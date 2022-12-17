Read full article on original website
Related
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold locally
A winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million has been sold locally. The ticket was sold in Westmoreland County at the Shop ‘n Save on Willowbrook Plaza.
iheart.com
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Wednesday's $100 Million Jackpot?
The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Saturday (December 10) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $100 million drawing Wednesday (December 7) night. The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $116 million ($61.3 million cash value) for Saturday night's drawing. Results from Wednesday's Powerball game are listed...
Mega Millions: Jackpot hits $400 million for next drawing
The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has risen to $400 million in advance of Tuesday’s night’s drawing, lottery officials announced. After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday, the jackpot rolled to an estimated $400 million, with a cash payout of $216.2 million. The numbers drawn Friday night...
Do This Before Buying a Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket
The odds of winning a jackpot on a scratch-off ticket are low, but making the right moves could help improve your chances of winning.
An 18-year-old who won a $1 million lottery scratch-off said his grandfather predicted his win weeks before
Dalton Radford was headed to his second job when he made a pit stop at a convenience store and walked out with $1 million lottery prize.
A lucky Michigan woman who recently won more than $250K from instant scratch-off also hit $4 million jackpot in 2017: 'I was shocked'
"In 2017, I won a $4 million prize on a $30 instant ticket, so I couldn't believe I had won again," the woman told the Michigan lottery.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
96K+
Followers
91K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0