SCRANTON, Pa. — Shoppers are making a list and checking it twice. Newswatch 16 found lots of people at Gerrity's Supermarket on South Keyser Avenue in Scranton. "I'm coming out to get that last-minute food that I need. I have company coming to the house, and I don't want to get caught where I can't get out with that storm coming, and I want to get it now while I can," Bill Pasco said.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO