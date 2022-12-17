High pressure is responsible for the sunshine and light wind today. It’s the cliche’ calm before the storm. Our next weather maker is a storm system that forms today in the high plains and tracks through the great lakes on Thursday and Friday. They’ll get plenty of snow and cold from the mid-west to the plains. Wind chill there has prompted warnings for a 30 to 40 below zero feel-like temperature. This storm will initially bring us a mild flow of air and a strong southeasterly wind to Rhode Island. Highs reach into the 50s with a wind-driven 1 1/2 inches of rain Friday. There is a High Wind Watch issued from the National Weather Service for Friday as gusts are likely to reach 50 to 65 mph. There is also a coastal flood watch. Minor flooding for vulnerable shoreline communities due to high tides and wave action is very likely. With a soaking ground from rain and the gusty wind, trees could topple. This, along with tree branches breaking will likely cause scattered power outages.

RHODE ISLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO