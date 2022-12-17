Read full article on original website
Related
wnewsj.com
East Clinton holds off Cedarville in battle of former KTC rivals
CEDARVILLE — After a sluggish three quarters, East Clinton and Cedarville had a wild fourth quarter with the Astros coming out on top 44-39 Monday night. After the loss to Miami Trace to begin the month of December, the Astros have won four straight and are 9-1 on the year. The Indians are 5-3 on the year following the non-league defeat.
wnewsj.com
Blanchester 8th grade boys holds off East Clinton
The Blanchester eighth grade boys basketball team defeated East Clinton 38-32 Monday. Blanchester led much of the first half but the teams were tied 23-23 going to the fourth quarter. Braden Behymer had seven points in the fourth for the Wildcats, hitting on five of six from the free throw...
wnewsj.com
Hot Falcons sweep Astros at Royal Z Lanes
WILMINGTON — Clinton-Massie swept East Clinton in bowling matches Monday at Royal Z Lanes. The Massie girls were easy winners against the Astros 2018 to 1574. “Minor setback, but they will bounce back,” EC coach Dale Wallace said. “Couldn’t get the pin to fall our way.”
wnewsj.com
Hurricane JV edges Panthers 26-24
EBER — The Wilmington High School girls basketball team defeated Miami Trace 26-24 Tuesday night. Alli Bayless led Wilmington with 11 points. Brynn Conley scored seven points for WHS while Lilly Trentman had five and Emma Adams had two. Lauren Diels scored one point.
wnewsj.com
8th grade Falcons win nailbiter 39-37
The Clinton-Massie eighth grade basketball team defeated Clermont Northeastern 39-37 Monday in a nail-biter at Andy Copeland Gym. Massie had a 21-2 lead at halftime but a 6 for 25 performance at the free throw line allowed the Rockets to get back in it. Cobe Euton had 16 points to...
wnewsj.com
EC trio all-tourney team at Warriors Classic
CINCINNATI — The East Clinton boys were second Sunday in the Warriors Classic bowling tournament at Madison Bowl. Denver Day had 636 series and Ricky Kempke bowled 635. Both Astros made the all-tournament team. Lily Beers also made the all-tournament team on the girls side. SUMMARY. Dec 18, 2022.
wnewsj.com
Taking on out of state landlords and fighting for Ohio renters
Whenever there’s a problem in the economy that hurts families and drives up prices, there’s a good chance you’ll find a Wall Street scheme causing it or taking advantage of it or making it worse. And that’s exactly what’s happening in our housing market. Private...
wnewsj.com
Leak pick-up program to conclude for the year
The City of Wilmington will soon conclude this year’s leaf pick-up program. City workers will continue to make satellite pick-ups as needed through Thursday, Dec. 22. Any leaves not collected by this date will need to be packaged in the city-approved paper yard waste bags and placed at the curb with regular refuse for pick up.
wnewsj.com
OSHP: Reckless driver pursuit leads to stand-off
LEBANON, OHIO — Pursuit of a reckless driver Wednesday on Interstate 71 in Warren County resulted in a nearly 90-minute standoff before the suspect was taken into custody, according to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). At around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, troopers from the Lebanon...
wnewsj.com
OhioMeansJobs.com Career Pathway Tool enhanced
COLUMBUS, OHIO – December is Career Exploration and Awareness Month, and Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) Director Matt Damschroder is announcing enhancements to the OhioMeansJob.com Career Pathway Tool. The tool makes it easy to explore occupations within 16 career clusters, including “Health Science,” “Manufacturing,” “Information Technology,”...
wnewsj.com
WC’s Peace Resource Center receives grant to digitize archival materials
In the mid-1950s, Barbara Reynolds and her family circumnavigated the globe in a yacht, “Phoenix of Hiroshima,” protesting the use and development of nuclear weapons, a four-year voyage that culminated with an internationally famous protest of the United States’ nuclear testing in the Marshall Islands in 1958.
wnewsj.com
ODOT construction update in Clinton Co.
Through the week ending Dec. 24: The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com. CONTINUING IMPACT. I-71 Bridge Replacement –...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington Savings Bank celebrates renovation
Wilmington Savings Banks held a holiday-style open house on Thursday to celebrate the expansive renovation of its 184 North South St. location in Wilmington. The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in honor of the occasion. The event was catered by local vendor, Baker St. Culinary. “We...
wnewsj.com
A small act of kindness
WILMINGTON — A local teacher is hoping her small act of kindness helps and inspires others. Jane Taylor, Wilmington Middle School’s art teacher, recently crafted over 20 teddy bears and donated them to Wilmington Hope House. Taylor told the News Journal she was on medical leave for a...
wnewsj.com
Clinton Co. Sheriff’s Office reports
WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • At 10:41 p.m. on December 13, deputies began an initial investigation...
wnewsj.com
EMA: Extreme cold heading to county
WILMINGTON — Extreme cold is heading to Clinton County this Christmas. The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) sent out an email advising locals to prep themselves for weather the agency describes as “life-threatening extreme cold intrusion that will impact” the area between late Thursday and Sunday.
wnewsj.com
City water dept.: Prepare for frigid temps
WILMINGTON — With frigid weather in the forecast for late this week, the Wilmington Water Department is reminding customers they need to be proactive to prevent the pipes in their home from freezing. Older homes and those with crawl spaces are especially susceptible to having pipes freeze. Wind gusts...
wnewsj.com
‘A Christmas miracle’ donation
WILMINGTON — The spirit of Christmas arrived in a blue van at the Clinton County Homeless Shelter on Monday. The shelter received a $30,000 donation and boxes of necessities (food, bedding, diapers, etc.) from associates of Amazon’s Wilmington Air Hub. “Giving back to the community in which we...
Comments / 0