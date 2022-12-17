Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Kroger is Planning to Open a Giant Marketplace in OhioBryan DijkhuizenOhio State
Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his carRoger MarshKentucky State
Celebrating Pepp & Dolores for Their Accomplishment as a Top 100 RestaurantLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Related
wnewsj.com
8th grade Falcons win nailbiter 39-37
The Clinton-Massie eighth grade basketball team defeated Clermont Northeastern 39-37 Monday in a nail-biter at Andy Copeland Gym. Massie had a 21-2 lead at halftime but a 6 for 25 performance at the free throw line allowed the Rockets to get back in it. Cobe Euton had 16 points to...
wnewsj.com
Falcons end 3-game losing streak with 66-60 win
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — With a 66-60 win in a chippy, fast-paced game, the Clinton-Massie boys basketball ended its 3-game losing streak Tuesday against Bethel-Tate at Brian P. Mudd Court. Clinton-Massie is 3-5 on the year. Bethel-Tate falls to 5-3 Ryan Dillion led Clinton-Massie with 19 points and was followed...
wnewsj.com
East Clinton holds off Cedarville in battle of former KTC rivals
CEDARVILLE — After a sluggish three quarters, East Clinton and Cedarville had a wild fourth quarter with the Astros coming out on top 44-39 Monday night. After the loss to Miami Trace to begin the month of December, the Astros have won four straight and are 9-1 on the year. The Indians are 5-3 on the year following the non-league defeat.
wnewsj.com
Hot Falcons sweep Astros at Royal Z Lanes
WILMINGTON — Clinton-Massie swept East Clinton in bowling matches Monday at Royal Z Lanes. The Massie girls were easy winners against the Astros 2018 to 1574. “Minor setback, but they will bounce back,” EC coach Dale Wallace said. “Couldn’t get the pin to fall our way.”
wnewsj.com
Massie JV boys notch win over Tigers
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie boys reserve basketball team defeated Bethel-Tate 36-33 Tuesday night at Brian P. Mudd Court. Brady Russell led the Falcons with 13 points.
wnewsj.com
Blanchester 8th grade boys holds off East Clinton
The Blanchester eighth grade boys basketball team defeated East Clinton 38-32 Monday. Blanchester led much of the first half but the teams were tied 23-23 going to the fourth quarter. Braden Behymer had seven points in the fourth for the Wildcats, hitting on five of six from the free throw...
wnewsj.com
Miami Trace hangs 52-37 defeat on Wilmington
EBER — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers defeated Wilmington 52-37 Tuesday night in a non-league girls basketball game in Fayette County. Statistically for Wilmington, Katie Murphy led the Lady Hurricane, and all scorers, with 19 points. She was followed by Caroline Diels with nine, Taylor Noszka with five, and Ke’Asia Robinson with four points.
wnewsj.com
Hurricane JV edges Panthers 26-24
EBER — The Wilmington High School girls basketball team defeated Miami Trace 26-24 Tuesday night. Alli Bayless led Wilmington with 11 points. Brynn Conley scored seven points for WHS while Lilly Trentman had five and Emma Adams had two. Lauren Diels scored one point.
wnewsj.com
Massie boys first, girls second in Warrior Classic
CINCINNATI — Led by Sam Massie, the Clinton-Massie boys bowling team won the D2 Warrior Classic baker tournament at Madison Bowl. Sam Massie finished in the top six and was named to the boys all-tournament team. On the girls side, Lacie Sandlin also earned all-tournament team honors with a...
wnewsj.com
Fisher, Pletcher lead Hurricane bowlers
WILMINGTON — Kylie Fisher and Isaac Pletcher had big days for the Wilmington High School bowling teams in wins over Goshen Monday at Royal Z Lanes. Fisher led the girls to a 2324 to 1844 win over the Warriors while Pletcher was the leader in the boys 2458 to 2215 win.
wnewsj.com
EC trio all-tourney team at Warriors Classic
CINCINNATI — The East Clinton boys were second Sunday in the Warriors Classic bowling tournament at Madison Bowl. Denver Day had 636 series and Ricky Kempke bowled 635. Both Astros made the all-tournament team. Lily Beers also made the all-tournament team on the girls side. SUMMARY. Dec 18, 2022.
wnewsj.com
Taking on out of state landlords and fighting for Ohio renters
Whenever there’s a problem in the economy that hurts families and drives up prices, there’s a good chance you’ll find a Wall Street scheme causing it or taking advantage of it or making it worse. And that’s exactly what’s happening in our housing market. Private...
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Municipal Court reports
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
wnewsj.com
OSHP: Reckless driver pursuit leads to stand-off
LEBANON, OHIO — Pursuit of a reckless driver Wednesday on Interstate 71 in Warren County resulted in a nearly 90-minute standoff before the suspect was taken into custody, according to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). At around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, troopers from the Lebanon...
wnewsj.com
East Clinton FFA donates toys for Christmas
The East Clinton FFA chapter held its annual Christmas meeting and helped to serve people in the community on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Members participated in the official meeting before breaking off and doing several different activities, including sorting toys from the Toys for Tots drive and making Christmas cards for children who are spending their holiday season in the hospital.
wnewsj.com
Leak pick-up program to conclude for the year
The City of Wilmington will soon conclude this year’s leaf pick-up program. City workers will continue to make satellite pick-ups as needed through Thursday, Dec. 22. Any leaves not collected by this date will need to be packaged in the city-approved paper yard waste bags and placed at the curb with regular refuse for pick up.
wnewsj.com
EMA: Extreme cold heading to county
WILMINGTON — Extreme cold is heading to Clinton County this Christmas. The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) sent out an email advising locals to prep themselves for weather the agency describes as “life-threatening extreme cold intrusion that will impact” the area between late Thursday and Sunday.
wnewsj.com
City water dept.: Prepare for frigid temps
WILMINGTON — With frigid weather in the forecast for late this week, the Wilmington Water Department is reminding customers they need to be proactive to prevent the pipes in their home from freezing. Older homes and those with crawl spaces are especially susceptible to having pipes freeze. Wind gusts...
wnewsj.com
ODOT construction update in Clinton Co.
Through the week ending Dec. 24: The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com. CONTINUING IMPACT. I-71 Bridge Replacement –...
wnewsj.com
Providing some holiday cheer for seniors
BLANCHESTER – Council on Aging (COA) staff worked to make the holidays a little brighter for some Blanchester older adults by delivering wrapped Christmas gifts. The project, “Be a Santa for a Senior,” was designed to provide holiday cheer – and some much-needed items – to older adults at Westminster Court, a subsidized senior housing complex in Blanchester, managed by Episcopal Retirement Services.
Comments / 0