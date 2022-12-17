ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Wednesday's $100 Million Jackpot?

The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Saturday (December 10) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $100 million drawing Wednesday (December 7) night. The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $116 million ($61.3 million cash value) for Saturday night's drawing. Results from Wednesday's Powerball game are listed...
