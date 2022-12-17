ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Philadelphia, OH

Strasburg sprints past Lore City Buckeye Trail

Strasburg put together a victorious gameplan to stop Lore City Buckeye Trail 44-28 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Strasburg and Lore City Buckeye Trail squared off with January 27, 2021 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
STRASBURG, OH
Flexing muscle: Youngstown Valley Christian tightens grip on Mt. Vernon

Youngstown Valley Christian flexed its muscle and floored Mt. Vernon 79-42 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 21. In recent action on December 10, Mt Vernon faced off against Wooster and Youngstown Valley Christian took on Leetonia on December 15 at Youngstown Valley Christian School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
New Lexington finds its way to knock off Dresden Tri-Valley

New Lexington donned the rally caps and found a fit in dropping Dresden Tri-Valley 67-52 on Wednesday in Ohio girls basketball on December 21. Dresden Tri-Valley showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-15 advantage over New Lexington as the first quarter ended.
NEW LEXINGTON, OH
Uniontown Green earns solid win over Massillon

Uniontown Green grabbed a 56-39 victory at the expense of Massillon in Ohio boys basketball on December 21. In recent action on December 16, Massillon faced off against Austintown Fitch and Uniontown Green took on Uniontown Lake on December 16 at Uniontown Lake High School. Click here for a recap.
MASSILLON, OH
Cortland Maplewood narrowly edges Columbiana Heartland Christian in tight triumph

Cortland Maplewood walked the high-wire before edging Columbiana Heartland Christian 31-29 on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball. In recent action on December 10, Columbiana Heartland Christian faced off against Lisbon and Cortland Maplewood took on Southington Chalker on December 14 at Southington Chalker High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
CORTLAND, OH
Belmont Union Local sprints past Lore City Buckeye Trail

Belmont Union Local called "game" in the waning moments of a 52-36 defeat of Lore City Buckeye Trail for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 20. Last season, Belmont Union Local and Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off on January 25, 2022 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School. For more, click here.
LORE CITY, OH
Defiance delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Lewis Center Olentangy

The cardiac kids of Defiance unleashed every advantage to outlast Lewis Center Olentangy 49-44 at Defiance High on December 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 17, Defiance faced off against Findlay and Lewis Center Olentangy took on Thomas Worthington on December 9 at Thomas Worthington High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
DEFIANCE, OH
Columbus Bishop Watterson imposes its will on Columbus Worthington Kilbourne

Columbus Bishop Watterson turned in a thorough domination of Columbus Worthington Kilbourne 64-27 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 21. Last season, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne and Columbus Bishop Watterson faced off on February 6, 2021 at Columbus Worthington Kilbourne High School. For a full recap, click here.
COLUMBUS, OH
Sarahsville Shenandoah finds its footing in sprinting past Cambridge

Sarahsville Shenandoah's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Cambridge 54-33 on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Sarahsville Shenandoah and Cambridge squared off with January 27, 2021 at Cambridge High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
East Palestine sprints past Campbell Memorial

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but East Palestine still prevailed 45-35 against Campbell Memorial for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 21. In recent action on December 8, East Palestine faced off against Leetonia and Campbell Memorial took on Leavittsburg LaBrae on December 15 at Leavittsburg LaBrae High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
Circleville outduels Columbus Hamilton Township in competitive clash

Circleville turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 42-24 win over Columbus Hamilton Township during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, Circleville and Columbus Hamilton Township faced off on January 9, 2021 at Columbus Hamilton Township High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
Youngstown Liberty unloads on Cleveland East Tech

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Youngstown Liberty turned out the lights on Cleveland East Tech 68-2 at Cleveland East Technical High on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 15, Youngstown Liberty squared off with Newton Falls in a basketball...
CLEVELAND, OH
North Canton Hoover outduels Uniontown Lake in spellbinding affair

Overtime was the right time for North Canton Hoover as it stopped Uniontown Lake 63-60 at North Canton Hoover High on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, North Canton Hoover and Uniontown Lake faced off on January 26, 2022 at North Canton Hoover High School. For more, click here.
NORTH CANTON, OH
Columbus Linden-Mckinley slides past Columbus Whetstone in fretful clash

Columbus Linden-Mckinley eventually plied victory away from Columbus Whetstone 51-48 at Columbus Whetstone High on December 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Columbus Whetstone showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-6 advantage over Columbus Linden-Mckinley as the first quarter ended.
COLUMBUS, OH

