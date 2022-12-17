Read full article on original website
holtvilletribune.com
Christmas in the Park Spotlights Community Spirit
HOLTVILLE – Holt Park was transformed into a winter wonderland as part of the Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas in the Park on Thursday, Dec. 15. The gazebo at the center of the park was festooned completely in lights and filled with Christmas music from choruses and bands from Holtville Middle and High school performances.
holtvilletribune.com
Bikers Rev Up for Los Niños Toy Run
EL CENTRO – Between 50 and 60 bikers roared their way up to the doors of the Betty Jo McNeece Receiving Home in El Centro to deliver hundreds of toys to the children and youths on Saturday, Dec 18. The annual toy run has been delivering presents since 1991,...
thisistucson.com
The family behind The Wishing Tree in Winterhaven has kept every wish from the last 23 years
Editor's note: This story was first published in 2019, after Liz Baker-Bowman told a version of it at the Arizona Daily Star's Tucson Storytellers "Holiday Stories" event. We're republishing this story in 2022 to let curious readers know what The Wishing Tree, which is up for another year at the Winterhaven Festival of Lights, is all about. And we have an update on what Baker-Bowman is up to now:
yumadailynews.com
Police in Yuma remind the community when & where to use fireworks
YUMA - Police in Yuma have been reminding the community that the law allows for the public to possess or use novelty/minor types fireworks, however many types of fireworks remain illegal in Arizona, specifically those designed to rise into the air and/or explode. Department officials say fireworks can only be...
SignalsAZ
Christmas Closures for Tucson, Yuma
With Christmas right around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Tucson and Yuma Cities. City of Tucson. City offices for the City of Tucson will be closed on Monday, December 26th and...
calexicochronicle.com
UPDATED: Pioneers Memorial, ECRMC to Consolidate Services
BRAWLEY – Starting Jan. 5, patients seeking maternal and child health inpatient services at El Centro Regional Medical Center will be referred to Pioneers Memorial Hospital as the two facilities consolidate services. Hospital officials at both facilities called the consolidation of services an opportunity to provide a unified maternal...
thedesertreview.com
Jimmie Cannon's Valley Jazz honors namesake and departed musicians
EL CENTRO — Jimmie Cannon’s Valley Jazz musicians played Yuletide music for the audience Friday evening, December 16, at the Jimmie Cannon Theater for the Performing Arts at Southwest High School in El Centro. The 33rd Annual Holiday Concert was attended by jazz fans and aficionados. The concert...
ECRMC announces new Chief Nursing Officer
The El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) has named Suzanne Martinez as the new Chief Nursing Officer (CNO). The post ECRMC announces new Chief Nursing Officer appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Heber Man Jailed for Alleged Murder
EL CENTRO – A 30-year-old Heber man was arrested by El Centro police for the alleged fatal shooting of another man in the 2000 block of North Eighth Street at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. Following an investigation that went through the night, Ramon Ubence Jr. was taken...
San Luis Port of Entry temporary closure and delays
The San Luis Police Department says to expect delays at the Port of Entry there as it will be temporarily closing on both sides due to issues with Title 42. The post San Luis Port of Entry temporary closure and delays appeared first on KYMA.
Woman missing since last week under suspicious circumstances
The Yuma Police Department is looking for a woman missing since last week. The post Woman missing since last week under suspicious circumstances appeared first on KYMA.
KSBW.com
Back to back problems for lettuce growers lead to low supply, high prices; relief on way for consumers
SALINAS, Calif. — Lettuce farmers have been hit with back to back problems that reduced our lettuce supply and drastically increased prices, some of those prices topping off at $6 for a head of Iceberg lettuce. When lettuce production moved to Yuma last month the growing season was hit...
thedesertreview.com
El Centro police take homicide suspect into custody
EL CENTRO — On Sunday, December 18, at approximately 10:30 p.m., El Centro Police Department patrol officers were dispatched to the area of 2000 N. 8th Street. The call for service was about a subject that had been shot, according to a press release. Officers arrived in the area...
thedesertreview.com
El Centro City Council reorganization bids welcome to new and farewell to familiar
EL CENTRO — The El Centro city council’s reorganization Thursday, December 15, placed Martha Cardenas-Singh as incoming Mayor of El Centro and Sylvia Marroquin as Mayor Pro-Tem. Newly elected Sonia Carter became the newest member of the city council. Mayor Tomás Oliva was reelected to serve in the...
Migrant died in Yuma County after crossing the border
A migrant died in Yuma County just after crossing the U.S. and Mexico border. The post Migrant died in Yuma County after crossing the border appeared first on KYMA.
calexicochronicle.com
Calexico East Port of Entry Shifts Hours of Operation
CALEXICO – The Calexico East Port of Entry will have its weekday hours of operation returned to normal starting Monday, Dec. 19. Between Monday to Friday, the port of entry’s hours of operation will return to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced in a press release.
holtvilletribune.com
GIRLS WRESTLING: Vikings’ Havens is Second at Goddess of Olympia
CHULA VISTA – In her first varsity wrestling tournament, Holtville High School junior Kaitlyn Havens made it to the finals at the Goddess of Olympia event at Olympian High School here on Saturday, Dec. 17. Havens, who is in her first year of wrestling and had only competed in...
Arizona Man Found Guilty For Staging Car Crash To Get Insurance Payout
Prosecutors say the man borrowed two vehicles to stage a collision in Yuma.
Attempted murder suspect on the loose
The Calexico Police Department needs your help finding a man accused of trying to kill his brother-in-law. The post Attempted murder suspect on the loose appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Reorganized EC Council Vows to Keep Momentum
EL CENTRO – The momentum that the El Centro City Council has experienced in meeting its goals this past year is expected to continue under the newly reorganized council. Newly installed Mayor Martha Cardenas-Singh said she felt comfortable making that assessment after having had the opportunity to regularly participate in key meetings toward the end of outgoing Mayor Tomas Oliva’s yearlong tenure to help ensure a smooth transition.
