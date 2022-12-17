Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ScrantonTed RiversScranton, PA
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
3 Great Pizza Places In ScrantonTed RiversScranton, PA
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
This Middle-of-Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pies in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenKingsley, PA
Related
Successful opening weekend at Montage Mountain
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Matthew Walsh and Teresa Kalinay don't just work at Montage Mountain; they work on Montage Mountain. It's their favorite job requirement as members of the marketing team. "Since we have to go grab content every day to show you guys what's going on. We are...
Santa surprises students in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Santa stopped by a headstart classroom Wednesday in the Electric City, and he arrived on a dump truck. The PennDOT truck was filled with lots of gifts and food for the good boys and girls. Kids from Lackawanna County Head Start gathered outside, waiting as patiently...
Changes coming to Newswatch 16's set — Check it Out with Chelsea
MOOSIC, Pa. — You might have noticed something different this week on Newswatch 16. Right now, our newscasts our being aired from a temporary studio while our main studio is under construction. Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub walks us through the changes coming to the new set.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza in Monroe County PA
Nestled in the heart of the Pocono Mountains, Monroe County is widely recognized as a place for vacationing and romantic weekend getaways. Don't forget the Pizza. From NY-Style of Pizza that tastes like it's from New York Pizza at Brothers Pizzeria to giant 18 Inch Pies at Biggie's Pizza, We have you covered at these staff picks of The Best Pizza Shops and Restaurants in Monroe County, PA.
Flocking to the grocery stores in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — Shoppers are making a list and checking it twice. Newswatch 16 found lots of people at Gerrity's Supermarket on South Keyser Avenue in Scranton. "I'm coming out to get that last-minute food that I need. I have company coming to the house, and I don't want to get caught where I can't get out with that storm coming, and I want to get it now while I can," Bill Pasco said.
Sidewalk Santa in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton Police Department joined forces with Santa himself in the Electric City. The event was called Sidewalk Santa, and it included a police escort and a ride on a trolley. Jolly Old Saint Nick made several stops throughout the city, hopping off a trolly to...
Soldiers from 109th Battalion back home for the holidays
SCRANTON, Pa. — For the last nine months, hundreds of area soldiers served in the Middle East on a peace mission. Now, they are returning home. On Wednesday, the troops from the 109th Infantry Battalion returned home. Family and friends welcomed them back at the armory on Olyphant Avenue...
Schuylkill Haven bakery expands
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Boxes of cookies and cakes fill the seating area of The Cake Pros in Schuylkill Haven as workers try to keep up with the increase in orders during the holiday season. "Luckily, Christmas is on a Sunday this year, so we have all year to...
A look back at 2022's weather
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — 2022 was a year of wild weather from start to finish here in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. From memorable storms to drought conditions, almost every month had something to talk about. The first notable weather event of the year came on Friday, February 4. After a...
Grinch gives out gifts in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — The cold weather did not keep families from visiting the Schuylkill County Grinch Wednesday for a toy giveaway. Since Monday, the Grinch has been letting 20 to 30 kids pick what they want for Christmas each night. He plans to give the leftover toys to...
WATCH: Massive transformer makes its way through the Poconos
DELAWARE WATER GAP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A massive transformer making its way to PPL Electric Utilities, caused traffic delays throughout Monroe County. According to a PPL Electric spokesperson, the new transformer weighs 190 tons, and due to its size, it had to pass inspection by a PennDOT official before hitting the road on Tuesday. […]
Phillymag.com
Just Listed in the Poconos: Open-Plan Cabin in Lake Ariel
Are you looking for a real slice of country living? You can chop firewood and raise chickens on this turnkey property — and yes, the chickens are included in the sale. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Last...
Flames force families from homes in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Six people were forced from their homes after a fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in Scranton. Officials on the scene say the flames sparked around 3 p.m. at the duplex along 13th Avenue on the city's west side. Three families live there and are being helped...
3 Great Pizza Places In Allentown
Allentown is a great place to get a delicious pizza. Whether it's classic Italian flavors you're after or something out of the ordinary, there's no shortage of options in town. To help you navigate the local pizza scene, here are three Allentown spots that you must try:
Christmas light display in Schuylkill County helping furry friends
HEGINS, Pa. — Mike Huss has three qualities that make him the successful owner of a massive holiday light display — he has a background in electrical work, he's very competitive, and he doesn't mind paying a little extra for his electric bill. "It gets up there. It's...
Scranton woman wins Publishers Clearing House
SCRANTON, Pa. — Publishers Clearing House was warming up for a big reveal in Scranton and then approached the house of a winner equipped with roses, balloons, and champagne, finally coming to the door of Chasity Pringle's home with a check for $10,000. "You didn't give up, and it...
Families take in free movie in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Luzerne County-based law firm, Hourigan, Kluger, and Quinn, brought back its annual free movie event on Saturday. The F.M. Kirby Center in downtown Wilkes-Barre hosted the event. There was live entertainment and free popcorn ahead of the presentation of the Disney hit "Encanto". "It's the...
travelawaits.com
Why You’ll Love The Small Pennsylvania Town With Big Holiday Spirit
There is something special about holiday seasons in small towns and Montrose, Pennsylvania, stands out for the season. Nestled among the Endless Mountains, this charming little town comes alive in December with a festive atmosphere and big holiday spirit that brings visitors from far and wide to experience its unique charm.
'Hideout Elves' making holiday merry for folks in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — 'Tis the season to be jolly, and the Hideout Elves of Wayne County are doing just that. The group is named after the private community where they all live and where the mission started in 2016. "When we started, there was only a couple of...
Operation Blue Christmas helps families going through hard times
KINGSTON, Pa. — This year, like the two before, police in Kingston are answering the call to take some of the load off Santa's shoulders. "Detective Palka, Melanie Sweeney, and myself came up with a program called Blue Christmas, and the program was based on helping needy families that are going through hard times or have sick children," said Police Chief Richard Kotchik.
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0