ Places Huge First Bet At Horseshoe Casino Lake Charles, Louisiana
Houston businessman "Mattress Mack" placed the first ever sports wager at the newly opened Horseshoe Casino in Lake Charles today, and boy was it a whopper!. Jim McIngvale is known for his big heart, deep pockets, and his love for sports betting. Whenever there's a first bet to be made at a new casino, you can bet Mack wants the opportunity to place it.
Who Has The Best Breakfast In Lake Charles, Louisiana?
I don't know about you, but I can eat breakfast or brunch day and night. I love breakfast food! If I have something for breakfast, I can go all day until it's time to eat dinner. If I miss breakfast, my whole day seems out of wack. I think I'm the only one.
Join Us For Canines & Cocktails At The Lake Charles Paramount Room
Come and support local art and culture while helping a few furry friends find a forever home just in time for Christmas. Friday, December 16th, 2022, join us for "Canines & Cocktails: A Night of Fine Dining” presented by the Imperial Calcasieu Museum and SWLA food guru Chef Amanda Cusey!
Looking For A Full-Time Career? The City Of Lake Charles Is Hiring
Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
WATCH: Terrified Driver Has Panic Attack Crossing I-10 Bridge In Lake Charles
I am not ashamed to say that I am not a fan of driving or being a passenger over bridges. I don't avoid them, but I don't really like bridges either. For others, crossing over bridges can be a terrifying experience. Some people have panic attacks and anxiety and can even become hysterical whenever they are in a situation where they have to drive over bridges.
SW Louisiana Baker Needs Your Vote To Advance In Global Baking Contest
Terri Fontenot is a Moss Bluff native competing for the title of the World's Greatest Baker in 2022, and she needs your help to move on to the next round. Terri teaches baking classes to families and kids, plus she regularly posts amazing pictures of her bakes on Facebook and Instagram.
SW Louisiana Baker In Quarterfinals Of Global Baking Competition
Terri Fontenot is a Moss Bluff native competing for the title of the World's Greatest Baker in 2022, and she needs your help to move on to the next round. Terri teaches baking classes to families and kids, plus she regularly posts amazing pictures of her bakes on Facebook and Instagram.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office To Conduct DWI Checkpoint During The Holidays
The holidays are almost here and that means folks will flood the roadways visiting with friends and family. Folks will be going to celebrate Christmas with dinner and presents and maybe even a few adult beverages. The one week of the year when the traffic is the heaviest is between...
Renters Assistance Available For Calcasieu Parish Residents
Help is on the way for residents living in Calcasieu Parish who need assistance with housing and rent. Starting December 15 through June 2023, residents can apply for the Louisiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). Calcasieu Parish Jury officials announced the online link to apply for this program will go live Thursday at 8 a.m.
Magic 1470AM
Lake Charles, LA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
457K+
Views
ABOUT
Magic 1470 plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mymagiclc.com
Comments / 0