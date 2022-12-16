Incodema3D expands its industrial 3D printing capabilities with the acquisition of the EOS M 300-4 3D printer.

GKN Aerospace has signed a contract with ArianeGroup to supply the next phase of Ariane 6 turbines and Vulcain nozzles. GKN Aerospace, at its Trollhättan site in Sweden, is currently focused on industrializing and integrating novel, innovative technology into its Ariane 6 products. This includes the nozzle channel wall, which will include all-new technologies in a flight application. The design has been continuously improved over time, and during the transition batch process, it will be further matured in GKN Aerospace’s state-of-the-art centre of excellence. This is essential to prepare for increased production in the next phase of launcher exploitation.

