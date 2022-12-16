ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

whqr.org

In WNC, abortion drove Democrats to the polls – but it wasn’t enough to stop the red wave

In the 2022 midterm elections, Democrats hoped the US Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision would bring out voters who cared about abortion access. While the issue drew voters in a number of states with ballot measures to protect abortion rights, that didn’t happen in North Carolina – even in the West where Democrats actually turned out at a higher rate than Republicans.
GEORGIA STATE
Village Voice

Strange Laws Still On The Books In North Carolina

Have you ever heard of a law that was so strange, you couldn’t help but laugh? Believe it or not, many of these bizarre laws are still in effect today (albeit seldomly enforced). From outlawing the use of a lasso to corral a runaway mule in Tennessee to making it illegal to drive a car while wearing a bathrobe in Alabama, the US is full of some truly weird laws still on the books. In this article, we’ll take a look at some of the craziest and most entertaining laws still enforced in the US. While their usefulness may be questionable, they certainly make for some interesting conversations. So, let’s take a look at some of the weirdest laws still in existence in the United States.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Alissa Rose

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residents

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residentsPhoto byEngin Akyurt/ Pexels. As we all know, rising inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents of North Carolina, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of North Carolina residents could receive payment of $4,000.
kiss951.com

The Top 29 Best Online Colleges in North Carolina for 2023

Are you looking into getting a degree online next year? Luckily for you, North Carolina has some great online school options that you can attend. Online higher education can be very beneficial for people looking into furthering their education. From four-year universities to community colleges, certification programs, and more. The list done by Intelligent features some of the best online schools in the state. Every school on the list is a nonprofit, accredited institution, either public or private. They evaluated each school and took into consideration their tuition costs, admission, retention, graduation rates, faculty, reputation, and more.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
triad-city-beat.com

EDITORIAL: How many times do we need to say it? Voter ID is illegal in NC

The turning of the calendar makes it 10 years that we have been talking about voter ID in the state of North Carolina. It was marked last week, near enough to its anniversary, with a state Supreme Court ruling declaring the voter ID requirement to be illegal because — duh — it seems designed specifically to disenfranchise Black voters. Which of course it was.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Axios

North Carolina's elections board cries for help

Diminishing state and federal funds have forced North Carolina's state elections board to lay off dozens of employees in the last two years, it said in a letter to the state's congressional delegation Thursday. Why it matters: The agency is working with fewer people as it faces increasing demands. As...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
triad-city-beat.com

NC providers, advocates to try again for legislative action to improve maternal health and birth outcomes

This story was originally published by NC Policy Watch on Dec. 15. Story by Lynn Bonner. State legislators will soon get another look at a plan aimed at improving maternal health in North Carolina, with a request to provide better pay to health care workers who provide maternity services to people enrolled in Medicaid, reimburse for doula services, and increase payments to providers of group prenatal care.
GEORGIA STATE
Southerly

‘Another layer to the inequality that exists’: Q&A with N.C. disaster response organizers

In North Carolina, an intergenerational and racially diverse group of people are working together for climate action. Hannah Jeffries, Carol Richardson, Sallie McLean, and Mac Legerton all live in Robeson County and have created a Disaster Survival and Resiliency School under the Robeson County Cooperative for Sustainable Development (RCCSD). They represent Indigenous, African American, and white backgrounds. Together they are tackling systemic inequities in the disaster response system in North Carolina.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
newsfromthestates.com

The future of voter ID, new marriage protections for same-sex and interracial couples, and a rather testy legislative hearing: The week’s top stories on Policy Watch

The North Carolina Supreme Court handed down more than two dozen rulings on Friday, including a trio dealing with high-profile political controversies. The rulings come just weeks before Republicans Richard Dietz and Trey Allen replace sitting Democratic Associate Justices Samuel Ervin IV and Robin Hudson, and thereby flip the court’s current 4-3 Democratic majority to 5-2 Republican.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

North Carolina audit shows $4.1B in COVID recovery funds still unspent

(The Center Square) — About three-quarters of North Carolina’s $5.4 billion in State Fiscal Recovery Funds had not been dispersed through the end of Fiscal Year 2022, leaving $4.1 billion to spend by 2026, according to a state audit. State Auditor Beth Wood on Tuesday published the results of a preliminary fiscal audit of the State Fiscal Recovery Fund the General Assembly created to disburse federal COVID-19 relief from the American Rescue Plan Act. ...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
nc.gov

27 North Carolina Communities Receive $42.3 Million in Neighborhood Revitalization Grants

The North Carolina Department of Commerce awarded 30 Community Development Block Grant - Neighborhood Revitalization (CDBG-NR) fund requests to 27 local governments totaling $42.3 million. The requests will provide housing and public improvements for low- and moderate-income North Carolinians. “North Carolina has made significant investments in our communities to help...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

