Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but East Palestine still prevailed 45-35 against Campbell Memorial for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 21. In recent action on December 8, East Palestine faced off against Leetonia and Campbell Memorial took on Leavittsburg LaBrae on December 15 at Leavittsburg LaBrae High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

EAST PALESTINE, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO