1-in-4 Utah men wait until Christmas Eve to buy their partner’s presents, a survey finds

By Elizabeth Suggs
 5 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Do you buy your Christmas gifts months in advance? Apparently, one in four Utah men don’t. In fact, they wait until Christmas Eve to buy their partner’s presents, a survey finds.

Smart coupon, promo codes and deal finder, CouponBirds surveyed more than 3,100 people to find out how many people wait until the day before Christmas to buy their partners a Christmas gift.

Syracuse community surprises beloved crossing guard with early Christmas gifts

However, women were also guilty of the same festive panic buying.

The survey also found that 54% of people admit that giving Christmas gifts can create anxiety because individuals may think: “What if they don’t like it? What if it’s the wrong size/shape/color? If it’s a fragrance, what if they don’t like the smell?”

The best part? One-third of people secretly resold the gift their partner gave them.

CouponBirds also added that there are three different types of people during Christmas:

  1. People who start gift-giving way in advance, possibly months early.
  2. These people take a bit of time finding presents, but they can’t be bothered to start thinking much about buying books until well after Thanksgiving.
  3. Disorganized, last-minute buyers who admit that they might be lazy, and they wait until the last minute with everything, including buying gifts.

The survey also found that high inflation means 52% are spending less on their partner this holiday season.

“You don’t need to spend a lot to make your partner feel treasured. Sometimes it really is the little things that count,” said Tricia Smith of CouponBirds .

CouponBirds has an infographic illustrating survey results.

