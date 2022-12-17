Read full article on original website
Maine Woman Dead Following Monday Morning Crash
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a 30 year old Midcoast Maine woman is dead following a Monday morning crash. The press release explained that, at about 8 AM on Monday, 30 year old Tambara Arnold, of Belmont (Maine), lost control of her 2001 Toyota 4Runner on Route 131 in Belmont.
WMTW
Woman flown to hospital after head-on crash with tractor trailer in Oxford County
OXFORD COUNTY, Maine — A head-on crash involving a sedan and a tractor trailer sent a woman to a hospital Wednesday afternoon. Oxford County Deputies say two vehicles were involved in a crash in the area of 201 South Main Street in Woodstock on Wednesday. According to reports, a...
Traveling for Christmas? Here's what to expect in Maine ahead of the storm
PORTLAND, Maine — The holiday rush is on, and this year, the forecast is not in our favor. The busiest holiday travel days are the Wednesday and Friday before Christmas. Approximately 3,000 people will come through TSA each day before Christmas at the Portland International Jetport. Paul Bradbury, the...
Some Parts Of Maine Saw More Than Two Feet Of Snow
Friday and Saturday's storm, our first real taste of winter weather this season, felt a little out of the ordinary. First, it stuck with us for well over a day. We started dealing with it early on Friday and the last of it did not leave us behind until Saturday evening. On top of that, the amount of snow we got was widely varied.
WMTW
Gas prices fall below $3 per gallon in parts of Maine
BUXTON, Maine — After months of skyrocketing gas prices in Maine and across the country, prices have fallen back to where they were a year ago. In fact, several communities in Maine are now seeing gas for under $3 per gallon. According to AAA, the average for a gallon...
WMTW
Police: Drugs found on Florida man who crashed car into tree following chase in Lewiston
A Florida man was taken into custody after authorities say he fled a traffic stop then crashed into a tree in Lewiston. Early Wednesday morning, an Auburn police officer noticed a car with Florida license plates stopped at a light at the intersection of Court and Spring streets. When the...
WMTW
Watermain break forces road closure in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — Part of East Avenue in Lewiston is closed due to a large watermain break. According to the Lewiston Police Department, the road is closed at Janelle Street, near Lewiston High School. Crew hope to have to road reopened by Sunday afternoon.
Florida man seriously injured in apparent hit-and-run in Old Orchard Beach
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — The Old Orchard Beach Police Department is seeking the public's help for more information about an incident that occurred Saturday night near Cascade Road. Officers with the department responded to the area of Cascade Road around 9:37 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive...
WMTW
Police say missing Maine teen has been located
WEST PARIS, Maine — Police say a teenager from West Paris who had been missing for more than a week has been found safely. The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says Curtis Warner, 16, was last seen on Main Street in West Paris on the night of Dec. 9 but was just reported missing by his father on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
WMTW
Tractor-trailer rollover in Greene shuts down area roads
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, Maine — Multiple roads in Androscoggin County are closed Friday night due to weather-related crashes, including one involving a tractor-trailer. In Greene, a tractor-trailer flipped over onto its side and slid after losing control on Sawyer Road. Nobody was hurt in the rollover, but traffic is shut...
WMTW
Heavy, wet snow could make clean up tough in Maine
SANFORD, Maine — Snow came down at a steady pace in Sanford Friday afternoon. Roads were treated, but the intensity of the snow meant the pavement quickly became covered again. The heavy, wet flakes essentially made a paste on everything from tree limbs to powerlines. It also makes it...
WMTW
More than 68,000 Mainers without power following snow storm
The number of power outages across Maine continues to increase for Central Maine Power customers on Saturday morning as snow and rain moves through the state. As of 10:30 AM., Central Maine Power is reporting more than 68,000 customers without power in its coverage area. Oxford County has the most...
WMTW
Maine man critically hurt in Rumford shooting
RUMFORD, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating a shooting in Rumford. Officers with the Rumford Police Department were first called to a home on Route 2 just before 6:30 p.m. Monday night. When they arrived, officers found 23-year-old Drew McKenna of Rumford with a gunshot wound. He was...
WGME
Police searching for hit-and-run suspect who seriously injured man in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) --Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after hitting a man crossing a street in Portland last week. Police say 41-year-old Aron Werman of Portland was seriously injured after he was hit by an SUV while crossing Brighton Ave at Taft Ave. last Wednesday 8:40 p.m.
You Won’t Believe What I Saw At A Maine Gas Station On Sunday
Because I am a social person, I love being around people. Fairs, concerts, festivals, even just going shopping with the kids on a Sunday afternoon. And, I honestly believe that most people are level headed and have the best intentions. Most of the time... But, sometimes, I witness something that...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 171 calls for service for the period of Dec. 13 to Dec. 20. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,403 calls for service. Alan B. Bragg, 38, of Warren was issued a summons Dec. 17 for Attaching False Plates, on Winslows Mills Road, Waldoboro, by Deputy Owen Beattie.
Lewiston passes restrictions on where unhoused people can stay overnight
LEWISTON, Maine — On Tuesday evening, the city of Lewiston decided to implement further restrictions on where people experiencing homelessness can stay overnight in the city. The new ordinance bans camping, sleeping, or being on the grounds of any municipal building or property between the hours of 9 p.m....
WPFO
Winter storm continues across Maine Saturday
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Our winter storm continues across the state Saturday morning. Snowfall totals in inland areas have been very impressive, approaching 20” in some spots. A few more hours of snow to go before things wind down this evening. One final band of snow looks to rotate across the...
lcnme.com
GSB Evacuates Due to Bomb Threat
Great Salt Bay Community School was evacuated due to a potential threat the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 21. The building was safe and cleared by 1 p.m., according to a letter sent to GSB and AOS 93 families from Superintendent Lynsey Johnston later in the day. There were no injuries...
Police Investigating Shooting In Hallowell, Maine
According to a report on the WABI website, police are investigating a shooting in Hallowell. The incident reportedly happened at the end of Second Street and it appears the suspect is known by the victim. As a result, police do not believe there is a danger to the public. There...
