richlandsource.com
Strasburg sprints past Lore City Buckeye Trail
Strasburg put together a victorious gameplan to stop Lore City Buckeye Trail 44-28 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Strasburg and Lore City Buckeye Trail squared off with January 27, 2021 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Flexing muscle: Youngstown Valley Christian tightens grip on Mt. Vernon
Youngstown Valley Christian flexed its muscle and floored Mt. Vernon 79-42 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 21. In recent action on December 10, Mt Vernon faced off against Wooster and Youngstown Valley Christian took on Leetonia on December 15 at Youngstown Valley Christian School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
New Lexington finds its way to knock off Dresden Tri-Valley
New Lexington donned the rally caps and found a fit in dropping Dresden Tri-Valley 67-52 on Wednesday in Ohio girls basketball on December 21. Dresden Tri-Valley showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-15 advantage over New Lexington as the first quarter ended.
richlandsource.com
Uniontown Green earns solid win over Massillon
Uniontown Green grabbed a 56-39 victory at the expense of Massillon in Ohio boys basketball on December 21. In recent action on December 16, Massillon faced off against Austintown Fitch and Uniontown Green took on Uniontown Lake on December 16 at Uniontown Lake High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Brice New Hope Christian mauls Plain City Shekinah Christian in strong effort
Brice New Hope Christian played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Plain City Shekinah Christian during a 69-48 beating during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Brice New Hope Christian and Plain City Shekinah Christian squared off with December 22, 2020 at Brice New Hope...
richlandsource.com
Columbus St. Francis DeSales posts win at Pataskala Watkins Memorial's expense
Columbus St. Francis DeSales knocked off Pataskala Watkins Memorial 53-35 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 21. The last time Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Columbus St Francis DeSales played in a 56-45 game on January 23, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Cortland Maplewood narrowly edges Columbiana Heartland Christian in tight triumph
Cortland Maplewood walked the high-wire before edging Columbiana Heartland Christian 31-29 on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball. In recent action on December 10, Columbiana Heartland Christian faced off against Lisbon and Cortland Maplewood took on Southington Chalker on December 14 at Southington Chalker High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Too close for comfort: Mansfield Madison Comprehensive strains past Mt. Vernon
Yes, Mansfield Madison Comprehensive looked relaxed while edging Mt. Vernon, but no autographs please after its 59-54 victory during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Recently on December 16, Mt Vernon squared off with Wooster in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Youngstown Valley Christian claims close encounter of the winning kind over Youngstown East
Youngstown Valley Christian didn't flinch, finally repelling Youngstown East 20-17 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on December 13, Youngstown East faced off against Willoughby Cornerstone and Youngstown Valley Christian took on Leetonia on December 16 at Youngstown Valley Christian School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Belmont Union Local sprints past Lore City Buckeye Trail
Belmont Union Local called "game" in the waning moments of a 52-36 defeat of Lore City Buckeye Trail for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 20. Last season, Belmont Union Local and Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off on January 25, 2022 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Defiance delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Lewis Center Olentangy
The cardiac kids of Defiance unleashed every advantage to outlast Lewis Center Olentangy 49-44 at Defiance High on December 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 17, Defiance faced off against Findlay and Lewis Center Olentangy took on Thomas Worthington on December 9 at Thomas Worthington High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Bishop Watterson imposes its will on Columbus Worthington Kilbourne
Columbus Bishop Watterson turned in a thorough domination of Columbus Worthington Kilbourne 64-27 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 21. Last season, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne and Columbus Bishop Watterson faced off on February 6, 2021 at Columbus Worthington Kilbourne High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Sarahsville Shenandoah finds its footing in sprinting past Cambridge
Sarahsville Shenandoah's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Cambridge 54-33 on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Sarahsville Shenandoah and Cambridge squared off with January 27, 2021 at Cambridge High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Malvern finds its footing in sprinting past East Canton
Malvern left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling East Canton from start to finish for a 65-43 victory on December 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Malvern jumped in front of East Canton 13-4 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
East Palestine sprints past Campbell Memorial
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but East Palestine still prevailed 45-35 against Campbell Memorial for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 21. In recent action on December 8, East Palestine faced off against Leetonia and Campbell Memorial took on Leavittsburg LaBrae on December 15 at Leavittsburg LaBrae High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Powerhouse performance: Columbiana Crestview roars to big win over Hanoverton United
Columbiana Crestview didn't tinker with Hanoverton United, scoring a 59-26 result in the win column in Ohio girls basketball action on December 21. Last season, Columbiana Crestview and Hanoverton United faced off on January 29, 2022 at Columbiana Crestview High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Circleville outduels Columbus Hamilton Township in competitive clash
Circleville turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 42-24 win over Columbus Hamilton Township during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, Circleville and Columbus Hamilton Township faced off on January 9, 2021 at Columbus Hamilton Township High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Youngstown Liberty unloads on Cleveland East Tech
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Youngstown Liberty turned out the lights on Cleveland East Tech 68-2 at Cleveland East Technical High on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 15, Youngstown Liberty squared off with Newton Falls in a basketball...
richlandsource.com
North Canton Hoover outduels Uniontown Lake in spellbinding affair
Overtime was the right time for North Canton Hoover as it stopped Uniontown Lake 63-60 at North Canton Hoover High on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, North Canton Hoover and Uniontown Lake faced off on January 26, 2022 at North Canton Hoover High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Linden-Mckinley slides past Columbus Whetstone in fretful clash
Columbus Linden-Mckinley eventually plied victory away from Columbus Whetstone 51-48 at Columbus Whetstone High on December 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Columbus Whetstone showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-6 advantage over Columbus Linden-Mckinley as the first quarter ended.
