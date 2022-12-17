ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

actionnews5.com

Over 2,500 missing people reported to MPD in 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police officers explained their effort in finding people reported missing across the city in a presentation to the Memphis City Council Tuesday. When it comes to adults, MPD said there have been 938 people over the age of 18 reported missing this year. Fifty-three remain missing.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD investigates a shooting in New Chicago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at 11:57 a.m. on the block of Wells Avenue. A man was pronounced dead on the scene. No arrest has been made. If you have any information call 901-528-CASH.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police: Teacher assaulted at school in Covington, student charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A student at the Tipton County Alternative Learning Center was arrested after police say he assaulted a teacher on Dec. 16. According to Covington Police, teacher and coach James Comer was assisting on a bus when a student, identified as 18-year-old Shamar Burton, refused to follow bus rules and caused a disturbance. […]
COVINGTON, TN
actionnews5.com

Student charged in assault of Tipton County teacher that sent him to ER

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tipton County student has been arrested following an assault on a teacher that sent him to the Emergency Room. Police say that on Dec. 16, around 2:15 p.m., Covington Police Department officers responded to the Tipton County Alternative Learning Center regarding an assault of a teacher by a student.
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
WREG

I-40 shooting in Memphis sends victim to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say one person is in critical condition Wednesday after a shooting on Interstate 40. Officers responded at 10:30 a.m. to a shooting victim at 1800 Covington Pike near Pleasant View, the location of Sunrise car dealership. Police said the shooting happened on I-40 east. The victim was taken to Regional One. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD officers give away steering wheel lock for Christmas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials are warning people to be extra careful and take precautions as car thefts increase across the Bluff City, especially around the holidays. But there’s also work being done by Memphis Police to try and make a difference. They said being kind to a stranger can pay off and, in this case, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

1 fatally shot while MPD investigates homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead following two shootings in North Memphis on Wednesday. Police say officers initially responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Wells Avenue just before noon. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. To Michael Hollowell’s surprise, more than two hours later tragedy struck again near his […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Missing teenager sought in Southaven

Southaven Police Wednesday reported a missing teenager and are asking the public’s help in finding him. According to the police department, Cole Howell is a 13-year-old runaway juvenile who was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at approximately 5 a.m. at his residence on Cedarbrook Drive in Southaven. Cole...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Dec. 12-19

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: First Assembly Christian School […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis preschool owner surprises teachers with luxury Christmas gifts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis preschool owner surprised teacher with luxury Christmas gifts in Parkway Village. Great Expectations Preschool owner, Brandy Buffkins, brought the gifts out as the teachers were surprising her with a gift for Christmas. She surprised them each with Gucci bags, but that’s not all. Inside...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

First medical marijuana harvest is underway in North Miss.

BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - The first crop of medical cannabis is being harvested in Mississippi after the state’s Medical Cannabis Act was passed during the latest general assembly. For growers like Todd Franklin, it’s been a long road to get to this harvest. In the course of around...
BATESVILLE, MS
actionnews5.com

Lucy Elementary students, staff to transition in 4 years

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) and Millington Municipal Schools have reached an agreement regarding Lucy Elementary School. The agreement reflects the district’s commitment to ensuring a high-quality education for all and includes a four-year transition plan, allowing Millington Municipal Schools to purchase the Lucy Elementary building for $3.3 million.
MILLINGTON, TN
actionnews5.com

Car crashes into South Memphis food market

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car crashed into a food market on South Parkway East in South Memphis on Wednesday. Memphis Police Department says the crash happened at the Parkway Food Market on South Parkway East just after midnight. MPD says there were no serious injuries. There is no word...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man found dead in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in South Memphis early Monday. Police said they responded to a suspicious vehicle call on the 1700 block of Latham Street around 8 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
MEMPHIS, TN

