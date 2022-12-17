Read full article on original website
Shelby County launches safety alert system
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — You may receive an alert on your smartphone when there is a major emergency in Shelby County. From severe weather to mass shootings, this new mass communication system will notify you to stay aware and cautious of your surroundings. The new alert system is called...
Over 2,500 missing people reported to MPD in 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police officers explained their effort in finding people reported missing across the city in a presentation to the Memphis City Council Tuesday. When it comes to adults, MPD said there have been 938 people over the age of 18 reported missing this year. Fifty-three remain missing.
MPD investigates a shooting in New Chicago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at 11:57 a.m. on the block of Wells Avenue. A man was pronounced dead on the scene. No arrest has been made. If you have any information call 901-528-CASH.
Police: Teacher assaulted at school in Covington, student charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A student at the Tipton County Alternative Learning Center was arrested after police say he assaulted a teacher on Dec. 16. According to Covington Police, teacher and coach James Comer was assisting on a bus when a student, identified as 18-year-old Shamar Burton, refused to follow bus rules and caused a disturbance. […]
Mayor Strickland calls out District Attorney's office, judicial commissioners to address violent crime
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The recent weekend left Memphis with another set of violent crimes to deal with. Around 36 aggravated assaults from December 16-20 has some leaders wanting to share the accountability. Mayor Strickland said he’s willing to take the fall for the violent crimes happening across Memphis, as...
Student charged in assault of Tipton County teacher that sent him to ER
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tipton County student has been arrested following an assault on a teacher that sent him to the Emergency Room. Police say that on Dec. 16, around 2:15 p.m., Covington Police Department officers responded to the Tipton County Alternative Learning Center regarding an assault of a teacher by a student.
I-40 shooting in Memphis sends victim to hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say one person is in critical condition Wednesday after a shooting on Interstate 40. Officers responded at 10:30 a.m. to a shooting victim at 1800 Covington Pike near Pleasant View, the location of Sunrise car dealership. Police said the shooting happened on I-40 east. The victim was taken to Regional One. […]
MPD officers give away steering wheel lock for Christmas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials are warning people to be extra careful and take precautions as car thefts increase across the Bluff City, especially around the holidays. But there’s also work being done by Memphis Police to try and make a difference. They said being kind to a stranger can pay off and, in this case, […]
1 fatally shot while MPD investigates homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead following two shootings in North Memphis on Wednesday. Police say officers initially responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Wells Avenue just before noon. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. To Michael Hollowell’s surprise, more than two hours later tragedy struck again near his […]
Memphis, Nashville tie for number of incidents where police fire guns
This year, the TBI has reported 48 incidents in Tennessee where police officers have fired their weapons at people. In total, 8 have taken place in Shelby County.
Missing teenager sought in Southaven
Southaven Police Wednesday reported a missing teenager and are asking the public’s help in finding him. According to the police department, Cole Howell is a 13-year-old runaway juvenile who was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at approximately 5 a.m. at his residence on Cedarbrook Drive in Southaven. Cole...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Dec. 12-19
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: First Assembly Christian School […]
Memphis preschool owner surprises teachers with luxury Christmas gifts
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis preschool owner surprised teacher with luxury Christmas gifts in Parkway Village. Great Expectations Preschool owner, Brandy Buffkins, brought the gifts out as the teachers were surprising her with a gift for Christmas. She surprised them each with Gucci bags, but that’s not all. Inside...
First medical marijuana harvest is underway in North Miss.
BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - The first crop of medical cannabis is being harvested in Mississippi after the state’s Medical Cannabis Act was passed during the latest general assembly. For growers like Todd Franklin, it’s been a long road to get to this harvest. In the course of around...
‘Out of nowhere’: Man shot, killed by person in crowd onlooking active homicide scene
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As police were wrapping up a homicide scene in the New Chicago area Wednesday afternoon, another man was shot and killed by a person in the onlooking crowd. Police were working on the scene of a fatal shooting on Wells Avenue just a few yards away.
Lucy Elementary students, staff to transition in 4 years
MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) and Millington Municipal Schools have reached an agreement regarding Lucy Elementary School. The agreement reflects the district’s commitment to ensuring a high-quality education for all and includes a four-year transition plan, allowing Millington Municipal Schools to purchase the Lucy Elementary building for $3.3 million.
Family shares disturbing details of Arkansas boy’s death, discovery under house
MORO, Ark. (WMC) - An Arkansas mother and her boyfriend are behind bars tonight after a five-year-old boy’s body was discovered in his home. His six-year-old sister is being treated for several injuries in Memphis. This all happened in Moro, Arkansas, in Lee County just over an hour west...
Car crashes into South Memphis food market
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car crashed into a food market on South Parkway East in South Memphis on Wednesday. Memphis Police Department says the crash happened at the Parkway Food Market on South Parkway East just after midnight. MPD says there were no serious injuries. There is no word...
Woman shot, critically injured in Berclair area; suspect on the run, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was critically injured after being shot overnight near the Berclair area. Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Victor Drive at 2:40 a.m. on Tuesday. The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. The suspect fled in a...
Man found dead in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in South Memphis early Monday. Police said they responded to a suspicious vehicle call on the 1700 block of Latham Street around 8 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
