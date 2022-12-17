Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Two Brothers Sentenced for 2013 Murder of Detroit Mother & DaughterOlive BarkerDetroit, MI
Related
fox2detroit.com
Targeted shooting at Madison Heights restaurant and karaoke bar leaves Detroit man dead
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich, (FOX 2) - Madison Heights police are investigating a targeted shooting that left a Detroit man dead at a restaurant near John R Road. A 36-year-old man succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital after being shot at the 168 Crab & Karaoke Restaurant just after midnight Monday.
fox2detroit.com
19-year-old woman choked, shot after stopping for gas in Detroit on way home from work
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A woman was choked and shot in the neck when she stopped at a Detroit gas station early Wednesday. UPDATE: Police chopper helps officers catch suspect who shot woman at gas station. The 19-year-old victim who is from Trenton was at the Sunoco at Livernois and...
fox2detroit.com
'Don't go to sleep': Woman rushes to help 14-year-old after shooting on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A woman rushed to try to save a teen boy after he was shot Monday on Detroit's west side. The woman, who does not want to be identified, hear gunshots near her home in the area of 7 Mile and Southfield around 6 p.m. and went outside, where she saw the 14-year-old running toward her.
fox2detroit.com
Fender bender leads to shootout on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A fender bender on Detroit's west side Tuesday afternoon led to a shootout between drivers. Police were called to Schaefer and the Lodge Service Drive around 3 p.m. "The information that we had initially was that it was an accident but somewhere along the lines that...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police chopper helps officers catch suspect who shot woman in neck at gas station
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect who shot a 19-year-old woman in the neck at a Detroit gas station early Wednesday was arrested after fleeing police. Police were looking for the suspect after the shooting at a Sunoco on Livernois and Davison around 12:30 a.m. According to Detroit Police Deputy...
fox2detroit.com
Thieves rob Detroit Amazon driver at gunpoint
An Amazon driver was returning to his truck on Detroit's west side when he was robbed at gunpoint by two suspects. He told police he was threatened by one of the suspects while the other suspect started loading up an SUV with packages.
Man, 36, fatally shot at Madison Heights restaurant
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a 36-year-old man was fatally shot at a restaurant in Madison Heights.The incident happened at about 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. at the 168 Crab & Karaoke, located at 32415 John R Road. Police say when officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim had been shot and was transported to a local hospital by a family member.The victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.According to police, at this time, they believe the victim was targeted, and this was not a random incident. The male suspect was last seen driving a dark-colored SUV. Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Hartunian at 248-837-2737 or the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County woman wins $4 million while buying family's Thanksgiving feast
TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - This past Thanksgiving, an Oakland County had about 4 million reasons to be thankful after she happened to buy a $30 scratch-off ticket - and won $4 million. The 49-year-old woman, who was able to remain anonymous, said she bought the ticket at the Kroger...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit mother and sons try to save teen boy after shooting
When a Detroit woman heard gunshots, she ran outside to find a 14-year-old boy collapsed with a gunshot wound. She worked with her sons to try to save the boy, but he did not make it.
Look Inside This Abandoned 35 Year Old Hotel In Detroit
Who isn't a fan of something that is abandoned? Whether it be an old funeral home, a house, or even an old mental asylum. Abandoned things are interesting to look into. This abandoned structure is no different. Abandoned Detroit Area Hotel. The hotel isn't ancient by any means, only a...
Madison Heights police searching for suspect in fatal shooting
Madison Heights police are searching for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Detroit man early Tuesday morning.
Holiday ‘Miracle’ As Tour Bus Reunites Cat With Michigan Owner
Tucker the cat is back with his Detroit area owner after a harrowing trip through Tennessee. Tucker Went On An Adventure During His Owner's Move To Michigan. In the middle of her move from Florida to Waterford near Pontiac, Jamie McCall’s cat Tucker escaped from her hotel room in Cleveland, Tennessee. "Tucker got out of the room, ran across the highway, a four lane highway,” Jamie told WXYZ News.
Family of alligators greet Detroit police serving eviction notice
DETROIT, MI-- Some of these scaly creatures may say “See ya in a while,” or, “See ya later,” but not the handful found by Detroit police in a home they were serving an eviction notice at on Friday. According to FOX 2 Detroit, a 36th District...
Woman wanted after shooting at Detroit police station parking lot
(CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a woman who is accused of shooting a man in a precinct parking lot on Detroit's east side. The incident happened on Monday, Dec. 19, in the parking lot of the Detroit Police Department's 9th precinct located in the 11100 block of Gratiot Avenue. According to police, the suspect fled the parking lot in a 2014 Ford Fusion with license plate EFA7326.Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-5940 or 1-800-Speak-Up.
fox2detroit.com
Drivers flee after shootout in Ypsilanti Township
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two vehicles fled after a shootout Wednesday in Ypsilanti Township. According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, a call came in about a shooting at 12:34 p.m. People in two vehicles were shooting at each other in the 1800 block of E. Michigan Avenue before fleeing.
fox2detroit.com
Plane crashes at Stellantis in Auburn Hills during emergency landing
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A plane crashed on the Stellantis North America Headquarters property in Auburn Hills when a pilot made an emergency landing Wednesday. Police said the 63-year-old pilot from Detroit was experiencing engine trouble and started to land before crashing. He suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital.
fox2detroit.com
Teen shot to death on Detroit's west side Monday night
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a teenage boy on the city's west side. Around 5:45 Monday evening, police were called to the shooting near 7 Mile and Southfield Roads after 911 calls and Shotpotter reports multiple gunshots on Ferguson. Police said...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: Father fatally shot, crashes car while driving son on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – A father from St. Clair Shores was fatally shot and crashed his vehicle when driving with his son on Detroit’s east side. Detroit police responded to the shooting that occurred in the westbound lanes of I-94 between Cadieux Road and Merlin Street on Dec. 18 around 10:30 p.m.
Oakland County woman wins $4 million running errand for husband
An Oakland County woman is glad her husband asked her to go to the grocery store the day before Thanksgiving because she picked something up besides a turkey — and it will probably change her life. The woman, 49, also purchased a VIP Millions instant Michigan Lottery ticket for $30 at the Kroger located at 1237 North Coolidge Highway in Troy and won $4 million, according to the Michigan Lottery. ...
fox2detroit.com
Fake cop pulls woman over in Rochester; police searching for suspect
ROCHESTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - When a woman was pulled over Monday night in Rochester, it felt unusual to her. That's because it was a phony cop who stopped her. She was driving near Tienken and Washington when she was stopped around 8:30 p.m. "She said it was kind of...
Comments / 1