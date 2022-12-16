Incodema3D expands its industrial 3D printing capabilities with the acquisition of the EOS M 300-4 3D printer.

Read full article on original website
3printr.com
Essent Biologics presents bone matrix for 3D bioprinting applications
Essent Biologics announced the availability of its Micronized Bone Matrix for 3D bioprinting and tissue engineering applications. Essent Biologics offers a mineralized allograft bone matrix derived from human ground cortical bone that contains natural proteins, such as collagen type I, and natural elements and minerals, such as calcium and phosphorus.
3printr.com
UK 3D printing service provider 3DPRINTUK receives ISO 9001 accreditation
UK 3D printing services provider 3DPRINTUK has passed Stage 2 of the ISO 9001:2015 standard audit without complaint, having completed Stage 1 earlier this year. Nick Allen, CEO of 3DPRINTUK, commented: “Achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification is a major milestone. I am so proud of the whole team, and flattered to get the feedback from the BSI auditor, who commented that the 3DPRINTUK Quality Management System (QMS) was ‘the one of best QMS I’ve ever seen.’”
3printr.com
AddUp announces FormUp 350 Evolution for 3D printing parts up to 1 meter high
French 3D printing company AddUp is expanding its machine portfolio with the announcement of the FormUp 350 Evolution. Based on the architecture of the FormUp 350 New Generation, this new variant offers increased production volume. With a print volume of 350 x 350 x 1000 mm, the FormUp 350 Evolution will be able to print parts up to one meter high.
3printr.com
3D printer manufacturer Meltio unveils new alliance for software ecosystem
Meltio, a 3D printing expert, unveils an ecosystem for its 3D printing solutions with 12 major software companies. Comprised of the key software players in the additive manufacturing market, it enables it to complement its Meltio Horizon to deliver the most end-to-end additive manufacturing software solution set in the market.
3printr.com
Arburg and DITF develop energy- and material-saving 3D printing process
Nature often works with fiber composites. Nature’s construction principle requires little material and energy, thus ensuring the survival of animal and plant species. These bionics principles can be used to design and manufacture bio-based sustainable fiber composites, which are currently in high demand. The bio-based products have properties comparable to those of commonly used fiberglass composites. Together with the industrial sponsor Arburg GmbH + Co KG, DITF is developing an energy- and material-saving 3D printing process for these lightweight bio-based fiber composites.
3printr.com
ABCorp and BATS-TOI partner to 3D print a sports helmet
American Banknote Corporation (ABCorp), one of the oldest manufacturing service providers in the U.S., announced a partnership with sports technology startup BATS-TOI to bring a sports helmet to market using 3D printing technology. Initially designed to protect wrestlers against head injuries, The Mercado has evolved into a next-generation smart multisport...
3printr.com
GKN Aerospace and ArianeGroup expand their partnership
GKN Aerospace has signed a contract with ArianeGroup to supply the next phase of Ariane 6 turbines and Vulcain nozzles. GKN Aerospace, at its Trollhättan site in Sweden, is currently focused on industrializing and integrating novel, innovative technology into its Ariane 6 products. This includes the nozzle channel wall, which will include all-new technologies in a flight application. The design has been continuously improved over time, and during the transition batch process, it will be further matured in GKN Aerospace’s state-of-the-art centre of excellence. This is essential to prepare for increased production in the next phase of launcher exploitation.
