whqr.org
In WNC, abortion drove Democrats to the polls – but it wasn’t enough to stop the red wave
In the 2022 midterm elections, Democrats hoped the US Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision would bring out voters who cared about abortion access. While the issue drew voters in a number of states with ballot measures to protect abortion rights, that didn’t happen in North Carolina – even in the West where Democrats actually turned out at a higher rate than Republicans.
Village Voice
Strange Laws Still On The Books In North Carolina
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residents
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residentsPhoto byEngin Akyurt/ Pexels. As we all know, rising inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents of North Carolina, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of North Carolina residents could receive payment of $4,000.
kiss951.com
The Top 29 Best Online Colleges in North Carolina for 2023
Are you looking into getting a degree online next year? Luckily for you, North Carolina has some great online school options that you can attend. Online higher education can be very beneficial for people looking into furthering their education. From four-year universities to community colleges, certification programs, and more. The list done by Intelligent features some of the best online schools in the state. Every school on the list is a nonprofit, accredited institution, either public or private. They evaluated each school and took into consideration their tuition costs, admission, retention, graduation rates, faculty, reputation, and more.
triad-city-beat.com
EDITORIAL: How many times do we need to say it? Voter ID is illegal in NC
The turning of the calendar makes it 10 years that we have been talking about voter ID in the state of North Carolina. It was marked last week, near enough to its anniversary, with a state Supreme Court ruling declaring the voter ID requirement to be illegal because — duh — it seems designed specifically to disenfranchise Black voters. Which of course it was.
WFAE.org
Brunswick County changes help explain why NC Democrats keep losing races for Senate and president
Larry Blank, the vice chair of the Brunswick County Republican Party, is bragging about his adopted hometown of Leland. In two decades, it’s gone from a collection of strip malls across the Cape Fear River from Wilmington to one of North Carolina’s fastest-growing municipalities. “(To) go from 2,500...
North Carolina's elections board cries for help
Diminishing state and federal funds have forced North Carolina's state elections board to lay off dozens of employees in the last two years, it said in a letter to the state's congressional delegation Thursday. Why it matters: The agency is working with fewer people as it faces increasing demands. As...
triad-city-beat.com
NC providers, advocates to try again for legislative action to improve maternal health and birth outcomes
This story was originally published by NC Policy Watch on Dec. 15. Story by Lynn Bonner. State legislators will soon get another look at a plan aimed at improving maternal health in North Carolina, with a request to provide better pay to health care workers who provide maternity services to people enrolled in Medicaid, reimburse for doula services, and increase payments to providers of group prenatal care.
cbs17
Fired NC professor sues state agency, claims First Amendment rights were violated
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A former professor at the Governor’s School of North Carolina is suing the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, saying his First Amendment rights were violated. Dr. David Phillips reported that he was fired from working at the Governor’s School West at Winston-Salem State University...
‘Another layer to the inequality that exists’: Q&A with N.C. disaster response organizers
In North Carolina, an intergenerational and racially diverse group of people are working together for climate action. Hannah Jeffries, Carol Richardson, Sallie McLean, and Mac Legerton all live in Robeson County and have created a Disaster Survival and Resiliency School under the Robeson County Cooperative for Sustainable Development (RCCSD). They represent Indigenous, African American, and white backgrounds. Together they are tackling systemic inequities in the disaster response system in North Carolina.
newsfromthestates.com
The future of voter ID, new marriage protections for same-sex and interracial couples, and a rather testy legislative hearing: The week’s top stories on Policy Watch
The North Carolina Supreme Court handed down more than two dozen rulings on Friday, including a trio dealing with high-profile political controversies. The rulings come just weeks before Republicans Richard Dietz and Trey Allen replace sitting Democratic Associate Justices Samuel Ervin IV and Robin Hudson, and thereby flip the court’s current 4-3 Democratic majority to 5-2 Republican.
North Carolina’s Work First Program for needy families: Up to $521 financial assistance available
You can get in touch if money is needed. According to a report published by the United States Congress Joint Economic Committee, the most recent unemployment rate in North Carolina is 3.9%.
North Carolina audit shows $4.1B in COVID recovery funds still unspent
(The Center Square) — About three-quarters of North Carolina’s $5.4 billion in State Fiscal Recovery Funds had not been dispersed through the end of Fiscal Year 2022, leaving $4.1 billion to spend by 2026, according to a state audit. State Auditor Beth Wood on Tuesday published the results of a preliminary fiscal audit of the State Fiscal Recovery Fund the General Assembly created to disburse federal COVID-19 relief from the American Rescue Plan Act. ...
EWG
Clean energy advocates urge N.C. regulators to reject Duke’s proposed rooftop solar policy changes
DURHAM, N.C. – North Carolina regulators must reject a Duke Energy plan to impose new fees and onerous requirements on residential solar customers, says a coalition of advocacy groups. They say the plan ignores a state law that requires an assessment of solar’s benefits and would harm the rooftop solar industry and all state power users.
NC elections board to consider removing Surry County elections officials
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Board of Elections voted unanimously Monday to consider removing a member of the Surry County Board of Elections for failing to certify the 2022 election even after he acknowledged that it had been conducted fairly and securely, and after he expressed a lack of confidence about election security in North Carolina.
USDA investing $1.4M in rural NC to create opportunities, rehabilitate homes
RALEIGH, N.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $1.4 million in rural communities in North Carolina. The investment is a play to "expand economic opportunities and access to housing for underserved rural people who live and work in North Carolina." The investment is part of the Biden-Harris...
Wells Fargo hit with $3.7 billion in penalties, including $2 billion to reimburse customers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) – Wells Fargo Bank, which has its East Coast headquarters in a tower on South College Street, has been ordered to pay $3.7 billion in a civil penalty and reimbursements for harming more than 16 million consumer accounts during the past few years. CNN first reported the penalty this morning by the […]
nc.gov
27 North Carolina Communities Receive $42.3 Million in Neighborhood Revitalization Grants
The North Carolina Department of Commerce awarded 30 Community Development Block Grant - Neighborhood Revitalization (CDBG-NR) fund requests to 27 local governments totaling $42.3 million. The requests will provide housing and public improvements for low- and moderate-income North Carolinians. “North Carolina has made significant investments in our communities to help...
WITN
Eastern North Carolina counties to receive state revitalization grants
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Counties in our area will receive funds to help low income residents get affordable housing. Governor Roy Cooper announced that the North Carolina Department of Commerce will award over $42 million in neighborhood revitalization grants to 27 local governments. The funding is divided up into two...
Action 9: Will Pink Energy customers with solar panel issues have to pay back loans?
CHARLOTTE — Many solar customers tell Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke they still owe thousands for solar panels that have problems. The company they used, Pink Energy, which used to be called PowerHome Solar, is out of business, has filed for bankruptcy and is facing other legal issues. Solar...
