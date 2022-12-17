Read full article on original website
High Impact Storm with Gusty Wind and Rain Friday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — High pressure is responsible for the sunshine and light wind today. It’s the cliche ‘calm before the storm’. Our next weather maker is a storm system that forms today in the high plains and tracks through the great lakes on Thursday and Friday. They’ll get plenty of snow and cold from the mid-west to the plains. Wind chill there has prompted warnings for a 30 to 40 below zero feel-like temperature.
Will Massachusetts roads be icy after Friday’s winter storm?
The forecasted weather conditions for Friday afternoon and Saturday morning could not be more different. From rain pouring down in temperatures over 50 degrees around midday Friday, the turnaround within just 12 hours will be stark. Temperatures are expected to plunge into the 20s by midnight and keep falling. By daybreak Saturday, Boston may be just 19 degrees. Worcester and Western Massachusetts will be colder.
Damaging Wind Friday up to 65 mph.
Winter storm prep: National Weather Service says 'once-in-a-generation' storm approaching Buffalo region
A winter storm bearing down on Buffalo, New York, and the surrounding region is being described by National Weather Service forecasters as a “once-in-a-generation" event.
Dangerous Wind Friday
Late-week storm expected in New Hampshire; track, precipitation type in question
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Sunshine and seasonable temperatures continue for the next few days. By Thursday, clouds will increase, and another storm will arrive Thursday night into Friday. Clouds will break for some clearing overnight, though snow showers will continue in the mountains. Lows drop back into the 20s. >>...
Eyeing late-week winter storm to Indiana
Light snow that brought a light dusting on the roads is winding down. Drier, more stable air will return today bringing a return to sunshine today but a brisk wind will hold, keeping wind chills all day in the teens and 20s. Expect west winds through the afternoon from the west at 10-16 mph.
Thousands of Vermonters still in the dark after first major snowstorm
7,900 residents are left without power more than 72 hours past when the first Nor’easter started dumping heavy snow across the state. The storm began Friday morning and continued through much of Saturday, and continues to leave residents without power. The storm took a massive toll in southern Vermont, with most of the outages being reported in Windsor County.
Will We See a White Christmas in New England?
Historically, odds are not in our favor for a White Christmas in southern New England. And this year again it looks like we miss out on the opportunity for snow. A late week storm system seemed promising a couple days ago (with a colder model output and snow around), but forecast models are now in agreement that warm air will be too much to overcome with a more northerly track.
Sizeable winter storm to impact holiday travel days before Christmas
BOSTON — A large storm system will either bring rain or snow to Massachusetts and New England two days before Christmas and have a major impact on holiday travelers. This storm covers a large geographic area from the Canadian border to the southern United States. "Bad news in the...
Video: Winter Storm Warning for parts of NH
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A strong early season winter storm continues to impact New Hampshire with more wet snow. The storm pulls away later today with big improvements for traveling for the afternoon into Sunday. Most of next week looks quiet ahead of a potential storm on Friday. Snow continues...
Massachusetts weather: Winter storm hit town with nearly 19 inches of snow
While much of Massachusetts saw it rain cats and dogs on Friday, one community experienced the equivalent with snow. In the Berkshire County town of Savoy, 18.8 inches of snow fell, marking the highest snowfall total reported in the state from the winter storm that swept through New England on Friday.
Snowfall totals: How much snow fell in Massachusetts during storm Dec. 16-17
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The long-duration storm that brought rain to most of the Boston region also brought snow to other parts of Massachusetts, and the snow continued to accumulate into Saturday for some. Info: Closings, Delays | Weather Alerts | Interactive Radar. The National Weather Service tracks reported snowfall...
Heavy lake effect snow across northern New York today
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- The weather ingredients are in now place to trigger HEAVY lake effect snow now through Monday:. -VERY COLD air crossing over the relatively WARMER surface waters of Lake Ontario. -Wind direction primarily west right now and shifting west-northwest and northwest. The National Weather Service has issued LAKE EFFECT...
Winter storm updates: The latest across WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York is used to lake effect snow storms. Less than a month after November's historic storm, the region is bracing for another one. The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning for northern Erie and Genesee counties from 7 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Sunday. Heavy lake-effect snow is expected and could lead to dangerous travel with snow-covered roads and whiteout conditions. Snow totals for this region could range between 10 to 18 inches.
Ground breaking for $135 million water front project in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Wednesday morning, Mass DOT officials and state legislators broke ground on a new project, that’ll help expand Fall River’s water front access. The route 79 corridor will be lowered, as well as street scape improvements along Davol Street, expanding bike path access...
6 maps showing how much snow is expected in Mass. — and where it’ll just be rain
"Boston can expect mainly rain, but I can't rule out a quick coating of snow while the storm is moving out Saturday morning."
Maine snow totals by town: Dec. 17, 2022
MAINE — A nor'easter moving through Maine and New Hampshire on Friday and Saturday brought several inches of snow throughout both states. Where you live made a huge difference in how much snow fell. Check out some of the snowfall totals as of early Saturday morning from the National...
Smoke seen for miles as fire burns at tree service company in West Greenwich
WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire at a West Greenwich tree service company sent plumes of smoke into the sky Wednesday morning. The fire happened at about 6:30 a.m. at Verrier Tree Service on Nooseneck Hill Road. West Greenwich police told ABC 6 News the fire started in...
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Dec. 16, 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A strong winter storm brought heavy snow and rain to New Hampshire on Friday, and it will continue into Saturday. The following snow totals, as of 9:32 p.m. Friday, come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
