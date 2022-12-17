Read full article on original website
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Lightscape: A North Texas Winter Wonderland to Not MissLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Eagles could spoil Christmas for the Cowboys, clinch No.1 seed with a road win in DallasJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
The Radiance lights show - A Frisco holiday treatAmy ChristieFrisco, TX
LeBron James ends GOAT debate by hiding from Suns in Lakers loss
The Los Angeles Lakers have hit probably the lowest point of the season, which is saying something considering they started 2-10. LeBron James sat out Monday’s game against the Phoenix Suns for an “ankle injury” for the second time this season against a team that would expose his level of play. This was brought up against the Toronto Raptors when he left his teammates out to dry in a blowout…
Lakers news: Zach LaVine trade rumors, Terrence Ross interest, LaMelo Ball banishment
Things are not great for the Los Angeles Lakers right now. Anthony Davis is going to miss at least a month with a foot injury and the team is already desperately missing him. Los Angeles has lost two games in a row by a combined 40 points. While the Davis...
Where do the Chicago Bulls go from here?
The Chicago Bulls aren’t good enough to compete right now but might not be ready for a full rebuild either. Where do they go from here?. In the first game back from last season’s All-Star break, the Chicago Bulls eked out a win against the Atlanta Hawks. DeMar DeRozan, eternally clutch, mid-ranged his way to five points in the final 46 seconds to swing a three-point deficit into a two-point lead and Chicago’s 39th win of the season.
The Whiteboard: How much trouble are the Warriors in right now?
The Warriors are without Steph Curry and coming off a historically lopsided loss. How worried should they be about the rest of their season?. The Golden State Warriors are in a bad way right now. Steph Curry is out with a shoulder injury, likely until at least mid-Janaury. They’re 1-3...
Former Lakers center Dwight Howard gets bodied in epic T1 League clash
After not being re-signed by the Los Angeles Lakers and contemplating a jump into the world of professional wrestling, future Hall of Famer Dwight Howard decided to take his talents to Taiwan and play in the T1 League. Howard scored 38 points to go along with 25 rebounds in his...
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Lakers fans will absolutely love the latest star tied to the team
The Los Angeles Lakers are currently in a pickle. The team was finally starting to show some potential and garner some momentum only for Anthony Davis to hurt his foot. Davis will be out for at least a month, although it seems possible he could be out for longer. This...
