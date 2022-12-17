ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calexico, CA

Related
holtvilletribune.com

Christmas in the Park Spotlights Community Spirit

HOLTVILLE – Holt Park was transformed into a winter wonderland as part of the Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas in the Park on Thursday, Dec. 15. The gazebo at the center of the park was festooned completely in lights and filled with Christmas music from choruses and bands from Holtville Middle and High school performances.
HOLTVILLE, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Bikers Rev Up for Los Niños Toy Run

EL CENTRO – Between 50 and 60 bikers roared their way up to the doors of the Betty Jo McNeece Receiving Home in El Centro to deliver hundreds of toys to the children and youths on Saturday, Dec 18. The annual toy run has been delivering presents since 1991,...
EL CENTRO, CA
thisistucson.com

The family behind The Wishing Tree in Winterhaven has kept every wish from the last 23 years

Editor's note: This story was first published in 2019, after Liz Baker-Bowman told a version of it at the Arizona Daily Star's Tucson Storytellers "Holiday Stories" event. We're republishing this story in 2022 to let curious readers know what The Wishing Tree, which is up for another year at the Winterhaven Festival of Lights, is all about. And we have an update on what Baker-Bowman is up to now:
TUCSON, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Police in Yuma remind the community when & where to use fireworks

YUMA - Police in Yuma have been reminding the community that the law allows for the public to possess or use novelty/minor types fireworks, however many types of fireworks remain illegal in Arizona, specifically those designed to rise into the air and/or explode. Department officials say fireworks can only be...
YUMA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Christmas Closures for Tucson, Yuma

With Christmas right around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Tucson and Yuma Cities. City of Tucson. City offices for the City of Tucson will be closed on Monday, December 26th and...
TUCSON, AZ
calexicochronicle.com

UPDATED: Pioneers Memorial, ECRMC to Consolidate Services

BRAWLEY – Starting Jan. 5, patients seeking maternal and child health inpatient services at El Centro Regional Medical Center will be referred to Pioneers Memorial Hospital as the two facilities consolidate services. Hospital officials at both facilities called the consolidation of services an opportunity to provide a unified maternal...
EL CENTRO, CA
thedesertreview.com

Jimmie Cannon's Valley Jazz honors namesake and departed musicians

EL CENTRO — Jimmie Cannon’s Valley Jazz musicians played Yuletide music for the audience Friday evening, December 16, at the Jimmie Cannon Theater for the Performing Arts at Southwest High School in El Centro. The 33rd Annual Holiday Concert was attended by jazz fans and aficionados. The concert...
EL CENTRO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Heber Man Jailed for Alleged Murder

EL CENTRO – A 30-year-old Heber man was arrested by El Centro police for the alleged fatal shooting of another man in the 2000 block of North Eighth Street at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. Following an investigation that went through the night, Ramon Ubence Jr. was taken...
EL CENTRO, CA
thedesertreview.com

El Centro police take homicide suspect into custody

EL CENTRO — On Sunday, December 18, at approximately 10:30 p.m., El Centro Police Department patrol officers were dispatched to the area of 2000 N. 8th Street. The call for service was about a subject that had been shot, according to a press release. Officers arrived in the area...
EL CENTRO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Calexico East Port of Entry Shifts Hours of Operation

CALEXICO – The Calexico East Port of Entry will have its weekday hours of operation returned to normal starting Monday, Dec. 19. Between Monday to Friday, the port of entry’s hours of operation will return to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced in a press release.
CALEXICO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

GIRLS WRESTLING: Vikings’ Havens is Second at Goddess of Olympia

CHULA VISTA – In her first varsity wrestling tournament, Holtville High School junior Kaitlyn Havens made it to the finals at the Goddess of Olympia event at Olympian High School here on Saturday, Dec. 17. Havens, who is in her first year of wrestling and had only competed in...
HOLTVILLE, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Reorganized EC Council Vows to Keep Momentum

EL CENTRO – The momentum that the El Centro City Council has experienced in meeting its goals this past year is expected to continue under the newly reorganized council. Newly installed Mayor Martha Cardenas-Singh said she felt comfortable making that assessment after having had the opportunity to regularly participate in key meetings toward the end of outgoing Mayor Tomas Oliva’s yearlong tenure to help ensure a smooth transition.
EL CENTRO, CA

