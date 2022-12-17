ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, ME

B98.5

Maine Woman Dead Following Monday Morning Crash

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a 30 year old Midcoast Maine woman is dead following a Monday morning crash. The press release explained that, at about 8 AM on Monday, 30 year old Tambara Arnold, of Belmont (Maine), lost control of her 2001 Toyota 4Runner on Route 131 in Belmont.
BELMONT, ME
B98.5

Some Parts Of Maine Saw More Than Two Feet Of Snow

Friday and Saturday's storm, our first real taste of winter weather this season, felt a little out of the ordinary. First, it stuck with us for well over a day. We started dealing with it early on Friday and the last of it did not leave us behind until Saturday evening. On top of that, the amount of snow we got was widely varied.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Gas prices fall below $3 per gallon in parts of Maine

BUXTON, Maine — After months of skyrocketing gas prices in Maine and across the country, prices have fallen back to where they were a year ago. In fact, several communities in Maine are now seeing gas for under $3 per gallon. According to AAA, the average for a gallon...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Watermain break forces road closure in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine — Part of East Avenue in Lewiston is closed due to a large watermain break. According to the Lewiston Police Department, the road is closed at Janelle Street, near Lewiston High School. Crew hope to have to road reopened by Sunday afternoon.
LEWISTON, ME
WMTW

Police say missing Maine teen has been located

WEST PARIS, Maine — Police say a teenager from West Paris who had been missing for more than a week has been found safely. The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says Curtis Warner, 16, was last seen on Main Street in West Paris on the night of Dec. 9 but was just reported missing by his father on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
WEST PARIS, ME
WMTW

Tractor-trailer rollover in Greene shuts down area roads

ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, Maine — Multiple roads in Androscoggin County are closed Friday night due to weather-related crashes, including one involving a tractor-trailer. In Greene, a tractor-trailer flipped over onto its side and slid after losing control on Sawyer Road. Nobody was hurt in the rollover, but traffic is shut...
GREENE, ME
WMTW

Heavy, wet snow could make clean up tough in Maine

SANFORD, Maine — Snow came down at a steady pace in Sanford Friday afternoon. Roads were treated, but the intensity of the snow meant the pavement quickly became covered again. The heavy, wet flakes essentially made a paste on everything from tree limbs to powerlines. It also makes it...
SANFORD, ME
WMTW

More than 68,000 Mainers without power following snow storm

The number of power outages across Maine continues to increase for Central Maine Power customers on Saturday morning as snow and rain moves through the state. As of 10:30 AM., Central Maine Power is reporting more than 68,000 customers without power in its coverage area. Oxford County has the most...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine man critically hurt in Rumford shooting

RUMFORD, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating a shooting in Rumford. Officers with the Rumford Police Department were first called to a home on Route 2 just before 6:30 p.m. Monday night. When they arrived, officers found 23-year-old Drew McKenna of Rumford with a gunshot wound. He was...
RUMFORD, ME
B98.5

You Won’t Believe What I Saw At A Maine Gas Station On Sunday

Because I am a social person, I love being around people. Fairs, concerts, festivals, even just going shopping with the kids on a Sunday afternoon. And, I honestly believe that most people are level headed and have the best intentions. Most of the time... But, sometimes, I witness something that...
AUGUSTA, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 171 calls for service for the period of Dec. 13 to Dec. 20. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,403 calls for service. Alan B. Bragg, 38, of Warren was issued a summons Dec. 17 for Attaching False Plates, on Winslows Mills Road, Waldoboro, by Deputy Owen Beattie.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
WPFO

Winter storm continues across Maine Saturday

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Our winter storm continues across the state Saturday morning. Snowfall totals in inland areas have been very impressive, approaching 20” in some spots. A few more hours of snow to go before things wind down this evening. One final band of snow looks to rotate across the...
MAINE STATE
lcnme.com

GSB Evacuates Due to Bomb Threat

Great Salt Bay Community School was evacuated due to a potential threat the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 21. The building was safe and cleared by 1 p.m., according to a letter sent to GSB and AOS 93 families from Superintendent Lynsey Johnston later in the day. There were no injuries...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
92 Moose

Police Investigating Shooting In Hallowell, Maine

According to a report on the WABI website, police are investigating a shooting in Hallowell. The incident reportedly happened at the end of Second Street and it appears the suspect is known by the victim. As a result, police do not believe there is a danger to the public. There...
HALLOWELL, ME

